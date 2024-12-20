A groupset, bike computer, superbike and more: Tom's Gear of the Year

Another year is almost over, and that means it's time for our gear of the year selections on the Cyclingnews tech team.

I've been able to test lots of very capable bikes and equipment this year, but my selection is a real list of the stuff that has made the biggest impact on me, the kit that has made me go 'wow'.

There are some expensive bits on this list, and I'm not pretending I can afford them. But amongst everything I've tested this year, the performance of these items has impressed and excited me the most.

Regardless of what gear I've been using, I have enjoyed another great year of cycling. And I hope you have too. Here's to lots more cycling adventures in 2025.

1. SRAM Red AXS brake levers and brakes

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Specialized ) (Image credit: Specialized )

SRAM hit a home run this year for me with the new Red AXS groupset and the Hammerhead Karoo launch, both are real successes.

SRAM Red AXS is a fantastic groupset, which may not come as too much of a surprise, it's the pinnacle of what SRAM has ever produced for the road.

The groupset is great, but the highlight for me is the brake levers and braking performance, they are my favourite piece of cycling tech from this year. I spent the summer testing bikes with Red AXS, Dura-Ace and Super Record WR groupsets and the brakes clearly stood out, they are that good. The gravel-specific Red XPLR group also uses the same levers and brakes and they are immense off-road as well.

The brake lever hood itself is very comfortable and the curved lever blade is well-shaped and provides a nice handhold. I feel like SRAM has really considered ergonomics and rider feel in the design.

Then there's the braking itself, the brake lever feel and the braking action is light and effortless. It's a joy to use. There's more than enough power and the pads hit the rotor solidly and with precision which also contributes to the great feel.

I include the levers and brakes on their own as they are backwards compatible, you can upgrade and retrofit them to your older equipment. It's exciting to think that this tech may trickle down to other SRAM equipment in the future, an exciting prospect indeed.

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

2. Hammerhead Karoo

The third generation Hammerhead Karoo launched this year, in tandem with the new SRAM Red AXS groupset and it impressed me straight away. After 10 months of use, I’m confident in calling it the best bike computer up to this point and undoubtedly a tech highlight of my year.

I’ve used it in several countries, a great test for its navigation tech and mapping and used it to navigate at the Paris-Roubaix Challenge and at the Chasing Cancellara Bern-Zermatt event in Switzerland.

Why do I like it so much? First off, it looks great, the tapered body and overall shape work really well, which always helps. Second, it’s a very intuitive, easy-to-use computer with a great layout and sensitive touch screen. Navigating your way around the menus and settings is very pleasant and there isn't so much packed in that it starts to get confusing.

Lastly, the mapping and navigation are by far my favourite of any computer I have used. Specifically, the colours and overall layout used for the map screen make following a route very clear and easy indeed. I don’t think I’ve missed a single turn while using it. Hammerhead has produced an excellent model in the Karoo and I always enjoy riding with it.

3. Canyon Aeroad CFR

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The Canyon Aeroad CFR is a rocket ship. I was able to test the bike for several months this year and it only impressed me, I was sad to see it go back to Canyon and simply loved riding it.

The Aeroad was certainly put through its paces, we tested it in the wind tunnel, and then I did all manner of riding on it, including a road race. It didn't miss a beat. For starters, it's a great-looking bike, aggressive and stylish without going over the top. Performance-wise, it's just a fast, stiff and agile machine with great handling that made me quicker across the board.

The bike has received some stick online for its integrated front end, and I'm not deaf to that. For me, the system was faultless, easy to adjust and rattle-free. Tick. If I owned one I would minimise intensive front-end washing, ensure there is plenty of quality grease in and around the headset bearings/assembly and periodically remove clean and refit the handlebars Torx bolt hardware.

The bike is also easier to live with, which I appreciate. There's a thru-axle lever so you can always drop a wheel out easily, and that same lever has a T25 Torx tool to adjust nearly all the key fasteners, seatpost, cockpit etc. A useful touch that will help owners.

4. Feedback Sports Valve core tool

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Tubeless tyres mean mucking about with tubeless valves, and if you're fitting or swapping tubeless tyres or adding sealant, every so often you're going to need to remove the valve core itself. This is required to help increase airflow through the valve stem to help seat the tyre, replace a gunked-up core, or add sealant easily.

I've been using the Feedback Sports Valve Core tool this year and it's been excellent, the best removal tool I have used to date.

Why? The tool's size and shape make it very easy to undo the most resistant valve cores. The textured rubber grip is great, and you can exert a good amount of force if needed in a controlled way. The tool is also double-ended for Presta and Schraeder valves.

I've used plenty of those fiddly plastic removers in the past, the type you get free with valves, etc. The Feedback tool eliminates the faff and works every time. It's also small enough to carry in a saddle bag or with you. It's the proper tool for the job, and I'm glad to have it.

5. GripGrab Waterproof Cycling cap

(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Waterproof cycling caps have been a bit of a revelation for me this year. I'd never used one in years gone by but have been really impressed with how much more comfortable they help me feel when riding in the rain.

I've used a few different ones, including an Assos model that seems to have been discontinued but the GripGrab Aquashield is the most comfortable I have used.

Heading out in one feels like a bit of a secret weapon. Your head stays largely dry in the rain, and they don't seem to get too sweaty. If you already have on your rain jacket, overshoes and other waterproof gear, a waterproof cap helps you feel much better in the rain. Money well spent in my opinion, I really rate them.