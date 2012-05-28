So close in the prologue

Image 1 of 3 Cheryl Sornson's home for the week at the Trans-Sylvania Epic (Image credit: Cheryl Sornson) Image 2 of 3 Kaitlyn Broadhurst and the Team CF Epic Team (Image credit: Cheryl Sornson) Image 3 of 3 Kaitlyn Broadhurst and her Go Pro camera equipment. (Image credit: Cheryl Sornson)

TSE has lots of options. Not only are there different categories to race depending on the experience you want, there are also many different lodging options. They range from home-sweet-home for those that are local, cozy little cabins, not so cozy littler cabins, rustic cabins, bunk lodges, RVs, and then there is the hardcore in tents. Team CF finds itself in a cozy little cabin.

One of your team members, Kaitlyn Broadhurst, who lives with CF, is riding on an Epic Team. This week is a great challenge for Kaitlyn, and she is stoked to take it on. A documentary is being made about her journey. Some footage was taken while she trained with Kristen Gavin (Team CF Elite) back home in Philadelphia. The remainder of the footage will be taken here at the race. The camera man is only able to film on Wednesday, so until then, Kaitlyn is outfitted with Go Pro cameras and will film some footage directly from her perspective. Pretty cool.

Today was the first stage, which was a 11+ mile time trial. It was pretty darn hard to say the least. It had all kinds of things thrown in: road, singletrack climbs, rocky twisty singletrack, fast descents, wet muck, and even a bit of a trials course. I skipped out on the tricks. I saw Sue Haywood ride the big tire mound. Sweet.

I rode as well as I could, but it is hard to keep the 'I should have ridden harder here or there' out of my head. As I write this I do not know the results. I believe it will be close. [Cheryl finished second to Sue Haywood by three seconds - ed.] Lots of riding ahead of us and looking forward to a longer stage tomorrow.