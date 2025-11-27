Black Friday bike deals LIVE: All the best cycling savings as soon as we find them

Black Friday is just around the corner... in fact, it's just a few short hours away. Unsurprisingly, all the sales are already well underway, and our main Black Friday Bike Deals hub houses the cream of the crop, handpicked by the team here at Cyclingnews.

The Black Friday weekend proper, from Friday through to Cyber Monday, is where we tend to see the most price fluctuation. It might sound strange, but often prices don't just continue to fall, and are often extremely dynamic, sometimes rising for only a few hours before falling again.

Quick Black Friday bike deals

USA: Quick Black Friday Deals

UK: Quick Black Friday Deals

Editor's Picks USA

Apple AirPods 4
Save 47% ($60)
Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $69 at Amazon
All the latest AirPods earbuds are reduced at the moment, with the AirPods 4 down to a mad $69. They don't have all the features of the more premium offerings, but if you're after a second pair for sports duty, they're a steal right now.

View Deal
Garmin Edge 1040 GPS Bike Computer
USA
Save 33%
Garmin Edge 1040 GPS Bike Computer: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon
Getting 200 dollars off Garmin's previous flagship bike computer is not to be sniffed at. Yes, the Edge 1050 is out, but that doesn't make the 1040 any less capable than it already was for training and navigation.

View Deal
Magicshine RN 1200 front light
Save 41% ($31)
Magicshine RN 1200 front light: was $74.99 now $43.99 at Amazon
A 1,200-lumen bike light will normally run over one hundred dollars, so getting one for this cheap is ace. We like Magicshine lights a lot here, and this one has a lovely, simple, single-button interface to avoid any complicated nonsense.

View Deal
Wahoo Kickr Core w cassette
Save 25% ($135.04)
Wahoo Kickr Core w cassette: was $534.99 now $399.95 at Mike's Bikes
Indoor trainer prices keep coming down each year, and Wahoo's previous entry-level trainer, the Kickr Core V1, with a cassette included, is now less than a third of the price of a tip-end model, and still perfectly capable of propelling you around Wattopia in Zwift.

View Deal
OnGuard RockSolid U-Lock – Angle Grinder Resistant
Save 34% ($90.96)
OnGuard RockSolid U-Lock – Angle Grinder Resistant: was $269.95 now $178.99 at Amazon
Bike thieves are basically all using portable, battery-powered angle grinders nowadays, and so if your lock isn't angle grinder resistant, you're setting yourself up for a bad time. Yes, they're more expensive than the old plain steel shackle models of old, but they're still a lot cheaper than a new bike...

View Deal

Editor's Picks UK

Hammerhead Karoo
Save 18%
Hammerhead Karoo: was £450 now £369 at Sigma Sports
Our Tech Writer, Tom, Loves his Karoo. For navigation, the big touch screen is excellent, and it has a plethora of added features geared up for climbing and training. For this computer, this is a great price.

View Deal
Magicshine SEEMEE300 rear light
Save 41%
Magicshine SEEMEE300 rear light: was £59.99 now £35.19 at Amazon
The SEEMEE300 has become a bit of a meme here at Cyclingnews. It's an incredible rear light, outperforming options that cost 3x the price, it has a neat downward LED that illuminates the road around you, and a 200-hour battery life (no, that isn't a typo). This is also as cheap as it's ever been.

View Deal
Magicshine RN 1200 Front Light
Save 43% (£22.87)
Magicshine RN 1200 Front Light: was £52.99 now £30.12 at amzn.eu
While it might not have all the bells and whistles, a light this bright (1,200 lumens) for a hair over thirty quid is basically unheard of. Magicshine does it again!

View Deal
Shimano SH12 SPD-SL 2 Degree Cleats
Save 61% (£12.91)
Shimano SH12 SPD-SL 2 Degree Cleats: was £21 now £8.09 at Sigma Sports
We thought there must have been a mistake here, but no, that's cleats for this cheap. Go get your shoes and look at them and tell me you don't need a new pair. Both yellow and blue SPD SL versions are on offer to suit your needs.

View Deal
Specialized Aethos Comp 105 Di2
Save 40% (£1,701)
Specialized Aethos Comp 105 Di2: was £4,250 now £2,549 at Balfe's Bikes
The OG Aethos has become quite the legendary machine, especially now that the new model has more relaxed geometry. If you want a superlight road bike that rides brilliantly, is easy to live with with semi-internal cables, and electronic gears, then this is the deal for you... all that for 40% off 🤯

View Deal
Shimano Ultegra R8170 Di2 Disc Groupset
Save 56% (£1,260)
Shimano Ultegra R8170 Di2 Disc Groupset: was £2,259 now £999 at Sigma Sports
Does your road bike need a refresh? How about treating it to a new Shimano Ultegra groupset for less than a grand? With over half off, this is the groupset deal of the sales.

View Deal
Our systems tell us there's an outsized interest in cycling apparel today, so I'll steer us there now...

  1. Rapha: There's 25% off SITEWIDE over at the British brand's website, while our roundup of the best from the Rapha Black Friday sale highlights our favourite items that you should definitely consider.
  2. Le Col: There's an impressive sale on right now with plenty of items around 40-50% off, plus there's an EXTRA 20% off over Black Friday weekend, bringing some premium items down to seriously budget-friendly prices. Our Le Col Black Friday roundup built a full winter cycling outfit and saved $463 in the process!
  3. Capo: A slightly lesser-known brand out of the USA, Capo is growing fast thanks to its broad range of kit. Its aero socks won our recent wind tunnel shootout, and there's 40% off pretty much everything on site.
  4. Velocio: A mixed bag of discounts depending on what you're buying, but with an EXTRA 20% off sale items, as well as another 10% off orders over $500!
  5. Castelli: Simple but significant - 25% off sitewide! Our roundup of Castelli Black Friday deals highlights our top picks from around the internet.
  6. Endura: Up to 50% off across the site, in both the USA and the UK
  7. MAAP: Another site with up to 50% off

To kick us off, here's a deal that's just gone live and worth shouting about... Garmin's Fenix 8 AMOLED.

Not the biggest discount on a watch we'vec seen this weekend - check out our Garmin Black Friday live blog for a few examples of bigger - but at 25% off, it's the best price we've seen and a surprise find given how new that watch is.

Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED
Save 25% ($250)
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED: was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon
Save $250 on the Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED (47mm). Featuring an all-new internal speaker and microphone for voice control and messaging – a particularly appealing addition for cycling. The exceptionally bright Amoled display ensures all your on-the-go cycling stats are easy to read, complemented by an extensive battery life and multi-band GNSS technology for highly accurate navigation.

View Deal

Hello and welcome to the dealsmachine. Cyclingnews' evergrowing list of Black Friday bike deals from the 2025 Black Friday / Cyber Week / Black November / whatever-we're-calling-it sale!