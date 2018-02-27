Castelli Idro jacket review

Castelli's Idro jacket (Image credit: Cycling Plus)

This article was originally published in Cycling Plus magazine

Castelli's Idro uses the same fantastic fabric as the Gore One jacket (£220 / $300) with impressive waterproof and breathability qualities in a lightweight package. Thus, the Idro delivers a similarly high-quality small-packing jacket.

Highs: Waterproofing, breathability, race cut

Waterproofing, breathability, race cut Lows: It doesn't come cheap

It doesn't come cheap Buy if: You want a top-performing, lightweight, small-packing, racers' waterproof

So what's different? The Idro offers a more fitted cut all round, especially for the slimmer racer. The drop tail hugged my rear, keeping the jacket nicely in place for spray protection

Castelli uses a large toothed YKK waterproof zip up front but this doesn't feature a draft flap like the Gore. I liked the addition of a useful zipped side opening for jersey access. Castelli has also added contrasting red stripes down the arms, which matched the front zip for added style points.

The Idro is a fantastic waterproof for the racer who wants the best in performance. It will probably get compared to Gore's One because of the obvious fabric comparisons. But, at the end of the day I think it will come down to individual fit, price and your style preferences.

BikeRadar verdict - 4.5/5

"A fantastic waterproof for the racer who wants the best in performance"

