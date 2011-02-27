Millar wins final criterium in New Zealand
HTC-Highroad dominates again
Amanda Miller finished off a great week for HTC-Highroad by winning the final criterium event at the Tour of New Zealand with a solo attack. It was the 24 year-old's first victory with HTC-Highroad.
The team split the field and had four riders in the front group. Chloe Hosking and Ina-Yoko Teutenberg then continued to attack to whittle down the bunch and by the end of the race, only five riders remained with both Miller and her teammate Judith Arndt in the select group.
