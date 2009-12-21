Trending

Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart extend

German/Dutch combination firm as favourites

Points race
1Kos/Kuiper/Zijlstra
2Barlevav/Simes/DeFrancheschi
3Bujko/Glowacki/Kasperkiewicz

Team time trial
1Bujko/Glowacki/Kasperkiewicz
2Stam/Schep/Veldt
3Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart

Madison 1
1Hester/Pronk/Pronk
2Kreder/Kreder/Kreder
3Hacekcy/Blaha/Hochmann

Derny 1
1Keisse/Zijlaard J
2Stam D /Stam C
3Bartko/Zijlaard R

Elimination
1Vingerling/Stöpler/Jonkman
2Havik/Mohs/Knaven
3Keisse/Barth/Mouris

Derny 2
1Van Bon/Van Bon
2Pronk M /Zijlaard J
3Mohs/Steijn

Team elimination
1Hacecky/Blaha/Hochmann
2Keisse/Barth/Mouris
3Traksel/Boskamp/Westra

Team sprint
1Bujko/Glowacki/Kasperkiewicz
2Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart
3Stam/Schep/Veldt

Madison 2
1Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart
2Vingerling/Stöpler/Jonkman
3Pieters/Kip/Van der Zwet

Overall standings after night 4
1Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart256 pts
2Stam/Schep/Veldt234
3Keisse/Barth/Mouris233
4Vingerling/Stöpler/Jonkman142 -2laps
5Hacecky/Blaha/Hochmann102
6Havik/Mohs/Knaven109 -3laps
7Hester/Pronk/Pronk88
8Kreder/Kreder/Kreder70 -4laps
9Pieters/Kip/Van der Zwet55
10Kos/Kuiper/Zijlstra28
11Bujko/Glowacki/Kasperkiewicz149 -5laps
12Traksel/Boskamp/Westra65
13Barlevav/Simes/DeFrancheschi11 -16laps

