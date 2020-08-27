Gore Cancellara collection review

Gore has gone overboard with the tech and the detailing on this signature kit and that’s reflected in the price. The resulting performance is absolutely fantastic if the fit suits you though.

Some signature kit is purely a cynical branding exercise, but Gore really has gone above and beyond to create something very special with the Gore Cancellara collection, in collaboration with Spartacus himself both in terms of subtle but super stylish detailing and fantastic performance.

Best cycling jerseys : short sleeve jerseys for your warm-weather rides

Best cycling shorts: Brilliant bib shorts ridden and rated

Image 1 of 3 The jersey uses a mix of super-light fabrics with a matte, four-way stretch compression cloth over the front (Image credit: Guy Kesteven) Image 2 of 3 A more open stretch mesh is used for the underarms and on the sides (Image credit: Guy Kesteven) Image 3 of 3 The classic three rear pockets are boosted by a zipped side pocket (Image credit: Guy Kesteven)

Gore C7 Cancellara Race jersey

The jersey uses a mix of super-light fabrics with a matte, four-way stretch compression cloth over the front, centre back and top of shoulders/sleeves. A more open stretch mesh is used for the underarms and on the sides, and the whole cut is super snug for a zero-flap racing fit. Despite its light weight, the matt fabric still has a slight windshield effect too but cooling and sweat shifting has been excellent on hotter days and longer hills.

The classic three rear pockets are boosted by a zipped side pocket which gets a rubber ‘septagon’ (Cancellara’s favourite number is seven, he won seven classic races and he won his TDF stage on 7/7/2007) puller and shiny ribbon sides. The same zip is used full-length in the front and the broad elastic hem has a high shine finish. It also matches the straps of the bib shorts but only you’ll know that.

There’s a pattern of reflective septagon logo print up the right sleeve and a big (but still subtle) reflective blue Gore logo on the right. Back seams get blue reflective stripes and there’s a blue reflective lower pocket logo. You get a Fabian monogram in gold between your shoulders, too.

While the price made us protective at first, the fabric has proved impressively tough with no obvious wear or tear despite plenty of all-weather, all-terrain summer mileage.

Image 1 of 4 The Gore Cancellara bib shorts are an evolution of the C7 range (Image credit: Guy Kesteven) Image 2 of 4 There is a very clear waistband and separate strap cut off rather than blending the two together (Image credit: Guy Kesteven) Image 3 of 4 Fabian Cancellara's stylized initials adorn the shorts (Image credit: Guy Kesteven) Image 4 of 4 The mesh panel between the rear straps includes a radio pocket (Image credit: Guy Kesteven)

Gore C7 Cancellara Race bib shorts +

The Cancellara Race bib shorts are an evolution of Gore’s premium C7 range. This includes the distinctive ‘central torso architecture’ that gives a very clear waistband and separate strap cut off rather than blending the two together. This can feel weird at first but the elasticated ‘belt’ sections give them a super-stable fit when you’re attacking in and out of the saddle rather than a gappy dangle off the straps. The mesh panel between the rear straps also includes a ‘radio’ (most smartphones will also fit) pocket. The separate stitched on straps are more prone to twisting than conventional ‘tapered/blended’ continuation of the shorts straps though.

As well as a very stable strap/waist setup, the Expert Race seat insert creates a pre-shaped ‘pocket’ to keep your precious cargo stable, however rough the pavé gets. The multi-layer, perforated pad stays cool and comfortable all day long whatever the temperature and it dries fast if you get wet.

There’s a Gore Windstopper panel built into the ‘V-neck’ front section of the shorts to keep you comfy in colder/wetter conditions. The matte shorts fabric also has a very Windstopper feel and is designed to take on minimal water and we’ve been really impressed how comfortable they stay whatever the clouds are throwing at us. Like the jersey, there’s a pattern of reflective septagon logo print up the right leg and a big (but still subtle) reflective blue Gore logo on the right as well as a Fabian monogram in gold on the hip.

The 23.5cm/9.3in inseam length gives generous coverage and it’s cut with a light compression effect to reduce fatigue on rougher roads. ‘Oar’ shaped silicone leg grippers keep the hem in place without any sort of constriction. Again while some premium kit is worryingly delicate these shorts have proved impressively tough and the compression effect and stability of cut and pad means we’ve been using them a lot for gravel rides as well as road sessions and, so far, they’re still cleaning up brand new afterwards.

Verdict

The muffin-top-shaming shorts won’t suit everyone, but fantastic stability-boosting fit, premium materials and an outstanding all-weather chamois pad mean this is some of the best riding clothing we’ve ever had the pleasure of using. The signature detailing is absolutely sublime and while the price is premium, they’re an impressively tough investment, too.

There are socks, C7 Pro gloves and a C7 Gore-Tex Shakedry Stretch jacket to complete your Cancellara collection but if you’re not a Fabian fan (or you just want to save £20) you can get the same cut and tech in the C7 Race jersey and C7 Race bib shorts +.

Tech Specs: Gore Cancellara collection