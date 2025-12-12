A Swiss army gravel bike, some of the best brakes around, and sunglasses for the winter: Tom's Gear of the Year

We are nearing the end of another year, and that means making our gear of the year selections on the Cyclingnews tech team.

I've tested a lot of great cycling kit this year, which includes complete bikes, components and clothing. I've said it in several conversations over the course of this year, but quality cycling kit and components are just so good now, and that very rarely do I see or use a product that flops, or is not fit for purpose.

So I select the items that really make an impression on me. I've been riding long enough to know what works and what doesn't. These are the things that have improved my riding, or that I have reached for time after time, because of their great performance. Cycling brings joy to all of us. This is a selection of the kit I have used this year that has put an even bigger grin on my face than normal.

The year still holds a little more riding. I hope that you enjoy yours wherever you're riding, and that like me you're already planning next year's rides, races, adventures and challenges.

1. Assos Tactica Kieskäfer Gravel Bib Shorts

Image 1 of 3 The Tactica shorts have a pocket on each thigh (Image credit: Roo Fowler) I wore them for a recent 8-hour gravel audax (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) I also used them at a very wet and muddy Traka 100 (Image credit: The Traka )

The Assos Tactica Kieskäfer gravel bib shorts have been the standout shorts of the year for me and are a pair I rate highly. I've done my biggest, hardest rides this year in them, I've even crashed in 'em, and they have proven themselves time and again.

These shorts sit in the Assos Tactica range, technically a gravel-specific kit, mainly due to the cargo pockets on the thigh of each short and the specific chamois. Don't pigeonhole them, though; these are fantastic shorts for any kind of riding.

Call me picky, but I don't tend to go for cargo shorts on the road, and a bar bag on a road bike is also a non-starter for me, due to aesthetic preferences, but of the two options cargo shorts are my preference. On big rides when a lot of food is needed, the ability to fill each leg pocket with multiple gels or bars is the way to go for me and really reduces the bulk in your jersey pockets, and the contents are much easier to access.

I've done my biggest, hardest rides in these shorts this year. I started with the Traka 100 in May, which had biblical weather in parts. I then rode the Marmotte in these shorts in July and finished up with a 200km gravel on/off road audax in October. They have been covered in mud, soaked with water for hours on end to keep cool at the Marmotte, and got wet, muddy and gritty on my gravel audax – I've been comfortable all day in them each time.

They certainly reinforce the popular view that Assos shorts are generally top quality bits of kit. They are comfortable and unrestrictive in all the right places, have UPF 50 sun protection, and Assos has included its Rollbar straps at the back to stabilise the chamois, which is specifically designed to minimise smaller vibrations.

The quality and performance are right up there for me, and they also fit slightly longer in the leg for me than some Assos shorts, which come up a touch short. If you want some quality cargo shorts for everything, these are excellent.

2. SRAM Force AXS

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )

The latest SRAM Force AXS groupset launched this year, back in June, and the groupset is making my list this year, as Red AXS did last year, primarily for the brakes and shifters.

SRAM hit a home run when it came up with the latest Red and Force groupsets. I am a long-term Shimano fanboy, and never particularly cared for SRAM groupsets of the past, but the latest SRAM shifter ergonomics and exceptional braking performance, which I've talked about regularly, have really won me over. Throw in the improved front shifting and easy-to-live-with wireless experience, and they are now some of the best groupsets around.

Force is available for less money than Red and shares a lot of the same technology. The braking feel and performance are the same, the shifter shape is now the same, and I even prefer the more pronounced textured bonus shift buttons of Force over Red. Force is the more affordable groupset, and it offers fantastic value. My only gripe is I'm not as keen on the crank arm shape, but that's just me.

Red is a fair bit lighter, and this bumps the price in the same way Dura-Ace is more cash than Ultegra. But Force is another excellent groupset from SRAM, and one I'll happily ride with anytime.

3. Galibier Grand Tour photochromic sunglasses

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski) (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

I've had more riders ask me about these sunglasses than any others I think I've ever worn. They just seem to draw other riders' attention for some reason. I like a clear lens in winter, and the Grand Tour photochromic sunglasses from Galibier are my go-to option for dark, murky winter days, when a dark lens is just overkill, a regular occurrence for several months in the UK.

These shades are superlight and comfortable; they come with a case and cleaning cloth included, and the quality is very good for me. Crucially, they are very affordable with an RRP of £66 / $82.10 / €79.25

For brighter days, I usually go for my trusty Oakley Radars when I'm not testing other options out. But when I leave the house in the dark or when it's overcast and grey, these are what I tend to wear. A set of clear lenses is essential for cyclists in the dark and low light, and the photochromic tech means they darken up for you if needed. If I'm on the bike in the winter gloom, there's a very healthy chance this is what I'm wearing.

4. Lauf Seigla Ultimate

Image 1 of 3 The Seigla is a Swiss Army Gravel Bike (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) The Grit fork doesn't add much weight and does an excellent job (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) Round seatpost = easy life (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )

The Lauf Seigla isn't a brand-new bike, but this year was the first chance I had to swing a leg over one, and it made a great impression on me. I've tested a range of gravel bikes this year, but Lauf is a company with a clear design vision and has made a bike that is just so capable and versatile.

There's a great riding bike at the heart of the Seigla, on road, or off it, rough or smooth, it rides great, and there's a strong case for the maintenance-free carbon Grit fork when it comes to damping out gravel chatter.

There are monster tyre clearances, you can fit pretty much whatever tyres you want, and once you throw the external cabling up front, round seatpost and standard non integrated bar and stem into the mix, you've got an easy to live with yet cutting edge gravel bike that can be customised to become a rugged off road tank, or a tip of the spear gravel race machine.

That's right, you can undo 6 bolts on this bike's stem, and then swap it for another; a refreshing and alluring prospect in 2025. The Seigla is a great bike, and I enjoyed working it out this year. I hope I can ride one again in the future.

5. Bigger cycling shoes

Image 1 of 3 The Unique Pro shoes from Q36.5 have been very comfortable for me. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )

I'm 34 now, and I've been wearing cycling shoes since I was about 12. My first cost £5 and were second hand Look shoes, but that doesn't matter.

I sized up in cycling shoes this year, and it's unlocked a new level of comfort and stability for me. I'm not too proud to say I thought I was wearing the correct-sized shoes for my feet. In reality, a half or even full size up, depending on the shoes, has led to so much more comfort for me, to the point where I shake my head and wonder how I managed when I put on some older shoes.

I wasn't wearing ridiculously too small shoes or anything, but I learnt more about my feet. I had a wide midfoot, which kind of puts me between sizes. A bigger shoe helps here, and I've also just gained so much more comfort in the toe box area from a bigger shoe. A test this year was riding the Marmotte in France in July. My feet were perfect all day, no swelling or pain at all, something that I have had issues with in the past.

I tested the Q36.5 Unique Pro shoes, and these have been a standout for me, incredibly comfortable shoes. I'm also currently riding in th Fizik Vega Carbon shoes, which have a straighter last and a rounder toe box, making for a very comfortable shoe.

Every day is a school day, and I'm still learning more and more about feet, pedal, and shoe setups. But I'd at least recommend just checking and reviewing your setup. Unless you feel it's perfect, you may be able to unlock some nice improvements. I know I have.