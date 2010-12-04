Trending

Marvulli and Aeschbach lead in Zurich

Stam and Van Bon up to second

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franco Marvulli / Alexander Aeschbach (Swi) Skoda189pts
2Danny Stam / Léon Van Bon (Ned) Möbel Märki153
3 - 1 lapDanilo Hondo / Robert Bartko (Ger) Samsung175
4 - 1 lapTristan Marguet / Iljo Keisse (Swi/Bel) Price166
5 - 1 lapLeif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) EWZ120
6 - 3 lapsKenny De Ketele / Tim Mertens (Bel) Atzmännig144
7 - 4 lapsClaudio Imhof / Silvan Dillier (Swi) Lerch & Partner136
8 - 6 lapsWalter Perez / Sebastian Donadio (Arg) Habegger122
9 - 10 lapsLoic Perizzolo / Fabio Masotti (Swi/Ita) Riposa99
10 - 10 lapsDaniel Holloway / Colby Pearce (USA) Hotel Krone Unterstrass46
11 - 16 lapsBernhard Oberholzer/Marcel Barth (Swi/Ger) Malbuner48
12 - 16 lapsAndreas Müller/Sven Krauss (Aut/Ger) Riverside25

