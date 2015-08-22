Trending

Wiles wins Women's USA Pro Challenge stage 2

Armstrong maintains race lead

Image 1 of 21

Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling) celebrates his stage win

Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling) celebrates his stage win
Image 2 of 21

The peloton taking it easy

The peloton taking it easy
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 21

The Twenty16 Sho-Air team lead the bunch

The Twenty16 Sho-Air team lead the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 21

Race leader Kristin Armstrong stays safe near the front of the bunch

Race leader Kristin Armstrong stays safe near the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 21

Kristin Armstrong in the leader's yellow jersey

Kristin Armstrong in the leader's yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 21

Tayler Wiles (DNA) takes the win from the breakaway

Tayler Wiles (DNA) takes the win from the breakaway
(Image credit: sportingimages.com.au)
Image 7 of 21

The peloton relaxed early in the stage

The peloton relaxed early in the stage
(Image credit: sportingimages.com.au)
Image 8 of 21

The dash for the intermediate sprint

The dash for the intermediate sprint
(Image credit: sportingimages.com.au)
Image 9 of 21

Strong winds saw the spring banner taken down to avoid any incidents

Strong winds saw the spring banner taken down to avoid any incidents
(Image credit: sportingimages.com.au)
Image 10 of 21

Race leader Kristen Armstrong (Twenty16) smiling at the start of stage 2

Race leader Kristen Armstrong (Twenty16) smiling at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: sportingimages.com.au)
Image 11 of 21

Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace) signs on

Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace) signs on
(Image credit: sportingimages.com.au)
Image 12 of 21

The top three from the stage

The top three from the stage
(Image credit: sportingimages.com.au)
Image 13 of 21

The peloton in its way to Masonville before the climbs

The peloton in its way to Masonville before the climbs
(Image credit: sportingimages.com.au)
Image 14 of 21

The peloton leaves the Big Thompson River area

The peloton leaves the Big Thompson River area
(Image credit: sportingimages.com.au)
Image 15 of 21

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) wins the intermediate sprint

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) wins the intermediate sprint
(Image credit: sportingimages.com.au)
Image 16 of 21

A happy Twenty16 Sho-Air team on the podium

A happy Twenty16 Sho-Air team on the podium
(Image credit: sportingimages.com.au)
Image 17 of 21

Stage 2 victory goes to Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling)

Stage 2 victory goes to Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling)
Image 18 of 21

Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling) wins ahead of Lauren Komanski (Twenty16 Sho-Air)

Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling) wins ahead of Lauren Komanski (Twenty16 Sho-Air)
Image 19 of 21

Lauren Komanski (Twenty16 Sho-Air), Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling) and Kristin Armstrong ((Twenty16 Sho-Air) on the podium

Lauren Komanski (Twenty16 Sho-Air), Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling) and Kristin Armstrong ((Twenty16 Sho-Air) on the podium
Image 20 of 21

The top three from stage 2 on the podium

The top three from stage 2 on the podium
Image 21 of 21

The classification leader's after stage 2

The classification leader's after stage 2

Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling) escaped off the front of a four-rider group to claim the rugged and windy stage 2 by two seconds. Kristin Armstrong finished third to retain her race lead Saturday in the three-day Women's USA Pro Challenge.

Wiles, who is racing for DNA Cycling in Colorado, completed the hilly and windy 93.4 km Loveland to Ft. Collins road race in 2 hours, 29 minutes and 38 seconds. Lauren Komanski (Twenty16 Sho-Air) was second. Armstrong, Komanski's teammate who assumed the race lead with a split-second time trial win on the opening stage, finished third, four seconds behind.

Mara Abbott, racing once again for the Amy D. Foundation, powered to the front approaching the day’s major climb, and made the final move nearing the 1km to go banner, but was fourth at the line in the same time as Armstrong.

"I went with about 400 metres, which is pretty early," said Wiles, who arrived in Colorado from Spain hours before the event began Thursday. "But it was a long, wide finish and I thought I would give it a go because I thought I had a good chance."

Armstrong, the two-time Olympic time trial gold medallist, now holds a 31-second lead over Wiles with Sunday's stage 3 Golden criterium remaining. Abbott is third, trailing by 51 seconds with Komanski in fourth, 1:01 behind.

"The race was only 58 miles, but with windy it was more difficult," said Armstrong. "When we finished and it was only 2 1/2 hours, I was surprised. I thought we were out there 3 1/2 or 4 hours."

How it unfolded

The starting field of 64 faced a route not particularly difficult via mileage, but crosswinds and a constantly undulating terrain dominated the day. Numerous short, steep “stair step” climbs and one sharp ascent to Rist Canyon (2,439 metres) began to shatter the field early in the stage after a late-morning start. The crosswinds periodically swayed the riders to the left of the road.

The women's stage began 10 minutes prior to the men's stage 6. Within the first few miles, the terrain began to take its toll. The first sustained break occurred nearing the first sprint line after about 12km. Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) and Robin Farina (BMW/Happy Tooth) managed a 30-second advantage after 16km. The duo rotated pulls well and built their advantage to a maximum of 1:50 after 32km.

A crash in the feed zone brought down Hanna Barnes (UnitedHealthcare), Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas/Noise4Good) and Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace). Barnes and Sanders abandoned. As a series of small climbs commenced and the riders approached the stage effort to Rist Canyon, the field was spread across the route for nearly four miles. Phillips endured the crash but finished nearly 19 minutes behind.

By the end of the day, nine riders had left the race. Three riders finished outside the 18 percent finishing time cut and six women abandoned.

Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 Sho-Air), the former BMX rider, went to the front as the split field has less than 20 riders chasing down the two leaders. The field caught Rivera and Farina after 48 km. Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling) rode solo at the front for a few miles but she never built more than a 15 second margin.

Approaching the climb, Abbott went to the front and crested first with about a 25-second cushion. Armstrong and Komanski began the chase with Abigail Mickey, but crashed in barbed wire finishing 16th with a broken finger.

But with a nearly 32 km, primarily downhill left, Abbott's efforts were futile. 

The top-finishing foursome formed with about 25 km left and the group pedalled to the finish together, until the waning minute. Abbott moved to the front first, but Wiles powered past her and maneuvered to her two-second finishing margin.

"Tomorrow is a technical course and anything can happen," said Armstrong, who is riding in only her second stage race since beginning her second comeback in April. "So it's nice to have a buffer. We have a strong team, so we will try to ride for Lauren Hall, our sprinter. But the goal is to not to take any risks."


Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K42:29:38
2Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air0:00:02
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air0:00:04
4Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation
5Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air0:01:27
6Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB0:01:33
7Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air0:02:04
8Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare
9Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:02:06
10Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:02:09
11Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air
12Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
13Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
14Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare
15Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
16Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:02:13
17Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:04:18
18Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:04:20
19Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
20Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:04:25
21Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
22Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:04:30
23Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air0:07:53
24Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
25Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:01
26Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:10:58
27Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K4
28Gwen Inglis (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing
29Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco – SVB
30Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
31Meredith Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
32Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
33Laura Jorgensen (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
34Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
35Kimberley Johnson (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing0:12:23
36Kristen Legan (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing
37Scotti Lechuga (USA) Unitedhealthcare
38Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
39Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco – SVB
40Amber Pierce (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
41Courteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:15:05
42Megan Rathwell (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
43Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:17:31
44Sabrina David (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing0:17:43
45Kristen Arnold (USA) Amy D. Foundation
46Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco – SVB
47Jennifer Sharp (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing0:18:43
48Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
49Amy Phillips (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
50Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
51Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:21:16
52Kathryn Bertine (SKN) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:21:39
53Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
54Fiona Meede (Irl) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:22:04
55Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:25:01
OTLJoanie Caron (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K40:27:32
OTLMarisa Rorabaugh (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:30:49
OTLChrista Ghent (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:34:19
DNFHannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare
DNFMaura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFSarah Fader (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
DNFJessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
DNFAnna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good
DNFMeg Hendricks (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing

Sprint 1 - Loveland , km. 12.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare5pts
2Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air3
3Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco – SVB1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K415pts
2Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air12
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air10
4Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation7
5Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air6
6Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB5
7Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air4
8Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare3
9Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K42
10Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Rist Canyon, km. 61.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation12pts
2Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air10
3Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air8
4Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare7
5Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K46
6Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB5
7Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air4
8Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air3
9Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K42
10Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare
2Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:00:02
3Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:00:09
4Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:02:16
5Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air0:05:49
6Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K40:08:54
7Courteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:13:01
8Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:15:27
9Kristen Arnold (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:15:39
10Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco – SVB
11Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:35

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1TWENTY 16 p/b SHO-AIR7:30:27
2DNA CYCLING P/B K40:02:42
3UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL0:04:49
4AMY D. FOUNDATION0:07:19
5COLAVITA/BIANCHI p/b FINE COOKING0:09:16
6VISIT DALLAS P/B NOISE4GOOD0:18:15
7TEAM TIBCO – SVB0:23:21
8OPTUM p/b KELLY BENEFIT STRATEGIES0:25:19
9BMW p/b HAPPY TOOTH DENTAL0:26:39
10PEPPER PALACE PRO CYCLING p/b THE HAPPY TO8hO0T3H'13
11COLORADO WOMEN’S CYCLING PROJECT P/B SPA8Rh0K4
12FEARLESS FEMME P/B HAUTE WHEELS RACING0:51:37

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air2:51:02
2Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:00:31
3Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:00:51
4Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air0:01:01
5Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air0:01:27
6Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:02:41
7Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:02:54
8Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:03:12
9Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare0:03:23
10Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:03:29
11Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air0:03:42
12Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air0:03:46
13Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:04:10
14Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:04:26
15Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB0:04:42
16Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:04:49
17Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:05:17
18Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:05:44
19Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:05:58
20Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:05:59
21Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:06:22
22Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:07:35
23Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:31
24Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air0:09:37
25Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:29
26Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco – SVB0:12:32
27Laura Jorgensen (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:13:19
28Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:13:29
29Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:00
30Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:14:03
31Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K40:14:06
32Meredith Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
33Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco – SVB0:14:14
34Gwen Inglis (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing0:14:38
35Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:15:01
36Kristen Legan (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing0:15:02
37Scotti Lechuga (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:15:15
38Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:15:35
39Kimberley Johnson (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing0:16:09
40Amber Pierce (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:16:15
41Megan Rathwell (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:18:18
42Courteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:18:32
43Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco – SVB0:20:11
44Kristen Arnold (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:21:21
45Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:21:39
46Jennifer Sharp (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing0:22:07
47Sabrina David (USA) Colorado Women's Cycling Project p/b Spark Women’s Racing0:22:29
48Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:23:01
49Amy Phillips (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:23:19
50Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:23:25
51Kathryn Bertine (SKN) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:24:45
52Fiona Meede (Irl) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:25:39
53Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:25:59
54Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:27:20
55Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:28:30

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K415pts
2Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air12
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air10
4Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare8
5Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation7
6Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air7
7Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air6
8Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB5
9Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K42
10Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental1
11Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco – SVB1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation20pts
2Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare19
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air16
4Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air10
5Amber Pierce (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth10
6Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air8
7Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air7
8Tayler Wiles (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K46
9Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – SVB5
10Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good5
11Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental4
12Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare3
13Breanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K42
14Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare2:53:43
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:01:45
3Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K40:02:36
4Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:04:54
5Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho Air0:06:56
6Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K40:11:25
7Courteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:15:51
8Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco – SVB0:17:30
9Kristen Arnold (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:18:40
10Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:20:44
11Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:39

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air8:35:44
2Dna Cycling p/b K40:06:08
3Unitedhealthcare Professional0:06:29
4Amy D. Foundation0:10:19
5Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:13:55
6Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:21:45
7Team Tibco – Svb0:28:10
8Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:31:22
9Bmw p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:32:31
10Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:40:37
11Colorado Women’s Cycling Project p/b Spark0:42:40
12Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:59:41

 

