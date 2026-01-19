The warmest cycling jacket we've ever tested has just gone to 28% off – Now's the time to find out why we rated it so highly

The Velocio "End of Winter" Sale has knocked 28% off the Alpha Zero jacket and also a huge selection of its premium cycling apparel, plus you can save a bonus 15% on Velocio "Final" Sale items too

A white man in a royal blue Velocio cycling jacket stands against a white wall
(Image credit: Will Jones)

Based in New England, USA, Velocio has been producing cycling clothing since launching its first collection in early February 2014.

They are probably one of the best cycling clothing brands you've maybe never heard of or never tried before. Mostly manufactured in Italy, it is a premium label you'll want to consider, especially now, as its "End of Winter" Sale is carrying significant reductions across the majority of the range.

Velocio Winter Sale Men

Velocio Women's Sale Highlights

Although these chosen Velocio deals are US-based, the Velocio International page has equally appealing discounts running, with again up to 25% off, and the same bonus 15% off on "Final" Sale items, and is well worth your attention if you're UK-based.

Below, you'll also find the best Velocio deals specific to your location from other retailers.

Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.



