Image 1 of 4 The Nalini Asterope bib tights' brushed interior is suitably warm for late winter rides above freezing and feels cozy against the skin (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 2 of 4 The included chamois looks old-school but is quite comfortable over the long haul with a soft texture, well-designed shape and seams that are wisely placed off-center (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 3 of 4 Stitches are placed off to the sides of critical areas like the front and back of the knee (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 4 of 4 The high-cut back lends extra warmth to your torso (Image credit: Marty Caivano)

The Nalini Asterope bib tight is an excellent choice for those late-winter days that aren't quite cold enough for full-blown Arctic protection but still too chilly for shorts and leg warmers.

The brushed Lycra material lends a warm and cozy feel against the skin down to about 6°C (43°F) while the expertly tailored cut and omission of windproof panels – which are often minimally stretchy – maintain a skintight fit and promote excellent breathability.

The brushed material is carried through to the bib section, too, where the generously cut back adds useful core warmth. The front, on the other hand, is cut fairly low making for easy bathroom breaks.

Throughout, irritating seams are placed away from critical areas like the front and back of the knees for all-day comfort. Down below, ankle zips make it easier to get the tights on and off while a sprinkling of reflective details adds nighttime visibility.

The built-in microfibre-and-Coolmax chamois is a bit old-school in appearance with a traditional natural leather feel, a uniform thickness and seamed construction. But even so, it's been quite comfortable as the seams are intelligently placed off-centre and the shape fits well to your body – proving that you don't necessarily need all of those fancy multi-density and multi-thickness doodahs for a pain-free day in the saddle.

