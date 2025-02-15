Exact Cross Sint-Niklaas: Niels Vandeputte dominates elite men's contest from start to finish

Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Deceuninck) dominated the final round of the Exact Cross series in Sint-Niklaas on Saturday in northern Belgium, taking a fourth victory of the season to go along with 10 other podiums.

The 24-year-old led from the holeshot, with Lars van der Haar (Baloise Glowi) using two final laps to close the gap, but could not close down the last 25 seconds. Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines) held off Toon Aerts (Deschacht-Hens-FSP) for third.

