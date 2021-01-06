Best bike wall mounts

Whether you’re tired of endlessly clearing space in your house or garage for your bicycle, or you just want to have it on display for the whole household to enjoy, a bike wall mount may be the exact solution you're looking for. They’re a great storage solution for all cyclists, regardless of how much space you have available to you. There are even no-screw options for renters who aren’t allowed to drill holes in their walls. Plus, it’s much safer to keep your bike inside away from the elements and opportunists with sticky fingers.

Here’s a few questions to consider before you choose the right wall mount for your bike, followed by our list of recommendations.

Where do you have space?

Before you make any purchases, take a moment to assess the wall space in your home and decide where you’ll put your wall mount. It may seem like a very basic question to ask yourself, but it will very likely have an impact on what you wind up buying.

Think about long-term storage: how likely is it that you’ll change that office space into a nursery, or move the dining room table into that empty part of your lounge? Try to imagine how you’ll use your living space for years to come, and plan your wall mount around that.

Otherwise, you might invest in one mount for a room that later becomes unsuitable for bike storage, only to find that the mount you bought doesn’t work in any other spaces in your home.

Do you need to keep the bike secure?

If storing your bike on a wall in your home isn’t an option, perhaps you’re considering a wall mount for the garage, or some other kind of outdoor area. If that’s the case, think about how secure it needs to be. Do you share a communal area with strangers? How visible is it from the street, and how easy is it to access? Is it locked away or accessible to anyone?

If you’ve not got total privacy and security, we’d strongly recommend buying a wall mount that comes with either a lock, or the ability to lock your bike to it.

Do you care how it looks?

It might seem superficial, but if you’re planning to store your bike inside, and have it mounted on the wall of all places, then presumably you’re not looking for an eyesore.

Keeping that in mind, think about how the wall mount you choose will blend in with the rest of your furniture. If things already feel a little cluttered, there are some great options with very discreet and minimal designs, whereas if your walls feel empty, there’s always an option to go big and bold.

Most versatile (Image credit: Cycloc) Cycloc Solo Brightly colored, lockable, and rust resistant These candy-bright color storage racks from Cycloc have a compact design that doesn’t require a lot of wall space, and can be easily blended with your furnishings and decor. Plus, since the entire mount is made from a tough plastic, it’s resistant to rust and therefore suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Its circular design, alongside the asymmetric hangers (to hold the top and bottom of the top tube), allows it to be angled to suit the exact geometry of your bike. Plus there’s a hole in the top and bottom to slot a lock through so you can secure your bike in place. Finally all contact points are coated in rubber to protect your paintwork.



Budget option (Image credit: Raleigh) Raleigh Storage rack A basic hanger that won’t break the bank If you just need a cheap solution, this dual-hooked black metal hanger from Raleigh provides value for money that’s hard to beat. It’s not fancy or eye-catching, it’s just a simple and effective way of mounting your bike on the wall. It’s PVC-coated to protect your bike’s paintwork, made of metal for durability, and comes from a long-established and trusted brand, so you know you’re getting a quality product.



Great for families (Image credit: Mottez) Mottez 5 Bike Wall Mount Stand Store up to five bikes vertically, with extra storage Whether you have a cycling family or a bike collecting habit, this wall mount from Mottez is a great way to store up to five bikes vertically and make the most efficient use of space. What’s more, there’s an optional extra shelf that can be added across the top to store additional accessories like helmets, locks and lights. The hooks are plastic-covered so as not to scratch the paint, and would be the perfect storage solution for a garage. You just need to be prepared to pay a little bit extra so you can get that little bit extra in return.



Strongest (Image credit: Feedback Sports) Feedback Sports Velo Wall Post A great option if you need to mount an e-bike If you have a particularly heavy bike, this Velo wall post from Feedback Sports is an excellent option. It comes with a weight limit of 50lbs, so it can handle most things, whether you’ve got an old steel banger from the 90s, or a modern e-bike which can tip the scales anywhere upwards of 38lbs. Instead of a hook, you’ve got an 11.8 inch bar to work with, giving you plenty of room to maneuver, as well as potential storage space for your helmet. The bar is padded to protect your bike, whichever part you choose to hang it from, and there is an added space to thread a lock through for extra security. Finally, the absolute best part about this post is that you can fold it away when it’s not in use!



Most discreet (Image credit: Feedback Sports) Feedback Sports Velo Hinge A wall hook that folds away into a flat unit Similarly to the Feedback Sports Velo Wall Post, we really like how easy it is to fold the Velo hinge away when it’s not in use. It consists of a hook that can accommodate most wheel widths, which is attached to a back plate that you bolt to the wall. When you need to use it, you simply pull out the hook and store your bike. When you’re done, you tuck the hook away inside the back plate, leaving a pretty minimal unit on your wall.



Most compact (Image credit: Hornit) Hornit Clug A tiny clamp that holds onto your tyres rather than your rims It’s hard not to find the Hornit Clug adorable. You just don’t get bike storage any smaller than this. The two-part clamp is shaped like a ‘G’, and it wraps around your tyre to grip it into place, rather than holding onto the rim and causing any potential damage. You can get different versions for different bike types, like hybrids, mountain bikes, and road bikes, in this particular case. The ‘roadie’ is suitable for tyres sized between 23mm and 32mm, and the Clug can hold up to approximately 29lbs. Just make sure to keep your tyres pumped up, otherwise it won’t work!

