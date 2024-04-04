Campagnolo launches the HPPM chainset, its first ever power meter

By Tom Wieckowski
published

The HPPM power meter chainset fills the power meter gap in the Super Record Wireless groupset

Super Record WR Power meter
(Image credit: Campagnolo)

Campagnolo has launched a new chainset power meter named the HPPM which stands for High Precision Power Measurement. The brand's first-ever power meter unit is crankset spider-based and joins the new Super Records Wireless groupset, sharing the same charging connector. 

Campagnolo says that after 'meticulous and in-depth studies' it can present its own power meter dedicated to road bikes, expanding the Campagnolo range and pursuing the goal of providing the most precise data possible. Users will be able to carry out system calibration and battery checks using the new 'My Campy 3.0' app. Campagnolo claims that a full charge is achieved in under four hours and that a single charge will last over a month assuming around 500km of use a week.

