Rudy Project Genetyk Glasses (Image credit: BikeRadar)

The Genetyk has a boldly styled thermoplastic frame with attractive metallic inserts at the temple and centre of the lens.

Just the right amount of lens curvature with adjustable alloy ear stems and nose bridge mean fit is highly alterable – whether running or riding, they remain securely in place.

However, even when adjusted to sit further from the face, you can’t totally avoid a build up of condensation when the temperature rises and speed drops on a climb.

The excellent optical quality of the Racing Red lens is backed up by the rapid tint version of the Impact-X photochromic lens. A lighter lens would be useful for dull conditions, which you could store in the hard case supplied.