USA wins Women's Tour of New Zealand's team time trial opener

Megan Guarnier first race leader

Megan Guarnier wears the leaders jersey

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Megan Guarnier at the sign on for stage one

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Megan Guarnier enjoying her time on the podium

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The USA Women on the podium

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Team USA powering to the line

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The USA National Team were all together at the finish

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Team Tibco approach the line

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
DNA Cycling p/b K4

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Lauren Kitchen leads the Australia National Team

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Pepper Palace p/b Happy Tooth

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The High5 Dream Team

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The Holden Womens Team were the fastest for a while.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Ruth Corset leads Fagan Motors home

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
The Australian National Team looked good out of the start

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Until tomorrow….

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The US national team won the opening team time trial at the UCI Women's Tour of New Zealand on Wednesday in Masterton. They won the 15km event in 18:49, beating Australia and Team TIbco-SVB. American rider Megan Guarnier took the first leader's jersey heading into stage 2's 125km road race also in Masterton.

"We will defend the yellow jersey tomorrow, we are keen to keep it so really looking forward to tomorrow stage," said Megan Guarnier.

 

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United States0:18:49
2Australia0:00:18
3Team Tibco-SVB0:00:42
4Holden Racing Team0:01:05
5Ramblers Club0:01:15
6HI5 Dream Team0:01:30
7Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:01:33
8DNA Cycling p/b K4 Racing0:01:38
9New Zealand0:01:45
10Japan0:02:12

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) United States0:18:49
2Lauren Hall (USA) United States
3Lauren Komanski (USA) United States
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) United States
5Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
6Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia0:00:18
7Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
8Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
9Alexandra Manly (Aus) Australia
10Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Australia

 

