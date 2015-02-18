Image 1 of 15 Megan Guarnier wears the leaders jersey (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 15 Megan Guarnier at the sign on for stage one (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 15 Megan Guarnier enjoying her time on the podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 15 The USA Women on the podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 15 Team USA powering to the line (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 15 The USA National Team were all together at the finish (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 15 Team Tibco approach the line (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 15 DNA Cycling p/b K4 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 15 Lauren Kitchen leads the Australia National Team (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 15 Pepper Palace p/b Happy Tooth (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 15 The High5 Dream Team (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 15 The Holden Womens Team were the fastest for a while. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 15 Ruth Corset leads Fagan Motors home (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 15 The Australian National Team looked good out of the start (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 15 Until tomorrow…. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The US national team won the opening team time trial at the UCI Women's Tour of New Zealand on Wednesday in Masterton. They won the 15km event in 18:49, beating Australia and Team TIbco-SVB. American rider Megan Guarnier took the first leader's jersey heading into stage 2's 125km road race also in Masterton.

"We will defend the yellow jersey tomorrow, we are keen to keep it so really looking forward to tomorrow stage," said Megan Guarnier.

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 United States 0:18:49 2 Australia 0:00:18 3 Team Tibco-SVB 0:00:42 4 Holden Racing Team 0:01:05 5 Ramblers Club 0:01:15 6 HI5 Dream Team 0:01:30 7 Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:01:33 8 DNA Cycling p/b K4 Racing 0:01:38 9 New Zealand 0:01:45 10 Japan 0:02:12