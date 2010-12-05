Keisse and Marguet move up to first
Dramatic fifth night at Zurich 6
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tristan Marguet / Iljo Keisse (Swi/Bel) Price
|239
|pts
|2
|Franco Marvulli / Alexander Aeschbach (Swi) Skoda
|234
|3
|Danilo Hondo / Robert Bartko (Ger) Samsung
|222
|4 - 1 lap
|Danny Stam / Léon Van Bon (Ned) Möbel Märki
|192
|5 - 2 laps
|Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) EWZ
|143
|6 - 5 laps
|Kenny De Ketele / Tim Mertens (Bel) Atzmännig
|179
|7 - 5 laps
|Claudio Imhof / Silvan Dillier (Swi) Lerch & Partner
|169
|8 - 9 laps
|Walter Perez / Sebastian Donadio (Arg) Habegger
|139
|9 - 12 laps
|Loic Perizzolo / Fabio Masotti (Swi/Ita) Riposa
|124
|10 - 13 laps
|Daniel Holloway / Colby Pearce (USA) Hotel Krone Unterstrass
|55
|11 - 20 laps
|Bernhard Oberholzer/Marcel Barth (Swi/Ger) Malbuner
|71
|12 - 20 laps
|Andreas Müller/Sven Krauss (Aut/Ger) Riverside
|25
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy