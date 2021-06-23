Teniel Campbell blog: The road ahead is unknown

Image 1 of 4 Teniel Campbell (Team BikeExchange) (Image credit: Team BikeExchange) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Courtesy of Teniel Campbell) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Courtesy of Teniel Campbell) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Courtesy of Teniel Campbell)

Lately life has not been smooth sailing.

For the first time in Olympic history Trinidad & Tobago will be represented in women’s road cycling.

To be bestowed the honor to represent my country, I first felt great excitement but as the date draws closer excitement is being overrun with anxiety and a weight of expectation.

I feel a lot more emotional than usual.

The sudden loss of my Uncle has been difficult to cope with.

I am a professional athlete. My job is to race my bike; dreams come true!

However, when a family member passes it challenges your concentration, focus and motivations, especially when you are thousands of kilometers from home.

My cycling families are wonderful in the support they give and I love them for all they do but there are times when one wishes they could be at home with their family, their community.

Unfortunately in these difficult times jumping on a plane and "popping home for a week" is not possible.

A situation many are experiencing around the globe.

As I read that last sentence I come to the realization that I am not as alone as first thought.

I may be the lone representative of my country in the Olympic road race, but I will be surrounded by members of my cycling family.

I may be alone in my accommodation but my family is only a video call away.

The creed, or guiding principle, of the modern Olympic Games is a quote by Baron de Coubertin: "The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not to win but to take part, just as the most important thing in life is not the triumph but the struggle.”

I believe I will overcome this current struggle.

I believe those of you reading this, who are experiencing difficulties will overcome them in time as well.

The body, mind and spirit work best when in harmony.

For me it has been struggling a while but having written this for you I find it is time to synchronize.

I hope you all find harmony soon and join me in spirit on my journey to the 29th Olympiad.

*A special shout out to Postie Cam aka Cam Mcfarlane*

TC

Teniel Campbell (Image credit: Courtesy of Teniel Campbell)

Cyclingnews' newest blog writer Teniel Campbell hails from Trinidad and Tobago and races for Team BikeExchange. She started her career in professional road and track cycling following a full scholarship at the World Cycling Centre (WCC) in Aigle, Switzerland in early 2018. Teniel has achieved success with the WCC programme, Valcar-Travel & Service, and with her national team. She is now making her debut with the Women's WorldTour Team BikeExchange in 2021. You can follow Teniel on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.