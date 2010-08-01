Scott Team Issue mountain bike shoe

Image 1 of 7 Scott's Team Issue MTB shoes are appropriately stiff, lightweight and ventilated for cross country riding (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 7 The tread is very aggressive and impressively durable though the hard compound is a little slippery on rocks (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 7 A beefy bumper protects your toes from rock impacts (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 7 The main strap anchor sticks out too far on the inner side of the shoe and quickly rubs the finish off of crankarms (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 7 The well padded main strap is adjustable in length (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 7 The tunable insoles include removable arch and metatarsal pads (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 7 The aluminum buckle is reassuringly solid but lacks a partial release function for on-the-fly adjustments (Image credit: James Huang)

Scott's cross-country oriented Team Issue mountain bike shoes provide very efficient power transfer thanks to their full-length carbon fibre sole plates and are respectably lightweight at 798g per pair for our size 42 testers.

The generously mesh-laden uppers are well ventilated to help keep your feet cool and dry in the hot summer months, and they've proven to dry out pretty quickly after being submerged in stream crossings.

Up top, the supple upper's ratcheting main strap and two hook-and-loop forefoot straps lock your feet in for excellent all-day comfort with no pressure points to speak of – even for riders with slight irregularities like Tailor's bunions.

The last is surprisingly accommodating of both narrow and wide widths in spite of the narrow-looking toe box. Riders requiring a lot of arch support may find the fit to be a little too soft, though.

The main strap is adjustable in length by altering the anchor point on the inboard side of each shoe for a more custom-tuned fit.

However, the anchor assembly isn't well shaped and is quite bulky, sticking out to the point where all but pigeon-toed riders are guaranteed to experience some annoying crankarm rub.

Come hike-a-bike time, the aggressive tread pattern bites well in softer soil for a surefooted grip and the blocks have proven to be quite durable after several months of regular use.

The hard durometer compound can be a little slippery on rocks and roots, and heel hold could be better. Definitely try before you buy, as the sizing seems non-standard: our 42 testers ran a full 1½ sizes big.