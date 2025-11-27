Black Friday bike deals LIVE: All the best cycling savings as soon as we find them

Black Friday is just around the corner... in fact, it's just a few short hours away. Unsurprisingly, all the sales are already well underway, and our main Black Friday Bike Deals hub houses the cream of the crop, handpicked by the team here at Cyclingnews.

The Black Friday weekend proper, from Friday through to Cyber Monday, is where we tend to see the most price fluctuation. It might sound strange, but often prices don't just continue to fall, and are often extremely dynamic, sometimes rising for only a few hours before falling again.

With that in mind, we're once again running a dedicated live blog, into which we will pour all the best deals as soon as we find them. There are a few real hitters pinned below, but keep on scrollin' for the very latest.

If you're after something specific, then I have good news: We have dedicated hubs for Garmin deals, Wahoo deals, Rapha deals, cycle clothing, kids' bikes and plenty more besides.

Quick Black Friday bike deals

USA: Quick Black Friday Deals

UK: Quick Black Friday Deals

Editor's Picks USA

Save 47% ($60) Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $69 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ All the latest AirPods earbuds are reduced at the moment, with the AirPods 4 down to a mad $69. They don't have all the features of the more premium offerings, but if you're after a second pair for sports duty, they're a steal right now.

USA Save 33% Garmin Edge 1040 GPS Bike Computer: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Getting 200 dollars off Garmin's previous flagship bike computer is not to be sniffed at. Yes, the Edge 1050 is out, but that doesn't make the 1040 any less capable than it already was for training and navigation.

Save 41% ($31) Magicshine RN 1200 front light: was $74.99 now $43.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ A 1,200-lumen bike light will normally run over one hundred dollars, so getting one for this cheap is ace. We like Magicshine lights a lot here, and this one has a lovely, simple, single-button interface to avoid any complicated nonsense.

Save 25% ($135.04) Wahoo Kickr Core w cassette: was $534.99 now $399.95 at Mike's Bikes Read more Read less ▼ Indoor trainer prices keep coming down each year, and Wahoo's previous entry-level trainer, the Kickr Core V1, with a cassette included, is now less than a third of the price of a tip-end model, and still perfectly capable of propelling you around Wattopia in Zwift.

Save 34% ($90.96) OnGuard RockSolid U-Lock – Angle Grinder Resistant: was $269.95 now $178.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Bike thieves are basically all using portable, battery-powered angle grinders nowadays, and so if your lock isn't angle grinder resistant, you're setting yourself up for a bad time. Yes, they're more expensive than the old plain steel shackle models of old, but they're still a lot cheaper than a new bike...

Editor's Picks UK

Save 18% Hammerhead Karoo: was £450 now £369 at Sigma Sports Read more Read less ▼ Our Tech Writer, Tom, Loves his Karoo. For navigation, the big touch screen is excellent, and it has a plethora of added features geared up for climbing and training. For this computer, this is a great price.

Save 41% Magicshine SEEMEE300 rear light: was £59.99 now £35.19 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The SEEMEE300 has become a bit of a meme here at Cyclingnews. It's an incredible rear light, outperforming options that cost 3x the price, it has a neat downward LED that illuminates the road around you, and a 200-hour battery life (no, that isn't a typo). This is also as cheap as it's ever been.

Save 43% (£22.87) Magicshine RN 1200 Front Light: was £52.99 now £30.12 at amzn.eu Read more Read less ▼ While it might not have all the bells and whistles, a light this bright (1,200 lumens) for a hair over thirty quid is basically unheard of. Magicshine does it again!

Save 61% (£12.91) Shimano SH12 SPD-SL 2 Degree Cleats: was £21 now £8.09 at Sigma Sports Read more Read less ▼ We thought there must have been a mistake here, but no, that's cleats for this cheap. Go get your shoes and look at them and tell me you don't need a new pair. Both yellow and blue SPD SL versions are on offer to suit your needs.

Save 40% (£1,701) Specialized Aethos Comp 105 Di2: was £4,250 now £2,549 at Balfe's Bikes Read more Read less ▼ The OG Aethos has become quite the legendary machine, especially now that the new model has more relaxed geometry. If you want a superlight road bike that rides brilliantly, is easy to live with with semi-internal cables, and electronic gears, then this is the deal for you... all that for 40% off 🤯