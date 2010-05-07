Meyer looking forward to ‘whole hog’ at Giro

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) leads the early break. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Garmin-Transitions’ Cameron Meyer is hoping to finish the Giro d’Italia for the first time when he lines up for the Grand Tour’s start in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, this weekend. The Australian rider made his Giro debut in 2009, completing 13 stages before withdrawing from the race.

“I am looking forward to three weeks of pain but one hell of an experience,” Meyer wrote on his website cameronandtravismeyer.com.au. “It is not my first Grand Tour, as I did complete 13 stages of the Giro last year, but this time I’m in for the whole hog.

“I can’t say my last weeks’ preparation has gone all to plan,” said Meyer. “A stomach bug hit me last week and I became a couch potato for three days not touching the bike. I started to get better over the weekend only to be hit with a head cold this week. Not a good run of luck.”

The Giro’s fourth stage is expected to be an important occasion not only for Meyer but also his Garmin-Transitions squad. The West Australian will start the stage in green and gold as the current Australian Time Trial Champion, and hopes to play an important role in his team’s ambitions in the team time trial.

“I think the first couple of stages could be a big shock to the system but I am thankful I have a chance to have a hit out and ride myself into the tour, with the fourth stage probably having the most importance on it for our team in this year’s tour,” he said. “We will go in as one of the favourites and hopefully can go one better than last year and win the stage and also have a chance of putting one of our riders into the maglia rosa.”

In order to complete his first Grand Tour Meyer will need to survive the 3418.1 kilometres between Amsterdam and Verona. This year’s course includes some of the Giro’s toughest stages, including the 12.9 kilometre individual time trial from San Vigilio di Marebbe to Plan de Corones.