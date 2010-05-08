Giro d'Italia - Team presentation and ready to race.

Image 1 of 2 Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) looking focused before the race. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 2 Australia's Cameron Meyer gets a sling from Leigh Howard on his way to a third gold medal at this year's championships. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Yesterday was such a cold day. It was just 7 degrees and raining so I spent an easy one-hour ride on the wind trainer to get the legs moving and the rest of the day relaxing. Unfortunately as I look out of the window this morning things aren’t that much better and it’s cold and raining.

A big highlight so far was the team’s presentation. We were bussed into the centre of Amsterdam which was a new experience to me. I have never been to Amsterdam and what a vibrant city it is. Some nice looking ladies, cafes, clothes stores and the red light district. Oh sorry, I was not meant to add that. Far from an Australian looking place that's for sure.

Being presented in front of hundreds of people is always a daunting prospect but this year being my second Grand Tour I was much more relaxed and enjoyed the event. David Millar was our captain and talked to the crowd and before we knew it we were back to the hotel for massages and dinner.

I am looking forward to starting the Giro off today in Amsterdam. Huge crowds are expected and wearing my Australian Champion colours will be a proud moment. Look out for David Millar to be up there for our team and Tyler Farrar to place well and look to stay as close to the top in hopes of taking the leaders jersey over the next couple of days. As for the green and gold, my aim is the team time trial and today is a good hit out for that.

Cam