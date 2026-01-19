The warmest cycling jacket we've ever tested has just gone to 28% off – Now's the time to find out why we rated it so highly

Based in New England, USA, Velocio has been producing cycling clothing since launching its first collection in early February 2014.

They are probably one of the best cycling clothing brands you've maybe never heard of or never tried before. Mostly manufactured in Italy, it is a premium label you'll want to consider, especially now, as its "End of Winter" Sale is carrying significant reductions across the majority of the range.

Shop the Velocio "End of Winter" Sale and save up to 40%.

It includes the Velocio Alpha Zero jacket, described by Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer, Will Jones, as "The ultimate winter jacket for riding in very cold and damp conditions." It also holds the crown as the warmest winter jacket we've ever tested in our best winter cycling jackets buying guide.

Right now, you can grab the Alpha Zero for just $254.25, which is an outstanding 28% off the MSRP of $339.00, and a $93 saving. The Velocio deals are across the majority of the Men's and Women's range, but that's not all, because it also has an extra 15% off on top, on selected "Final" Sale items, taking the discounts up to as much as 40%.

It's worth noting that the "Final" items are past favorites, that are available in limited quantities, and there are no refunds on these items. However Velocio will accept returned items for store credit, and the rest of the Winter Sale has the Velocio Try it, Risk Free, for 30 days Guarantee.

Below, I've selected a few of the best Velocio deals that caught my eye, and I've added a few selections from the Velocio Women's Sale too. These offers are only while stocks last, and as Velocio is a premium label, discounts like these are rarely seen.

Velocio Winter Sale Men

Velocio Women's Sale Highlights

Although these chosen Velocio deals are US-based, the Velocio International page has equally appealing discounts running, with again up to 25% off, and the same bonus 15% off on "Final" Sale items, and is well worth your attention if you're UK-based.

Below, you'll also find the best Velocio deals specific to your location from other retailers.