Image 1 of 21 Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling) celebrates his stage win Image 2 of 21 The peloton taking it easy (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 21 The Twenty16 Sho-Air team lead the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 21 Race leader Kristin Armstrong stays safe near the front of the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 21 Kristin Armstrong in the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 21 Tayler Wiles (DNA) takes the win from the breakaway (Image credit: sportingimages.com.au) Image 7 of 21 The peloton relaxed early in the stage (Image credit: sportingimages.com.au) Image 8 of 21 The dash for the intermediate sprint (Image credit: sportingimages.com.au) Image 9 of 21 Strong winds saw the spring banner taken down to avoid any incidents (Image credit: sportingimages.com.au) Image 10 of 21 Race leader Kristen Armstrong (Twenty16) smiling at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: sportingimages.com.au) Image 11 of 21 Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace) signs on (Image credit: sportingimages.com.au) Image 12 of 21 The top three from the stage (Image credit: sportingimages.com.au) Image 13 of 21 The peloton in its way to Masonville before the climbs (Image credit: sportingimages.com.au) Image 14 of 21 The peloton leaves the Big Thompson River area (Image credit: sportingimages.com.au) Image 15 of 21 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) wins the intermediate sprint (Image credit: sportingimages.com.au) Image 16 of 21 A happy Twenty16 Sho-Air team on the podium (Image credit: sportingimages.com.au) Image 17 of 21 Stage 2 victory goes to Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling) Image 18 of 21 Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling) wins ahead of Lauren Komanski (Twenty16 Sho-Air) Image 19 of 21 Lauren Komanski (Twenty16 Sho-Air), Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling) and Kristin Armstrong ((Twenty16 Sho-Air) on the podium Image 20 of 21 The top three from stage 2 on the podium Image 21 of 21 The classification leader's after stage 2

Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling) escaped off the front of a four-rider group to claim the rugged and windy stage 2 by two seconds. Kristin Armstrong finished third to retain her race lead Saturday in the three-day Women's USA Pro Challenge.

Wiles, who is racing for DNA Cycling in Colorado, completed the hilly and windy 93.4 km Loveland to Ft. Collins road race in 2 hours, 29 minutes and 38 seconds. Lauren Komanski (Twenty16 Sho-Air) was second. Armstrong, Komanski's teammate who assumed the race lead with a split-second time trial win on the opening stage, finished third, four seconds behind.

Mara Abbott, racing once again for the Amy D. Foundation, powered to the front approaching the day’s major climb, and made the final move nearing the 1km to go banner, but was fourth at the line in the same time as Armstrong.

"I went with about 400 metres, which is pretty early," said Wiles, who arrived in Colorado from Spain hours before the event began Thursday. "But it was a long, wide finish and I thought I would give it a go because I thought I had a good chance."

Armstrong, the two-time Olympic time trial gold medallist, now holds a 31-second lead over Wiles with Sunday's stage 3 Golden criterium remaining. Abbott is third, trailing by 51 seconds with Komanski in fourth, 1:01 behind.

"The race was only 58 miles, but with windy it was more difficult," said Armstrong. "When we finished and it was only 2 1/2 hours, I was surprised. I thought we were out there 3 1/2 or 4 hours."

How it unfolded

The starting field of 64 faced a route not particularly difficult via mileage, but crosswinds and a constantly undulating terrain dominated the day. Numerous short, steep “stair step” climbs and one sharp ascent to Rist Canyon (2,439 metres) began to shatter the field early in the stage after a late-morning start. The crosswinds periodically swayed the riders to the left of the road.

The women's stage began 10 minutes prior to the men's stage 6. Within the first few miles, the terrain began to take its toll. The first sustained break occurred nearing the first sprint line after about 12km. Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) and Robin Farina (BMW/Happy Tooth) managed a 30-second advantage after 16km. The duo rotated pulls well and built their advantage to a maximum of 1:50 after 32km.

A crash in the feed zone brought down Hanna Barnes (UnitedHealthcare), Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas/Noise4Good) and Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace). Barnes and Sanders abandoned. As a series of small climbs commenced and the riders approached the stage effort to Rist Canyon, the field was spread across the route for nearly four miles. Phillips endured the crash but finished nearly 19 minutes behind.

By the end of the day, nine riders had left the race. Three riders finished outside the 18 percent finishing time cut and six women abandoned.

Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 Sho-Air), the former BMX rider, went to the front as the split field has less than 20 riders chasing down the two leaders. The field caught Rivera and Farina after 48 km. Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling) rode solo at the front for a few miles but she never built more than a 15 second margin.

Approaching the climb, Abbott went to the front and crested first with about a 25-second cushion. Armstrong and Komanski began the chase with Abigail Mickey, but crashed in barbed wire finishing 16th with a broken finger.

But with a nearly 32 km, primarily downhill left, Abbott's efforts were futile.

The top-finishing foursome formed with about 25 km left and the group pedalled to the finish together, until the waning minute. Abbott moved to the front first, but Wiles powered past her and maneuvered to her two-second finishing margin.

"Tomorrow is a technical course and anything can happen," said Armstrong, who is riding in only her second stage race since beginning her second comeback in April. "So it's nice to have a buffer. We have a strong team, so we will try to ride for Lauren Hall, our sprinter. But the goal is to not to take any risks."



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 2:29:38 2 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 0:00:02 3 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 0:00:04 4 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation 5 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 0:01:27 6 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB 0:01:33 7 Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 0:02:04 8 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 9 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:02:06 10 Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:09 11 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 12 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 13 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 14 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare 15 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 16 Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:02:13 17 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:04:18 18 Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:04:20 19 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 20 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 0:04:25 21 Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 22 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:04:30 23 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 0:07:53 24 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 25 Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:01 26 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 0:10:58 27 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K4 28 Gwen Inglis (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 29 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco – SVB 30 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 31 Meredith Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 32 Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 33 Laura Jorgensen (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 34 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 35 Kimberley Johnson (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 0:12:23 36 Kristen Legan (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 37 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Unitedhealthcare 38 Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 39 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco – SVB 40 Amber Pierce (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 41 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:15:05 42 Megan Rathwell (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 43 Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 0:17:31 44 Sabrina David (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 0:17:43 45 Kristen Arnold (USA) Amy D. Foundation 46 Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco – SVB 47 Jennifer Sharp (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 0:18:43 48 Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 49 Amy Phillips (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 50 Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 51 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:21:16 52 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:21:39 53 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 54 Fiona Meede (Irl) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:22:04 55 Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 0:25:01 OTL Joanie Caron (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:27:32 OTL Marisa Rorabaugh (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:30:49 OTL Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:34:19 DNF Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare DNF Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Sarah Fader (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth DNF Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking DNF Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good DNF Meg Hendricks (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing

Sprint 1 - Loveland , km. 12.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 5 pts 2 Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 3 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco – SVB 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 15 pts 2 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 12 3 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 10 4 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation 7 5 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 6 6 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB 5 7 Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 4 8 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 3 9 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 2 10 Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Rist Canyon, km. 61.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation 12 pts 2 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 10 3 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 8 4 Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare 7 5 Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 6 6 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB 5 7 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 4 8 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 3 9 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 2 10 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 2 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:00:02 3 Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:09 4 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:02:16 5 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 0:05:49 6 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:08:54 7 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:13:01 8 Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 0:15:27 9 Kristen Arnold (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:15:39 10 Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco – SVB 11 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:35

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 TWENTY 16 p/b SHO-AIR 7:30:27 2 DNA CYCLING P/B K4 0:02:42 3 UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL 0:04:49 4 AMY D. FOUNDATION 0:07:19 5 COLAVITA/BIANCHI p/b FINE COOKING 0:09:16 6 VISIT DALLAS P/B NOISE4GOOD 0:18:15 7 TEAM TIBCO – SVB 0:23:21 8 OPTUM p/b KELLY BENEFIT STRATEGIES 0:25:19 9 BMW p/b HAPPY TOOTH DENTAL 0:26:39 10 PEPPER PALACE PRO CYCLING p/b THE HAPPY TO8hO0T3H'13 11 COLORADO WOMEN’S CYCLING PROJECT P/B SPA8Rh0K4 12 FEARLESS FEMME P/B HAUTE WHEELS RACING 0:51:37

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 2:51:02 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:00:31 3 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:00:51 4 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 0:01:01 5 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 0:01:27 6 Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:02:41 7 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:02:54 8 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:03:12 9 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 0:03:23 10 Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:03:29 11 Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 0:03:42 12 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 0:03:46 13 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:04:10 14 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:04:26 15 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB 0:04:42 16 Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 0:04:49 17 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:05:17 18 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:05:44 19 Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:05:58 20 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 0:05:59 21 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:06:22 22 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:07:35 23 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:31 24 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 0:09:37 25 Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:29 26 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco – SVB 0:12:32 27 Laura Jorgensen (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:13:19 28 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:13:29 29 Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:00 30 Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:14:03 31 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:14:06 32 Meredith Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 33 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco – SVB 0:14:14 34 Gwen Inglis (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 0:14:38 35 Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:15:01 36 Kristen Legan (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 0:15:02 37 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:15:15 38 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 0:15:35 39 Kimberley Johnson (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 0:16:09 40 Amber Pierce (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:16:15 41 Megan Rathwell (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:18:18 42 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:18:32 43 Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco – SVB 0:20:11 44 Kristen Arnold (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:21:21 45 Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:21:39 46 Jennifer Sharp (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 0:22:07 47 Sabrina David (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing 0:22:29 48 Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:23:01 49 Amy Phillips (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:23:19 50 Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 0:23:25 51 Kathryn Bertine (SKN) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:24:45 52 Fiona Meede (Irl) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:25:39 53 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:25:59 54 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:27:20 55 Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 0:28:30

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 15 pts 2 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 12 3 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 10 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 8 5 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation 7 6 Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 7 7 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 6 8 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB 5 9 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 2 10 Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 1 11 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco – SVB 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation 20 pts 2 Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare 19 3 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 16 4 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 10 5 Amber Pierce (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 10 6 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 8 7 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 7 8 Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 6 9 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB 5 10 Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 5 11 Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 4 12 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare 3 13 Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 2 14 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare 2:53:43 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:01:45 3 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:02:36 4 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:04:54 5 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air 0:06:56 6 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:11:25 7 Courteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:15:51 8 Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco – SVB 0:17:30 9 Kristen Arnold (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:18:40 10 Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good 0:20:44 11 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:39