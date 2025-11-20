'The rider may not be able to stop' - Trek recalls 75,000 bikes due to brake malfunctions

Trek has announced a recall of upwards of 75,000 bikes from its 2024 and 2026 Trek Precaliber bicycles and aftermarket-service wheels, and the 2026 Electra Sprocket and Electra Townie Rental 1 Step Thru bicycles, due to malfunctioning coaster brakes.

The US bicycle manufacturer released an official notice on the safety and recalls page of its website. It was also made public on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission on November 13.

"Trek is recalling a limited number of these bicycle models because the grease inside the coaster brake assembly does not adequately lubricate the internal surfaces, which can lead to faster wear and damage to the brake," Trek stated in a recent recall safety notice.

"If the brake does not work properly, the rider could lose control of the bicycle and fall."

Trek safety recall notice - affected models (Image credit: Trek)

The company stated that the models affected included the 2024 Trek Precaliber 16 and 20, and the 2026 Trek Precaliber 12, 16 and 20.

It also includes the 2026 Electra Sprocket 1 16”, Electra Townie Rental 1 Step Thru, Trek Precaliber 12 CB replacement/service wheel, Trek Precaliber 16 CB replacement/service wheel and the Trek Precaliber 20 CB replacement/service wheel.

The notice also confirmed that if customers had a wheel replaced on one of these bikes, it may also be part of this recall.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The recall includes approximately 68,000 units in the US, and an additional 6,820 were sold in Canada. It was also reported that 2,196 affected bicycles were sent to Europe.

Trek stated in the notice that not all bicycles within these models are affected. To determine if a bicycle is included in this recall, customers are asked to enter their bicycle’s serial number in the look-up tool. If a customer is unsure whether their bicycle is affected by the recall, they should contact a local Trek retailer.

Trek asked the public not to ride the bicycle if it is included in the recall, explaining that the rider might be unable to stop due to the defective brakes.

"If the coaster brake does not work properly, the pedals may spin backward without resistance, and the rider may not be able to stop the bicycle. Do not ride an affected bicycle until it has been brought to an authorized Trek or Electra retailer for repair."

Trek is offering to replace the rear wheel at no cost and an in-store credit following a bicycle inspection.

"If you own an affected bicycle, Trek will provide you—through an authorized retailer—a new rear wheel at no cost to you. Please contact your local authorized retailer to schedule a service appointment.

"In addition, when you bring in your bicycle for inspection, Trek will give you a US$20 in-store credit that can be used toward any Electra, Trek, or Bontrager merchandise. The credit is good through December 31, 2026 and has no cash value."