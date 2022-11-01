Giro wades into the smart helmet pool with the Giro Ethos MIPS Urban helmet

The Giro Ethos MIPS might look similar to some of the smart helmets out there but this is a product from a cycling company, not a technology company. Giro leaves off some of the smarts in favour of staying light and usable. The only challenge is that the Giro Escape is such a good urban helmet you have to wonder if the Ethos is worth the extra money.

Why you can trust Cyclingnews Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Today's best Giro Ethos MIPS deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Cycling as transportation could literally save the world. Every single extra trip made by bike means one less trip made by car. That means lower emissions, less traffic congestion, and I think we can all agree riding a bike is more fun than driving a car. That said, there are a lot of reasons why it's not always the preferred option. One of the big reasons is safety. In a world that's still dominated by automotive culture, the infrastructure isn't yet where we'd all like it to be and it might not be anytime soon. For now, cyclists can add technology to help the problem. A helmet is part of that strategy but if you take a look at our list of the best commuter bike helmets you will see that some helmet brands have started to add lights to the mix.

There are helmets that add high-tech lights and there are others that focus on cycling and let the lights be a bit simpler. Giro has been in the cycling industry since the mid 1980s so it makes sense that they have taken a ride first approach to the idea of a smart helmet. Is it the right approach though? I spent time with the brand-new Giro Ethos MIPS helmet to see what it was like to use. If you are looking for the right urban helmet to stay as visible as possible, keep reading to see if this new option from Giro sounds like it fits your needs.

The Giro Ethos MIPS has a total of 12 cooling vents (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Design and aesthetics

The right style for the right situation is one of the things I preach often from this pulpit. It's also something I get asked about a lot. Riders look to match the style of riding they are doing with their look on the bike. It's pretty easy when you are heading out the door on a fast road bike for a fast ride. It gets a lot tougher when you are getting around town and it's one of my favourite things about the Giro line of commuter helmets.

Like other Giro commuter helmets, the Ethos MIPS nails the sophisticated style that I think makes a lot of sense for commuting. The rear features full coverage around the back of the ears and rear of the head and the design wraps up and over with plenty of movement. There are generous vents for exhaust at the rear and the venting continues all the way to the front for a total of 12 vents as well as internal channelling.

Image 1 of 3 Either side of the front uses a single strip of white LED lights (Image credit: Josh Ross ) The peak protects from weather but doesn't help with impact (Image credit: Josh Ross ) The rear lights use an arrow shape (Image credit: Josh Ross )

At the front of the helmet, you'll find a soft, rubberized, TPU brim. If you'd prefer, you can swap the brim for a model with an adjustable, clear, moulded eye shield that does well with the higher speed of ebikes. There is also an option for a dark metallic grey or a chalky white with charcoal accents. Whatever choice you make, the in-mould construction helps keep weight down and the interior uses MIPS for safety as well as comfortable quick-dry padding.

What stands the Ethos apart from much of the urban helmet market is the addition of a lighting system. In the front you'll find a pair of white LED strips capable of a maximum of 45 lumens. At the rear the line of red LED lights sits in an arrow shape that flanks either side of the helmet. The rear lights max out at 30 lumens and will also change to amber when indicating a turn. Located in the rear of the helmet is the USB-C charging port as well as the power button which also handles swapping between the four light modes.

Image 1 of 2 Each press of the power button will cause a beep to confirm the change (Image credit: Josh Ross ) USB-C charging is a welcome addition (Image credit: Josh Ross )

Performance

I've alluded to it in a couple of places, but the Giro Ethos MIPS isn't really a smart helmet despite bearing a lot of resemblance to the smart helmets on the market. The lights have the option of cycling between four modes but there's no app and no extra tech beyond the remote. The modes change power, and by extension battery life, as well as moving between different styles of blinking or solid. Choose between high or low in both blink or solid and you will be changing from a max of 11-hours in low-blink down to 2.5-hours in high solid.

Then there's also a wireless remote that clips on to the bars. It's a small thing but the rubber band that holds the remote to the bars has two size options included as well as a little tag that makes it easy to get on and off. Press one of the turn signal buttons and the helmet will beep then change from blink to solid, if you have it set to blink, and the corresponding rear arrow will blink amber for up to two minutes. Pressing the button a second time will cancel the turn signal when you are ready.

Image 1 of 3 The handlebar remote is easy to add and remove from the bars plus it also changes via USB-C (Image credit: Josh Ross ) The fidlock buckle is more common on kids helmets but works here as well (Image credit: Josh Ross ) The way it slides takes some practice given that it's different than most buckles (Image credit: Josh Ross )

Another small, but welcome, addition to the ride experience is that beep. With the Giro Escape MIPS it's always a challenge to know if the lights are on once you've put the helmet on. With the Ethos you can hold down the power button and a long press will turn on the helmet with a beep. Unfortunately, it does not remember its previous light setting but then each press of the power button will cause a beep and a change in the light setting. The power button on the remote will also cycle through the light modes and also cause a corresponding beep. A long press there, or on the helmet, will turn off the helmet with another beep. If the signal is blinking each flash will bring with it a beep so that, just like in a car, it lets you know exactly what's happening without needing to see it yourself.

Of course, any helmet has to be comfortable to wear, and on that front Giro has done well. The pads are generous with plenty of coverage. There's no Giro Spherical style trick to remove the MIPS liner but it does seem to be lower profile than many helmet designs. The rear cradle does a good job keeping the front of the helmet low enough to keep you safe even though the peak isn't a structural part of the helmet. The rear cradle is also adjustable should you need to make a change but even at the lowest position, it's designed in a way that allows it to tuck in when storing the Ethos. It's just another small detail that makes the Ethos a great helmet to own and wear around town.

Image 1 of 3 The internal padding is comfy and the deep air channels keep everything cool. (Image credit: Josh Ross ) The rear cradle is adjustable (Image credit: Josh Ross ) With no head in the helmet the cradle tucks in so it's not in the way for storage (Image credit: Josh Ross )

Verdict

When I talk about the best products it’s almost always the small details that make the difference and that’s the same story with the Giro Ethos MIPS. It’s a little bit lighter than other urban helmets with lights. It’s got USB-C charging, comfy padding, and excellent venting. The lights are bright enough to help you stay visible and the turn signal can both be cancelled and stays on longer than other brands. Then there’s the beep when you change modes. None of these are must have features but added together you end up with a great-looking helmet that has the little details mostly right.

There are still a couple of other little details that could use attention though. It’s great you can turn the helmet off with the remote, though being able to turn it on too would be better, and I always prefer that the peak on a helmet is stiffer to help with an impact. The biggest issue with the Giro Ethos MIPS isn’t about the helmet itself though. The price fits with other smart helmet options but lacks real smarts. That means despite being a great helmet you are really paying a lot of extra money for turn signals vs just lights on the Giro Escape MIPS. The Giro Escape is my favourite urban helmet already so I have to question how much safety the signals add. It’s impossible to know so that’s a decision you will ultimately have to make but I do think it’s worth consideration.

Testing scorecard and notes Comfort The Giro might look like the Unit 1 or the Lumos but it's about 100 grams lighter than both. It's also airy and the rear cradle does a great job getting the front in the right spot. The rear cradle also makes getting into the helmet a little tricky. 8/10 Light quality The lights aren't bright enough to see where you are going but they do keep you visible. The beeping that lets you know when a light turns on is incredibly nice and the ability to cancel a turn signal plus the long automatic turn off are both excellent usability features. 9/10 Ventilation 12 total vents and the exhaust ports are big in the world of urban helmets this one stands out. 8/10 Safety Thankfully I didn’t have the opportunity to test how it handles a crash but it’s got angular impact protection, excellent coverage, and the necessary certifications. I would like to see the brim stiffened up. 8/10 Value There is a big price increase to add turn signals compared to other Giro urban helmets. 6/10 Overall 82%

Tech Specs: Giro Ethos MIPS

Price: $270 US MSRP / €289,95 Ethos Mips Shield and

$270 US MSRP / €289,95 Ethos Mips Shield and $250 US MSRP / €289,95 Ethos Mips

Battery size: 2,000 mAh

2,000 mAh Estimated run-time: 11 hours in low-blink mode,

11 hours in low-blink mode, 7.5 hours in the high-blink mode, low solid mode 5.5 hours, high solid 2.5 hours

Light output: Low-blink mode 25 lumens front/15 lumens rear, High-blink mode 45 lumens front/30 lumens rear, Low solid mode 25 lumens front/10 lumens rear, High solid 40 lumens front/25 lumens rear

Low-blink mode 25 lumens front/15 lumens rear, High-blink mode 45 lumens front/30 lumens rear, Low solid mode 25 lumens front/10 lumens rear, High solid 40 lumens front/25 lumens rear Charging Port: USB Type-C

USB Type-C Weight: 485g as measured in size M