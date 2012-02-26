Villumsen wins final stage
Stevens wraps up overall victory
Linda Villumsen (GreenEdge-AIS), a World Championship and Commonwealth Games silver medalist used her well-practiced time trial skills to keep the peloton at bay on the undulating course between Palmerston North and Ashhurst, to win the final stage of the Women's Tour of New Zealand by just under two minutes.
It was the adopted-Kiwi's first win of the season in her first event with her new team GreenEdge-AIS.
"It couldn't be any better. I'm happy with that," said Villumsen.
Back in the bunch, Villumsen's GreenEdge teammate Shara Gillow finished 3rd in the field sprint. The accompanying time bonus, 4 seconds for 3rd place, left Gillow one second down on overall race winner Evelyn Stevens (Team USA).
If Gillow placed 2nd and Stevens finished fourth or less, the overall tour victory would have gone to Gillow. At the end of the day Stevens took the overall title after an intelligent week of racing by Team USA.
"I am absolutely thrilled. Team USA rode strong like bulls, it was incredible," said Stevens who admitted she was very nervous going into the final sprint where she could have lost the lead. "I get to wear the jersey but Team USA were absolutely unbelievable. It's been a great race."
GreenEdge turned on the pressure. With so much at stake today, GreenEdge had a few plans on how to disrupt the race lead. Having Villumsen solo to victory was not one of them.
"We've been second all the race and we've tried to change that everyday," Villumsen added. "We've raced aggressively, all the team together and one by one.
"Today the tactics were to try and isolate the Americans by taking Judith [Arndt, GreenEdge] and Kristin [Armstrong, Team USA] up the road early. But whatever we tried in the back never really worked out, so I tried to bridge to Judith and see if we could go for the stage win and that's what we ended up doing."
She bridged up to the five rider lead group after the first of two KOM's, then Villumsen attacked the break and slowly but confidently built up her advantage.
10km from the finish, she had solidified a two minute gap and kept it for a fantastic solo victory.
"I am really happy, the team has done really well this week. Without them I probably would not have got away today," she said.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS
|2:39:35
|2
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:01:55
|3
|Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team
|5
|Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|6
|Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|7
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|8
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team
|9
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|10
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|11
|Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|12
|Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|13
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team
|14
|Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|15
|Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team
|16
|Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team
|17
|Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team
|18
|Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|19
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|20
|Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|21
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team
|22
|Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|23
|Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|24
|Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team
|25
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|26
|ARMSTRONG-SIVOLA, Kristin (OPEN)
|27
|Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team
|28
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|29
|Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
|30
|Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|31
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|32
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|33
|Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team
|34
|Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|35
|Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team
|36
|Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|37
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|38
|Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team
|39
|Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team
|40
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|41
|Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ
|42
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team
|43
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|44
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|45
|Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|46
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|47
|Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|48
|Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|49
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:02:06
|50
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team
|51
|Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:11
|52
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|53
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:02:18
|54
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:02:25
|55
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:02:35
|56
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:03:01
|57
|Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:09:40
|58
|Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team
|0:16:50
|59
|Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:21:21
|60
|Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team
|61
|Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team
|13:08:56
|2
|Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:00:01
|3
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:13
|4
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:27
|6
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|0:02:58
|7
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:05:34
|8
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team
|0:06:37
|9
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:06:48
|10
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|0:07:09
|11
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:07:43
|12
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|0:07:54
|13
|Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:08:05
|14
|Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:08:06
|15
|Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:08:15
|16
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:08:21
|17
|Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team
|0:08:27
|18
|Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team
|0:08:34
|19
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:08:38
|20
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:08:41
|21
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:08:45
|22
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|23
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:10:30
|24
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:10:52
|25
|Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:12:01
|26
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:13:13
|27
|Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:14:34
|28
|Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:17:03
|29
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:20:37
|30
|Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|31
|Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:21:15
|32
|Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:22:35
|33
|BACCAILLE, Monia (OPEN)
|0:23:13
|34
|Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:23:21
|35
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:23:56
|36
|Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ
|0:25:50
|37
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:26:20
|38
|Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team
|0:27:11
|39
|Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:34:57
|40
|Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team
|0:35:11
|41
|Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|0:35:14
|42
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:37:00
|43
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:38:07
|44
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:41:27
|45
|Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:43:24
|46
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:43:30
|47
|Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|0:43:40
|48
|Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:43:48
|49
|Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|0:44:12
|50
|Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team
|0:47:20
|51
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:55:08
|52
|Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|1:06:53
|53
|Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|1:07:39
|54
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|1:10:48
|55
|Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|1:24:14
|56
|Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team
|1:25:57
|57
|Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|1:26:00
|58
|Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team
|1:40:17
|59
|Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team
|1:45:00
|60
|Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
|1:47:48
|61
|Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team
|1:48:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GreenEdge
|39:39:41
|2
|USA
|0:02:09
|3
|Jayco Australia
|0:03:07
|4
|VIS
|0:03:41
|5
|Armstrong Motor Group
|0:06:17
|6
|New Zealand
|0:06:20
|7
|China
|0:24:03
|8
|Suzuki
|0:39:17
|9
|Italia
|0:42:03
|10
|NZCT team
|1:00:14
|11
|Cyclosport
|1:03:43
|12
|Japan
|1:17:09
|13
|Wheelworks
|1:46:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|5
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|4
|4
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS
|3
|5
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team
|2
|6
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|2
|7
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|2
|8
|Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team
|1
|9
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team
|1
|10
|Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS
|12
|3
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|12
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team
|10
|5
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|8
|6
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|6
|7
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|6
|8
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|6
|9
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team
|4
|10
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|4
|11
|Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|4
|12
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|2
|13
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|2
