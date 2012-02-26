Trending

Villumsen wins final stage

Stevens wraps up overall victory

Image 1 of 3

Stevens wraps up overall victory.

Stevens wraps up overall victory.
Image 2 of 3

Stevens in the yellow after a tough week in New Zealand.

Stevens in the yellow after a tough week in New Zealand.
Image 3 of 3

The final jersey holders.

The final jersey holders.

Linda Villumsen (GreenEdge-AIS), a World Championship and Commonwealth Games silver medalist used her well-practiced time trial skills to keep the peloton at bay on the undulating course between Palmerston North and Ashhurst, to win the final stage of the Women's Tour of New Zealand by just under two minutes.

It was the adopted-Kiwi's first win of the season in her first event with her new team GreenEdge-AIS.

"It couldn't be any better. I'm happy with that," said Villumsen.

Back in the bunch, Villumsen's GreenEdge teammate Shara Gillow finished 3rd in the field sprint. The accompanying time bonus, 4 seconds for 3rd place, left Gillow one second down on overall race winner Evelyn Stevens (Team USA).

If Gillow placed 2nd and Stevens finished fourth or less, the overall tour victory would have gone to Gillow. At the end of the day Stevens took the overall title after an intelligent week of racing by Team USA.

"I am absolutely thrilled. Team USA rode strong like bulls, it was incredible," said Stevens who admitted she was very nervous going into the final sprint where she could have lost the lead. "I get to wear the jersey but Team USA were absolutely unbelievable. It's been a great race."

GreenEdge turned on the pressure. With so much at stake today, GreenEdge had a few plans on how to disrupt the race lead. Having Villumsen solo to victory was not one of them.

"We've been second all the race and we've tried to change that everyday," Villumsen added. "We've raced aggressively, all the team together and one by one.

"Today the tactics were to try and isolate the Americans by taking Judith [Arndt, GreenEdge] and Kristin [Armstrong, Team USA] up the road early. But whatever we tried in the back never really worked out, so I tried to bridge to Judith and see if we could go for the stage win and that's what we ended up doing."

She bridged up to the five rider lead group after the first of two KOM's, then Villumsen attacked the break and slowly but confidently built up her advantage.

10km from the finish, she had solidified a two minute gap and kept it for a fantastic solo victory.

"I am really happy, the team has done really well this week. Without them I probably would not have got away today," she said.

 

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS2:39:35
2Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team0:01:55
3Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team
5Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team
6Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team
7Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
8Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team
9Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
10Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team
11Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team
12Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team
13Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team
14Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
15Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team
16Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team
17Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team
18Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
19Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team
20Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
21Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team
22Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
23Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
24Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team
25Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
26ARMSTRONG-SIVOLA, Kristin (OPEN)
27Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team
28Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
29Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
30Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
31Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
32Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
33Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team
34Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
35Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team
36Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
37Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
38Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team
39Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team
40Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
41Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ
42Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team
43Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team
44Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
45Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
46Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team
47Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
48Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
49Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:02:06
50Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team
51Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:11
52Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
53Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team0:02:18
54Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:02:25
55Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:02:35
56Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:03:01
57Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:09:40
58Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team0:16:50
59Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team0:21:21
60Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team
61Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team13:08:56
2Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:01
3Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:00:13
4Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:00:22
5Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:27
6Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:02:58
7Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS0:05:34
8Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team0:06:37
9Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS0:06:48
10Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:07:09
11Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:07:43
12Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:07:54
13Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:08:05
14Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:08:06
15Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:08:15
16Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team0:08:21
17Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team0:08:27
18Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team0:08:34
19Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:08:38
20Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:08:41
21Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:08:45
22Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
23Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:10:30
24Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:10:52
25Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:12:01
26Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team0:13:13
27Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:14:34
28Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team0:17:03
29Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:20:37
30Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
31Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team0:21:15
32Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team0:22:35
33BACCAILLE, Monia (OPEN)0:23:13
34Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:23:21
35Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team0:23:56
36Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ0:25:50
37Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team0:26:20
38Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team0:27:11
39Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team0:34:57
40Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team0:35:11
41Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:35:14
42Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:37:00
43Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:38:07
44Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:41:27
45Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:43:24
46Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team0:43:30
47Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:43:40
48Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:43:48
49Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:44:12
50Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team0:47:20
51Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team0:55:08
52Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing1:06:53
53Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team1:07:39
54Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing1:10:48
55Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling1:24:14
56Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team1:25:57
57Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing1:26:00
58Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team1:40:17
59Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team1:45:00
60Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team1:47:48
61Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team1:48:00

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GreenEdge39:39:41
2USA0:02:09
3Jayco Australia0:03:07
4VIS0:03:41
5Armstrong Motor Group0:06:17
6New Zealand0:06:20
7China0:24:03
8Suzuki0:39:17
9Italia0:42:03
10NZCT team1:00:14
11Cyclosport1:03:43
12Japan1:17:09
13Wheelworks1:46:41

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team7pts
2Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team5
3Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS4
4Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS3
5Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team2
6Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team2
7Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS2
8Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team1
9Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team1
10Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team20pts
2Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS12
3Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS12
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team10
5Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS8
6Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team6
7Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ6
8Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS6
9Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team4
10Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing4
11Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing4
12Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS2
13Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team2

 

Latest on Cyclingnews