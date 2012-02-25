Trending

With the leader's jersey battle being fought by the professional teams, two amateur racers, Emma Crum (Cyclosport NZ) and Amy Bradley (Wheelworks Racing) made a successful escape, with Crum coming out with the big stage victory.

22 seconds behind, Evelyn Stevens won the sprint from the second group to take over the race leadership from her USA teammate, Kristin Armstrong.

"I was quite confident because in the last 5km I had been doing most of the work and I felt a bit stronger than Amy, I thought I would have it on her in the sprint," Crum said. "I am so happy to have the win".

With the morning's leader Armstrong in a group 7:30 down along with her closest competitor Judith Arndt (GreenEdge), Stevens now leads the Tour by five seconds over fellow chase group companion Shara Gillow (GreenEdge).

"It's going to be a great battle tomorrow," said Stevens. Former race leader Kristin Armstrong explained today's tactics. "We had a couple of cards to play today," she explained to RoadCycling.co.nz. "If we were going to play my card we would have taken the risk of Judith and I coming to the line together again. We had 11 seconds with two days to go, and for the last two days Judith has been quicker than I have, so we knew if we put Evelyn up in the front group we felt good about her sprinting against Shara Gillow."

Tomorrow it will be Armstrong working for Stevens, a switch the World TT Champion is happy to make.

"I am seven and a half minutes back, now it is very clear that we will be doing everything we can to protect that jersey and I think we will just control it from the start."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ2:49:48
2Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team0:00:22
4Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
5Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team
6Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
7Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
8Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team
9Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
10Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:02:53
11Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:07:33
12Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team
13Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
14Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
15Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team
16Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:08:02
17Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team
18Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
19Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team
20Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
21Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
22Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team
23Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team
24Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team
25Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team
26Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
27Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
28Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team
29Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team
30Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team
31Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team
32Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team
33Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team
34Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
35Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team
36Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
37Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
38Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
39Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
40Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
41Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team
42Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
43Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
44Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team
45Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
46Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS
47Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
48Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team
49Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team
50Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team
51Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team
52Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ
53Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
54Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team
55Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:09:21
56Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team0:09:55
57Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
58Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
59Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team
60Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team
61Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team
DNFTheresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team
DNFChisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
DNFGrace Sulzberger (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team10:27:26
2Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:05
3Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:00:13
4Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:00:22
5Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:27
6Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:02:58
7Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team0:06:37
8Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS0:06:48
9Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:07:09
10Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:07:32
11Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS0:07:39
12Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:07:54
13Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:08:05
14Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:08:06
15Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team0:08:10
16Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:08:11
17Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:08:15
18Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team0:08:27
19Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:08:29
20Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team0:08:34
21Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:08:38
22Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:08:45
23Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:10:30
24Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:10:52
25Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:12:01
26Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team0:13:13
27Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:14:34
28Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team0:17:03
29Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:19:57
30Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:20:37
31Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team0:21:15
32Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team0:22:35
33Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team0:23:19
34Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:23:21
35Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team0:23:33
36Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ0:25:50
37Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team0:26:20
38Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team0:27:11
39Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team0:34:57
40Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team0:35:11
41Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:35:14
42Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:37:00
43Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:38:07
44Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:41:27
45Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:43:24
46Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team0:43:30
47Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:43:32
48Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:43:40
49Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:44:12
50Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team0:47:20
51Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team0:55:08
52Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing1:06:53
53Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team1:07:39
54Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing1:09:42
55Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling1:16:29
56Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team1:25:22
57Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team1:25:34
58Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team1:25:57
59Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing1:26:00
60Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team1:28:22
61Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team1:28:34
DNFTheresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team
DNFChisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
DNFGrace Sulzberger (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team7pts
2Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team5
3Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS2
4Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS1
5Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team20pts
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS12
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team10
4Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS8
5Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS6
6Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ6
7Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing4
8Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS2
9Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team2
10Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS2

Teams Classification (Stage 4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GreenEdge Cycling Team31:37:06
2US National Team0:00:14
3Team Jayco - AIS0:01:01
4VIS Women's Team0:01:46
5Armstrong Motor Group0:04:22
6New Zealand0:04:25
7China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:22:08
8Suzuki0:37:22
9Italy0:39:57
10Japan0:55:48
11NZCT Team0:58:19
12Cyclosport NZ1:01:48
13Wheelworks Racing1:44:46

 

