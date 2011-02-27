Image 1 of 14 Riders line up at the start of the criterium in downtown Wellington (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 14 A dejected Cath Cheatley crosses the line in second place (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 14 Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad) wins the criterium (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 14 Cath Cheatley (NZ National Team) gives her all to chase down Miller (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 14 Amanda Spratt (Team Jayco) tries to pull back Amanda Miller who has gone up the road (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 14 Cath Cheatley (NZ National Team) leads the five remaining riders in the race (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 14 Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad) applies pressure in the closing stages of the race (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 14 Amanda Spratt (Team Jayco) powers out of the hairpin turn (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 14 Cath Cheatley travels at speed through the streets of Wellington (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 14 Mel Burke (NZ National Team) (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 14 Chloe Hosking leads teammate Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 14 Cath Cheatley (NZ National Team) leads in the early stages of the criterium (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 14 Shelley Olds of Team Diadora-Pasta Zara would like to repeat last years win (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 14 Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad) on the podium (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Amanda Miller finished off a great week for HTC-Highroad by winning the final criterium event at the Tour of New Zealand with a solo attack. It was the 24 year-old's first victory with HTC-Highroad.





The team split the field and had four riders in the front group. Chloe Hosking and Ina-Yoko Teutenberg then continued to attack to whittle down the bunch and by the end of the race, only five riders remained with both Miller and her teammate Judith Arndt in the select group.



