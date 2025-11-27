Black Friday bike deals LIVE: All the best cycling savings as soon as we find them
All the hottest deals with the most up to date prices to help you cut through the noise
Black Friday is just around the corner... in fact, it's just a few short hours away. Unsurprisingly, all the sales are already well underway, and our main Black Friday Bike Deals hub houses the cream of the crop, handpicked by the team here at Cyclingnews.
The Black Friday weekend proper, from Friday through to Cyber Monday, is where we tend to see the most price fluctuation. It might sound strange, but often prices don't just continue to fall, and are often extremely dynamic, sometimes rising for only a few hours before falling again.
With that in mind, we're once again running a dedicated live blog, into which we will pour all the best deals as soon as we find them. There are a few real hitters pinned below, but keep on scrollin' for the very latest.
If you're after something specific, then I have good news: We have dedicated hubs for Garmin deals, Wahoo deals, Rapha deals, cycle clothing, kids' bikes and plenty more besides.
Quick Black Friday bike deals
USA: Quick Black Friday Deals
- Amazon: Black Friday Week
- Rapha: Save 25% sitewide
- Competitive Cyclist: Up to 40% off bikes
- Mike's Bikes: 25% off Kickr Core
- Specialized: $2000 off Tarmac SL8
- Jenson USA: Up to 90% off cycling gear
- Trek: Huge deals on Lidl-Trek kit
- Canyon: Up to 50% off in 'stealth' sale
- Backcountry: Up to 50% off apparel, components
- Aventon: Up to $500 off e-bikes
- Rad Power Bikes: Sales and deals on e-bikes
- REI: Save on Rapha and more
- Capo: 40% off cycling clothing
- Decathlon: Big savings on Van Rysel and B'Twin
UK: Quick Black Friday Deals
- Amazon: Early Black Friday deals
- Rapha: 25% off apparel sitewide
- Specialized: £1250 off Tarmac SL8
- Sigma Sports: Up to 60% off
- Balfe's Bikes: 40% off road bikes
- Hunt: Up to 40% off wheels
- Le Col: Up to 65% off clothing
- Tredz: Massive discounts across all categories
- Endura: Early Black Friday apparel discounts
- Ribble Cycles: Save up to £2,000 on bikes
- Freewheel: Huge savings on bikes and accessories
Editor's Picks USA
Read moreRead less▼
All the latest AirPods earbuds are reduced at the moment, with the AirPods 4 down to a mad $69. They don't have all the features of the more premium offerings, but if you're after a second pair for sports duty, they're a steal right now.
Read moreRead less▼
Getting 200 dollars off Garmin's previous flagship bike computer is not to be sniffed at. Yes, the Edge 1050 is out, but that doesn't make the 1040 any less capable than it already was for training and navigation.
Read moreRead less▼
A 1,200-lumen bike light will normally run over one hundred dollars, so getting one for this cheap is ace. We like Magicshine lights a lot here, and this one has a lovely, simple, single-button interface to avoid any complicated nonsense.
Read moreRead less▼
Indoor trainer prices keep coming down each year, and Wahoo's previous entry-level trainer, the Kickr Core V1, with a cassette included, is now less than a third of the price of a tip-end model, and still perfectly capable of propelling you around Wattopia in Zwift.
Read moreRead less▼
Bike thieves are basically all using portable, battery-powered angle grinders nowadays, and so if your lock isn't angle grinder resistant, you're setting yourself up for a bad time. Yes, they're more expensive than the old plain steel shackle models of old, but they're still a lot cheaper than a new bike...
Editor's Picks UK
Read moreRead less▼
Our Tech Writer, Tom, Loves his Karoo. For navigation, the big touch screen is excellent, and it has a plethora of added features geared up for climbing and training. For this computer, this is a great price.
Read moreRead less▼
The SEEMEE300 has become a bit of a meme here at Cyclingnews. It's an incredible rear light, outperforming options that cost 3x the price, it has a neat downward LED that illuminates the road around you, and a 200-hour battery life (no, that isn't a typo). This is also as cheap as it's ever been.
Read moreRead less▼
While it might not have all the bells and whistles, a light this bright (1,200 lumens) for a hair over thirty quid is basically unheard of. Magicshine does it again!
Read moreRead less▼
We thought there must have been a mistake here, but no, that's cleats for this cheap. Go get your shoes and look at them and tell me you don't need a new pair. Both yellow and blue SPD SL versions are on offer to suit your needs.
Read moreRead less▼
The OG Aethos has become quite the legendary machine, especially now that the new model has more relaxed geometry. If you want a superlight road bike that rides brilliantly, is easy to live with with semi-internal cables, and electronic gears, then this is the deal for you... all that for 40% off 🤯
Read moreRead less▼
Does your road bike need a refresh? How about treating it to a new Shimano Ultegra groupset for less than a grand? With over half off, this is the groupset deal of the sales.
Our systems tell us there's an outsized interest in cycling apparel today, so I'll steer us there now...
I shan't just regurgitate deals we've already covered elsewhere, but instead, I'll steer you to the relevant pages, both here at Cyclingnews, and elsewhere:
- Rapha: There's 25% off SITEWIDE over at the British brand's website, while our roundup of the best from the Rapha Black Friday sale highlights our favourite items that you should definitely consider.
- Le Col: There's an impressive sale on right now with plenty of items around 40-50% off, plus there's an EXTRA 20% off over Black Friday weekend, bringing some premium items down to seriously budget-friendly prices. Our Le Col Black Friday roundup built a full winter cycling outfit and saved $463 in the process!
- Capo: A slightly lesser-known brand out of the USA, Capo is growing fast thanks to its broad range of kit. Its aero socks won our recent wind tunnel shootout, and there's 40% off pretty much everything on site.
- Velocio: A mixed bag of discounts depending on what you're buying, but with an EXTRA 20% off sale items, as well as another 10% off orders over $500!
- Castelli: Simple but significant - 25% off sitewide! Our roundup of Castelli Black Friday deals highlights our top picks from around the internet.
- Endura: Up to 50% off across the site, in both the USA and the UK
- MAAP: Another site with up to 50% off
To kick us off, here's a deal that's just gone live and worth shouting about... Garmin's Fenix 8 AMOLED.
Not the biggest discount on a watch we'vec seen this weekend - check out our Garmin Black Friday live blog for a few examples of bigger - but at 25% off, it's the best price we've seen and a surprise find given how new that watch is.
Read moreRead less▼
Save $250 on the Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED (47mm). Featuring an all-new internal speaker and microphone for voice control and messaging – a particularly appealing addition for cycling. The exceptionally bright Amoled display ensures all your on-the-go cycling stats are easy to read, complemented by an extensive battery life and multi-band GNSS technology for highly accurate navigation.
Hello and welcome to the dealsmachine. Cyclingnews' evergrowing list of Black Friday bike deals from the 2025 Black Friday / Cyber Week / Black November / whatever-we're-calling-it sale!