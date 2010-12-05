Trending

Keisse and Marguet move up to first

Dramatic fifth night at Zurich 6

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Marguet / Iljo Keisse (Swi/Bel) Price239pts
2Franco Marvulli / Alexander Aeschbach (Swi) Skoda234
3Danilo Hondo / Robert Bartko (Ger) Samsung222
4 - 1 lapDanny Stam / Léon Van Bon (Ned) Möbel Märki192
5 - 2 lapsLeif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) EWZ143
6 - 5 lapsKenny De Ketele / Tim Mertens (Bel) Atzmännig179
7 - 5 lapsClaudio Imhof / Silvan Dillier (Swi) Lerch & Partner169
8 - 9 lapsWalter Perez / Sebastian Donadio (Arg) Habegger139
9 - 12 lapsLoic Perizzolo / Fabio Masotti (Swi/Ita) Riposa124
10 - 13 lapsDaniel Holloway / Colby Pearce (USA) Hotel Krone Unterstrass55
11 - 20 lapsBernhard Oberholzer/Marcel Barth (Swi/Ger) Malbuner71
12 - 20 lapsAndreas Müller/Sven Krauss (Aut/Ger) Riverside25

