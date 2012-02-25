Crum tops Bradley in unlikely escape
Stevens takes over lead on odd day of racing
With the leader's jersey battle being fought by the professional teams, two amateur racers, Emma Crum (Cyclosport NZ) and Amy Bradley (Wheelworks Racing) made a successful escape, with Crum coming out with the big stage victory.
22 seconds behind, Evelyn Stevens won the sprint from the second group to take over the race leadership from her USA teammate, Kristin Armstrong.
"I was quite confident because in the last 5km I had been doing most of the work and I felt a bit stronger than Amy, I thought I would have it on her in the sprint," Crum said. "I am so happy to have the win".
With the morning's leader Armstrong in a group 7:30 down along with her closest competitor Judith Arndt (GreenEdge), Stevens now leads the Tour by five seconds over fellow chase group companion Shara Gillow (GreenEdge).
"It's going to be a great battle tomorrow," said Stevens. Former race leader Kristin Armstrong explained today's tactics. "We had a couple of cards to play today," she explained to RoadCycling.co.nz. "If we were going to play my card we would have taken the risk of Judith and I coming to the line together again. We had 11 seconds with two days to go, and for the last two days Judith has been quicker than I have, so we knew if we put Evelyn up in the front group we felt good about her sprinting against Shara Gillow."
Tomorrow it will be Armstrong working for Stevens, a switch the World TT Champion is happy to make.
"I am seven and a half minutes back, now it is very clear that we will be doing everything we can to protect that jersey and I think we will just control it from the start."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|2:49:48
|2
|Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|5
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|6
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|7
|Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|8
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team
|9
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|10
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:02:53
|11
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:07:33
|12
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team
|13
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|14
|Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|15
|Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|16
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:08:02
|17
|Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team
|18
|Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|19
|Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|20
|Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|21
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|22
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team
|23
|Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team
|24
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team
|25
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team
|26
|Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
|27
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|28
|Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|29
|Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team
|30
|Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team
|31
|Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team
|32
|Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team
|33
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|34
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|35
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team
|36
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|37
|Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|38
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|39
|Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|40
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|41
|Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|42
|Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|43
|Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|44
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|45
|Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|46
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS
|47
|Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|48
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team
|49
|Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team
|50
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team
|51
|Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team
|52
|Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ
|53
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|54
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|55
|Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|0:09:21
|56
|Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:09:55
|57
|Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|58
|Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
|59
|Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team
|60
|Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team
|61
|Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team
|DNF
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|DNF
|Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
|DNF
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team
|10:27:26
|2
|Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:00:05
|3
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:13
|4
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:27
|6
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|0:02:58
|7
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team
|0:06:37
|8
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:06:48
|9
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|0:07:09
|10
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:07:32
|11
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:07:39
|12
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|0:07:54
|13
|Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:08:05
|14
|Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:08:06
|15
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:08:10
|16
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:08:11
|17
|Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:08:15
|18
|Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team
|0:08:27
|19
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:08:29
|20
|Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team
|0:08:34
|21
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:08:38
|22
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|0:08:45
|23
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:10:30
|24
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:10:52
|25
|Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:12:01
|26
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:13:13
|27
|Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:14:34
|28
|Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:17:03
|29
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:19:57
|30
|Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:20:37
|31
|Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:21:15
|32
|Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:22:35
|33
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:23:19
|34
|Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:23:21
|35
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:23:33
|36
|Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ
|0:25:50
|37
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:26:20
|38
|Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team
|0:27:11
|39
|Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:34:57
|40
|Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team
|0:35:11
|41
|Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|0:35:14
|42
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:37:00
|43
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:38:07
|44
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:41:27
|45
|Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:43:24
|46
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:43:30
|47
|Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:43:32
|48
|Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|0:43:40
|49
|Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|0:44:12
|50
|Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team
|0:47:20
|51
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:55:08
|52
|Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|1:06:53
|53
|Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|1:07:39
|54
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|1:09:42
|55
|Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|1:16:29
|56
|Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team
|1:25:22
|57
|Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team
|1:25:34
|58
|Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team
|1:25:57
|59
|Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|1:26:00
|60
|Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
|1:28:22
|61
|Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team
|1:28:34
|DNF
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|DNF
|Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
|DNF
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|5
|3
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|2
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|1
|5
|Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|12
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team
|10
|4
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|8
|5
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS
|6
|6
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|6
|7
|Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|4
|8
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|2
|9
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team
|2
|10
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|31:37:06
|2
|US National Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Team Jayco - AIS
|0:01:01
|4
|VIS Women's Team
|0:01:46
|5
|Armstrong Motor Group
|0:04:22
|6
|New Zealand
|0:04:25
|7
|China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:22:08
|8
|Suzuki
|0:37:22
|9
|Italy
|0:39:57
|10
|Japan
|0:55:48
|11
|NZCT Team
|0:58:19
|12
|Cyclosport NZ
|1:01:48
|13
|Wheelworks Racing
|1:44:46
