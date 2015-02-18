USA wins Women's Tour of New Zealand's team time trial opener
Megan Guarnier first race leader
The US national team won the opening team time trial at the UCI Women's Tour of New Zealand on Wednesday in Masterton. They won the 15km event in 18:49, beating Australia and Team TIbco-SVB. American rider Megan Guarnier took the first leader's jersey heading into stage 2's 125km road race also in Masterton.
"We will defend the yellow jersey tomorrow, we are keen to keep it so really looking forward to tomorrow stage," said Megan Guarnier.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|United States
|0:18:49
|2
|Australia
|0:00:18
|3
|Team Tibco-SVB
|0:00:42
|4
|Holden Racing Team
|0:01:05
|5
|Ramblers Club
|0:01:15
|6
|HI5 Dream Team
|0:01:30
|7
|Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|0:01:33
|8
|DNA Cycling p/b K4 Racing
|0:01:38
|9
|New Zealand
|0:01:45
|10
|Japan
|0:02:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) United States
|0:18:49
|2
|Lauren Hall (USA) United States
|3
|Lauren Komanski (USA) United States
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) United States
|5
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|6
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|0:00:18
|7
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
|8
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|9
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Australia
|10
|Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Australia
