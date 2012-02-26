Image 1 of 3 Stevens wraps up overall victory. Image 2 of 3 Stevens in the yellow after a tough week in New Zealand. Image 3 of 3 The final jersey holders.

Linda Villumsen (GreenEdge-AIS), a World Championship and Commonwealth Games silver medalist used her well-practiced time trial skills to keep the peloton at bay on the undulating course between Palmerston North and Ashhurst, to win the final stage of the Women's Tour of New Zealand by just under two minutes.

It was the adopted-Kiwi's first win of the season in her first event with her new team GreenEdge-AIS.

"It couldn't be any better. I'm happy with that," said Villumsen.

Back in the bunch, Villumsen's GreenEdge teammate Shara Gillow finished 3rd in the field sprint. The accompanying time bonus, 4 seconds for 3rd place, left Gillow one second down on overall race winner Evelyn Stevens (Team USA).

If Gillow placed 2nd and Stevens finished fourth or less, the overall tour victory would have gone to Gillow. At the end of the day Stevens took the overall title after an intelligent week of racing by Team USA.

"I am absolutely thrilled. Team USA rode strong like bulls, it was incredible," said Stevens who admitted she was very nervous going into the final sprint where she could have lost the lead. "I get to wear the jersey but Team USA were absolutely unbelievable. It's been a great race."

GreenEdge turned on the pressure. With so much at stake today, GreenEdge had a few plans on how to disrupt the race lead. Having Villumsen solo to victory was not one of them.

"We've been second all the race and we've tried to change that everyday," Villumsen added. "We've raced aggressively, all the team together and one by one.

"Today the tactics were to try and isolate the Americans by taking Judith [Arndt, GreenEdge] and Kristin [Armstrong, Team USA] up the road early. But whatever we tried in the back never really worked out, so I tried to bridge to Judith and see if we could go for the stage win and that's what we ended up doing."

She bridged up to the five rider lead group after the first of two KOM's, then Villumsen attacked the break and slowly but confidently built up her advantage.

10km from the finish, she had solidified a two minute gap and kept it for a fantastic solo victory.

"I am really happy, the team has done really well this week. Without them I probably would not have got away today," she said.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS 2:39:35 2 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team 0:01:55 3 Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 4 Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team 5 Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team 6 Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team 7 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 8 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team 9 Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 10 Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team 11 Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team 12 Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team 13 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team 14 Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team 15 Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team 16 Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team 17 Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team 18 Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 19 Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team 20 Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 21 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team 22 Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 23 Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 24 Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team 25 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 26 ARMSTRONG-SIVOLA, Kristin (OPEN) 27 Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team 28 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 29 Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team 30 Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 31 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 32 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 33 Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team 34 Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 35 Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team 36 Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 37 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 38 Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team 39 Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team 40 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 41 Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ 42 Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team 43 Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team 44 Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 45 Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 46 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team 47 Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 48 Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 49 Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:02:06 50 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team 51 Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:02:11 52 Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team 53 Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team 0:02:18 54 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:02:25 55 Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:02:35 56 Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 0:03:01 57 Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:09:40 58 Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team 0:16:50 59 Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:21:21 60 Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team 61 Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team 13:08:56 2 Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:01 3 Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:00:13 4 Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team 0:00:22 5 Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:27 6 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 0:02:58 7 Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS 0:05:34 8 Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team 0:06:37 9 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 0:06:48 10 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 0:07:09 11 Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:07:43 12 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 0:07:54 13 Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team 0:08:05 14 Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team 0:08:06 15 Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:08:15 16 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team 0:08:21 17 Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team 0:08:27 18 Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team 0:08:34 19 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:08:38 20 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:08:41 21 Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:08:45 22 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 23 Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:10:30 24 Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:10:52 25 Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team 0:12:01 26 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team 0:13:13 27 Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 0:14:34 28 Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team 0:17:03 29 Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:20:37 30 Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 31 Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:21:15 32 Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team 0:22:35 33 BACCAILLE, Monia (OPEN) 0:23:13 34 Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:23:21 35 Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team 0:23:56 36 Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ 0:25:50 37 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:26:20 38 Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team 0:27:11 39 Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team 0:34:57 40 Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team 0:35:11 41 Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 0:35:14 42 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:37:00 43 Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 0:38:07 44 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team 0:41:27 45 Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:43:24 46 Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team 0:43:30 47 Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 0:43:40 48 Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:43:48 49 Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 0:44:12 50 Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team 0:47:20 51 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team 0:55:08 52 Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 1:06:53 53 Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 1:07:39 54 Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 1:10:48 55 Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 1:24:14 56 Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team 1:25:57 57 Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 1:26:00 58 Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team 1:40:17 59 Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team 1:45:00 60 Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team 1:47:48 61 Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team 1:48:00

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GreenEdge 39:39:41 2 USA 0:02:09 3 Jayco Australia 0:03:07 4 VIS 0:03:41 5 Armstrong Motor Group 0:06:17 6 New Zealand 0:06:20 7 China 0:24:03 8 Suzuki 0:39:17 9 Italia 0:42:03 10 NZCT team 1:00:14 11 Cyclosport 1:03:43 12 Japan 1:17:09 13 Wheelworks 1:46:41

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team 7 pts 2 Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team 5 3 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 4 4 Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS 3 5 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team 2 6 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 2 7 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 2 8 Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team 1 9 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team 1 10 Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team 1