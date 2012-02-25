Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

With the leader's jersey battle being fought by the professional teams, two amateur racers, Emma Crum (Cyclosport NZ) and Amy Bradley (Wheelworks Racing) made a successful escape, with Crum coming out with the big stage victory.

22 seconds behind, Evelyn Stevens won the sprint from the second group to take over the race leadership from her USA teammate, Kristin Armstrong.

"I was quite confident because in the last 5km I had been doing most of the work and I felt a bit stronger than Amy, I thought I would have it on her in the sprint," Crum said. "I am so happy to have the win".

With the morning's leader Armstrong in a group 7:30 down along with her closest competitor Judith Arndt (GreenEdge), Stevens now leads the Tour by five seconds over fellow chase group companion Shara Gillow (GreenEdge).

"It's going to be a great battle tomorrow," said Stevens. Former race leader Kristin Armstrong explained today's tactics. "We had a couple of cards to play today," she explained to RoadCycling.co.nz. "If we were going to play my card we would have taken the risk of Judith and I coming to the line together again. We had 11 seconds with two days to go, and for the last two days Judith has been quicker than I have, so we knew if we put Evelyn up in the front group we felt good about her sprinting against Shara Gillow."

Tomorrow it will be Armstrong working for Stevens, a switch the World TT Champion is happy to make.

"I am seven and a half minutes back, now it is very clear that we will be doing everything we can to protect that jersey and I think we will just control it from the start."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 2:49:48 2 Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team 0:00:22 4 Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 5 Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team 6 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 7 Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team 8 Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team 9 Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 10 Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 0:02:53 11 Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:07:33 12 Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team 13 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 14 Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 15 Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team 16 Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:08:02 17 Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team 18 Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 19 Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team 20 Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 21 Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 22 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team 23 Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team 24 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team 25 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team 26 Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team 27 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 28 Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team 29 Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team 30 Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team 31 Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team 32 Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team 33 Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team 34 Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team 35 Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team 36 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 37 Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 38 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 39 Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 40 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 41 Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team 42 Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team 43 Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 44 Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team 45 Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 46 Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS 47 Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 48 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team 49 Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team 50 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team 51 Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team 52 Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ 53 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 54 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team 55 Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 0:09:21 56 Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:09:55 57 Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 58 Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team 59 Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team 60 Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team 61 Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team DNF Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team DNF Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team DNF Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team 10:27:26 2 Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:05 3 Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:00:13 4 Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team 0:00:22 5 Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:27 6 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 0:02:58 7 Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team 0:06:37 8 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 0:06:48 9 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 0:07:09 10 Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:07:32 11 Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS 0:07:39 12 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 0:07:54 13 Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team 0:08:05 14 Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team 0:08:06 15 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team 0:08:10 16 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:08:11 17 Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:08:15 18 Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team 0:08:27 19 Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:08:29 20 Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team 0:08:34 21 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:08:38 22 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 0:08:45 23 Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:10:30 24 Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:10:52 25 Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team 0:12:01 26 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team 0:13:13 27 Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 0:14:34 28 Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team 0:17:03 29 Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:19:57 30 Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:20:37 31 Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:21:15 32 Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team 0:22:35 33 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team 0:23:19 34 Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:23:21 35 Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team 0:23:33 36 Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ 0:25:50 37 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:26:20 38 Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team 0:27:11 39 Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team 0:34:57 40 Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team 0:35:11 41 Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 0:35:14 42 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:37:00 43 Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 0:38:07 44 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team 0:41:27 45 Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:43:24 46 Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team 0:43:30 47 Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:43:32 48 Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 0:43:40 49 Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 0:44:12 50 Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team 0:47:20 51 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team 0:55:08 52 Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 1:06:53 53 Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 1:07:39 54 Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 1:09:42 55 Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 1:16:29 56 Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team 1:25:22 57 Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team 1:25:34 58 Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team 1:25:57 59 Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 1:26:00 60 Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team 1:28:22 61 Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team 1:28:34 DNF Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team DNF Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team DNF Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team 7 pts 2 Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team 5 3 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 2 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 1 5 Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team 20 pts 2 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 12 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team 10 4 Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 8 5 Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS 6 6 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 6 7 Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 4 8 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 2 9 Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team 2 10 Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 2