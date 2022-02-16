Altura Nightvision Electron jacket review

When it comes to the best waterproof cycling jackets, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the wide spread of options available. While the majority of modern waterproof cycling jackets are packable by nature, a common theme among the leading options are the resilient weatherproof layers on offer.

The jacket pictured here is the Altura Nightvision Electron Jacket and, while it might not be the slimmest of offerings available, it offers a comprehensive fit, decent all-weather protection and comes shoehorned with a clever lighting concept to bolster visibility during after-dark commutes or training rides.

It's not what you would consider an out-and-out performance offering but it's proven quite the lifesaver on several miserable commutes, trips into town as well as doubled up as a casual jacket. Having used it extensively over the past three months, we've got the final verdict.

Image 1 of 4 The jacket has been designed to play nicely with all backpacks thanks to the precise location of the light strips (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 4 Altura-branded zipper tabs help with zip articulation (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 4 Six sizes are available: S, M, L, XL, XXL, 3XL (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 4 of 4 Fleece-lined panels on the front and around the neckline add comfort and warmth (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Design and aesthetics

There's nothing particularly luxurious looking about the Altura Nightvision Electron jacket. It wasn't designed to turn heads - although it does when the lights come on - but rather serve as a utilitarian layer of protection. It's only available in one colour, a dark grey hue Altura calls 'Carbon'. The grey is broken up by the light strips which provide some semblance of contrast to the flat panels and there's also a reflective diamond motif along the cuffs and rear flanks.

The jacket comprises a durable water-repellent finish on the outside with some fleece-lined panels on the front and around the neckline for added comfort and warmth. It also gets a removable hood and the brace of open slots just below the shoulder line aids in ventilation for when things get toasty.

The fibre-optic light strips are red/orange when activated and while a big part of its role is to increase visibility to other road users, pedestrians and motorists to be precise, it's hard to ignore the visual impact. It works really, really well, instilling in the rider an added sense of confidence when it comes to visibility.

Image 1 of 4 The light strips are powered by a portable Aultura-branded 73g, 250mAh power bank (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 4 The power bank has a runtime of roughly 50 hours (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 4 It connects to the Scilif fibre-optic lighting system via a USB cable (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 4 of 4 The lights can be switched on by holding down a button located in the seam next to the pocket (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Specifications

As the name suggests, the Altura Nightvision Electron Jacket is built around visibility but also features a combination of waterproof and breathable fabrics to ensure adequate protection from the elements not to mention good ventilation. Both fabrics are rated at 10k, meaning they can either withstand 10,000mm of water before leaking or emit 10,000g of water vapour per square metre.

The big story here, however, stems from the integrated lights. The jacket uses a unique fibre-optic lighting system from Scilif, with two light strips that stretch over the shoulders and down the back. These are powered by a portable Aultura-branded 73g, 250mAh powerbank. According to Altura, the lights are visible from up to 3km away and possess a runtime of roughly 50 hours. The light strips have no rating in terms of visibility but they are pretty effective and garnered some attention during my night ride testing through my local village.

What I like about the light strips is the thought process behind the placement - they're positioned in such a way that items such as a backpack won't obstruct its modus operandi. Switching the lights on isn't the most intuitive process. The powerbank needs to be switched on (I recommend fully charging it) before pressing and holding down a button located in the seam next to the pocket to fire it up. There are three settings: solid (bright), flashing and solid (dim).

Image 1 of 2 The fibre-optic light strips are white in colour when switched off... (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 2 ...and light up red/orange when activated (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Performance

Jackets such as the Altura Nightvision Electron serve a distinct purpose and Altura's nailed the brief in terms of making the rider more visible. That said, fit, comfort and performance are always going to be a deal-breaker when it comes to the best cycling clothing brands. As an item geared to the commuter, the fit is naturally more relaxed and suited to an upright riding style. The baggier cut - available in six sizes ranging from S to 3XL - ensures it can be worn over your casual clothes or even a small backpack. It's worth mentioning that the jacket has been designed to play nicely with all backpacks thanks to the precise location of the light strips.

The dual-sided USB cable is integrated into the left pocket, which also houses the mini power bank. The power bank does take up a fair amount of pocket real estate but the cavity is large enough to take more items. As some other testers have referenced, the set-up would benefit from a mini zippered pocket within the main pocket to help keep the power bank neatly positioned and out of the way. Speaking of pockets, there are three in total (two zip hand pockets) including one on the chest.

Despite its heavy-duty-like nature, the Altura Nightvision Electron jacket is comfortable to wear, despite it weighing 535g (608g with the power bank, size small). The Velcro cuff adjusters mean it can be tailored somewhat in terms of fit and glove compatibility, and the fleece internals - despite lacking on the back section - help provide some warmth when it's cold. The hood is removable but will double up together with the high-ride collar as an added layer of insulation against wind chill and the like. This mix of layering proved to be ideal for commutes - the fabrics used in its construction are neither too insulative nor too thin and, once up to operating temperature, everything works to regulate the body's thermal properties.

Image 1 of 3 The cuffs are adjustable by way of a Velcro strap while a reflective diamond motif ensures an added layer of visibility (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 3 Branding is fairly lowkey but Altura has added its 'Nightvision' nomenclature on the sleeves (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 3 Inside the zipper tab is one of the very few Altura references (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Verdict

The Altura Nightvision Electron Jacket is geared more towards the commuter than a performance-focused cyclist but the benefits are clear. Its utilitarian attributes coupled with the integrated fibre-optic light strips make it a no-brainer for those who commute through congested city centres after dark, where visibility is of prime importance.

At £190 / $260, it's one of the pricier options in the best waterproof cycling jackets space but the visibility, versatility and comfort it offers are hard to ignore. That said, it's worth noting that you can get similar wind protection, waterproofing and visibility at a cheaper price point.

Tech Specs: Altura Nightvision Electron Jacket