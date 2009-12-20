Trending

Bartko, Van Bon and Ligthart make their move

Team Keisse slips to third place, but still in the hunt

Points race
1Kreder/Kreder/Kreder
2Traksel/Boskamp/Westra
3Vingerling/Stöpler/Jonkman

Time trial
1Stam/Schep/Veldt
2Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart
3Havik/Mohs/Knaven

Madison 1
1Vingerling/Stöpler/Jonkman
2Traksel/Boskamp/Westra
3Stam/Schep/Veldt

Derny 1
1Pronk M/Zijlaard J
2Schep/Stam C
3Kreder/Arentsen

Elimination
1Kreder/Kreder/Kreder
2Traksel/Boskamp/Westra
3Barlevav/Simes/DeFrancheschi

Derny 2
1Knaven/Zijlaard R
2Ligthart/Schoefs
3Mouris/Zijlaard J

Team elimination
1Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart
2Keisse/Barth/Mouris
3Stam/Schep/Veldt

Team sprint
1Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart
2Keisse/Barth/Mouris
3Bujko/Glowacki/Kasperkiewicz

Madison 2
1Stam/Schep/Veldt
2Keisse/Barth/Mouris
3Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart

Overall standings
1Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart206pts
2Stam/Schep/Veldt196
3Keisse/Barth/Mouris189
4 -2lapsVingerling/Stöpler/Jonkman107
5 -3lapsHavik/Mohs/Knaven84
6Hacecky/Blaha/Hochmann72
7Hester/Pronk/Pronk62
8Traksel/Boskamp/Westra49
9 -4lapsKreder/Kreder/Kreder52
10Pieters/Kip/Van der Zwet34
11Kos/Kuiper/Zijlstra10
12 -5lapsBujko/Glowacki/Kasperkiewicz92
13 -12lapsBarlevav/Simes/DeFrancheschi5

Latest on Cyclingnews