Marvulli/Aeschbach maintain lead

Hondo/Bartko trail by 29

Standings after night 3

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franco Marvulli / Alexander Aeschbach (Swi) Skoda146pts
2Danilo Hondo / Robert Bartko (Ger) Samsung117
3Danny Stam / Léon Van Bon (Ned) Möbel Märki115
4 -1 lapTristan Marguet / Iljo Keisse (Swi/Bel) Price127
5 -2 lapsKenny De Ketele / Tim Mertens (Bel) Atzmännig108
6Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) EWZ90
7 -4 lapsWalter Perez / Sebastian Donadio (Arg) Habegger91
8Claudio Imhof / Silvan Dillier (Swi) Lerch & Partner90
9 -8 lapsDaniel Holloway / Colby Pearce (USA) Hotel Krone Unterstrass43
10 -10 lapsLoic Perizzolo / Fabio Masotti (Swi/Ita) Riposa73

