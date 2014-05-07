Image 1 of 7 Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) pushes to keep her lead (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 7 Tyler Gauthier (Quick Stop Bike Shop) leads Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports) around the trees. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 3 of 7 Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling/Attitude Sports) races to catch Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 4 of 7 Joe Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) tries to shake Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling/Attitude Sports) (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 5 of 7 Eric Thompson (Mt Borah Epic Team) tries to reel in the leaders (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 6 of 7 Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme) hangs onto third place (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 7 of 7 Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) speeds through the singletrack (Image credit: Extreme Photography)

The Wisconsin Off Road Series(WORS) began an impressive 23rd season in Iola, Wisconsin this past Sunday, May 4th. The 2014 season opener, titled "The Iola Bump & Jump", serves as a temperature check for many participants. It can be be the payoff of many months of training during Wisconsin's long winters or it can be a harsh reality of unreadiness. Either way, racers are more than eager to dust of their rigs and take them to the dirt for, sometimes, the first time of the season. Concerns were had by some as to the weather conditions in the days leading up to the event. Slow melting of winter snow and rain in the area only days before the race led many to prepare for a mudfest. That, however, wasn't the case, with a drier than expected course full of fast descents, roots and switchbacks.

The line-up at the start of the pro men's race was stacked as usual, with names like Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports), Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports), Tyler Gauthier (Bike Marquette/Quick Stop), and Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/ Team Wisconsin) rolling up to the line.

The first hill was dominated by Joseph (Joe-Mo) Maloney, who said that he had not planned the attack from the start. His plan was to sit in and get a feel for what the pack was going to do. But the legs had a plan of their own and with that, Joe-Mo took the lead.

Not to be outdone, Nathan Guerra grabbed onto Maloney's wheel and hung in for the long haul. Tyler Gauthier tried to play it conservative and save his matches in the hopes that he would reel in Maloney and Guerra with the help of Eric Thompson (Mt Borah Epic team) and Schouten. But Maloney played the tactical card by using lapped traffic to his advantage to gain some room between himself and Guerra and sealing the deal on first place.

Guerra's aggression to keep up with Maloney put him in a very comfortable second place with over a two-minute gap on third place finisher, Thompson. This was Maloney's first win in the WORS pro series.

In the pro women's race, two of the top female cross country racers from the midwest once again faced off to see who had the legs to win. Seven-time WORS overall champ, Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) took on one of her favorite opponents, Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop).

Dendel had spent most of the cold, snowy, upper Michigan winter on the trainer, waiting for her chance to dig into the dirt. The young college student decided to take a semester off to focus on racing. She definitely meant business at the Bump & Jump by putting Strigel through the paces. Never backing down from a challenge, Strigel pushed herself to the limit to make sure not to lose Dendel's wheel.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme) had her own challenge trying to bring back Strigel and Dendel. Osborne hung onto third overall. Dendel made a bold move going into the third lap to broaden the gap over Strigel. Strigel did not give up, but saw her opponent's wheel slip away in the final lap. Dendel is shaping up to be a fierce competitor to anyone racing in the Cat. 1/Pro events in the midwest this summer.

The WORS series will continue with the next event on May 18th with the "Crystal Lake Classic" at Camp Tesomas Boy Scout camp. Camp Tesomas (Hanna Venture Base) is located only minutes north of Rhinelander, where it's set on the shores of Crystal Lake, a beautiful spring fed lake.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/ Team Wisconsin) 1:46:19 2 Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports) 0:00:10 3 Eric Thompson (Mt. Borah Epic Team) 0:02:28 4 Tyler Gauthier (Bike Marquette/ Quick Stop) 0:03:02 5 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports) 0:03:10 6 Corey Stelljes (5Nines Motorliss Motion) 0:03:10 7 Justin Piontek (Adventure 212 /Specialized) 0:04:15 8 Brad Auen (Flatwater Cycling) 0:04:26 9 David Flaten (Giant North East Factory/Armed) 0:05:10 10 Isaac Neff (5Nines/Motorkssmotion) 0:05:11 11 Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 /Specialized) 0:06:58 12 Michael Dutczak 0:07:02 13 Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme/Vision) 0:07:08 14 Ray Nelson 0:07:30 15 Mike Naughton 0:07:31 16 Josh Bauer 0:08:32 17 Trevor Olson 0:09:35 18 Gabriel Ion 0:09:59 19 Pete Karinen 0:10:00 20 Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/ Team Wisconsin) 0:10:50 21 Brendan Bellew (Angry Catfish) 0:11:20 22 Mike Budd 0:11:45 23 Chad Sova (Momentum Edurance) 0:12:03 24 Ted Hanes 0:12:03 25 William Hausdoerffer (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin) 0:13:55 26 Colby Lash (Chocolay Ace/KMK Cycling) 0:14:26 27 Joshua Meyer 0:14:47 28 Michael Humpal 0:15:03 29 Ryan Kleimenhagen 0:16:34 30 John Shull (Alberto's) 0:16:59 31 Kyle Russ 0:17:03 32 Brett Poulton (RACC / geargrinder) 0:17:16 33 Cory Samz (Magus) 0:17:16 34 JW Miller (Erik's Bikes and Boards) 0:18:05 35 Stathy Touloumis (Albertos Sport) 0:18:08 36 David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle) 0:19:06 37 Kyle Jacobson (Linear Sport MTB/Trek) 0:19:18 38 David Kay 0:19:57 39 Carlos Haeckel 0:20:00 40 Bill Street 0:20:13 41 Bryan Frazier 0:20:46 42 David Poulton (Activator) 0:21:44 43 Ben Schreiber (Linear Sport MTB) 0:21:44 44 Tyson Schwiesow 0:22:06 45 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers/Wiara Invest) 0:22:09 46 Mikey Verhagen (Linear Sport MTB/Trek) 0:22:25 47 Taylor Bogdanske (SixFifty / Wheel & Sprocket) 0:22:49 48 Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards) 0:22:53 49 Chad Dean (5Nines Cycling) 0:22:55 50 Tim Drankus (Sheboygan Bicycle Company) 0:23:05 51 Tony Wagner (Bikes LTD/Scenic Concepts) 0:23:06 52 Kurt Schwiesow 0:23:56 53 Brett May (All Spoked Up/Vision) 0:24:21 54 John Reiker (All spoked up) 0:24:47 55 Andrew Senderhauf (SixFifty / Wheel & Sprocket) 0:25:55 56 Matthew Riley 0:26:58 57 Dave Fetters (Twin Six) 0:26:58 58 Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling) 0:27:12 59 David Carew (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:27:22 60 Chris Fellows (WORS) 0:29:55 61 Gregg Pattison 0:30:30 62 Karl Tillman (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo) 0:36:05

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) 1:45:21 2 Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger Bontrager) 0:02:54 3 Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme) 0:08:02 4 Heather Stelljes 0:09:24 5 Evelyn Johnson (Linear Sport MTB/Trek) 0:11:01 6 Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Cider Boys) 0:13:36 7 Jeanne Hornak (Vision Cycling) 0:16:49 8 Laura Andrews (Angry Monkeys Racing) 0:26:54

Junior men Cat. 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Haupt 1:33:35 2 Fletcher Arlen (Midwest Devo) 0:00:55 3 Collin Kytta 0:12:25 4 Nolan Steig (JVC/ Michaels Cycles) 0:12:37 5 Justin Wentworth (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights) 0:12:48 6 Connor McColl (MidWest Devo) 0:17:55 7 Jonathan Wollner (Team Extreme) 0:18:25

Junior women Cat. 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachael Jensen (RACC/Geargrinder) 1:32:03 2 Anna Poulton (Midwest Divo) 0:01:25 3 Alexandra Christofalos (Kona Super Grassroots) 0:07:42

Men cat. 1/2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Owens 1:20:27 2 Peter Froelich 0:02:59 3 Andrew Wilcox-Hull 0:18:25 4 Russell Bernard (Chain Reaction Cyclery) 0:22:49 5 Aaron Mock (Trek Bicycles) 0:23:28 6 Eric Weidman 0:25:33 7 Erik Pueschner 0:29:36 8 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:29:53 9 Jose Rodriguez (Go Navy!) 0:31:02 10 Jason Gosse (Anybody's Bikeshop) 0:31:23 11 Daniel Trupp 0:37:00 12 Samuel Brandt 0:48:09 13 Aaron Fleming (Michael's Cycles) 0:54:03

Women Cat. 1/2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenn Campbell 1:26:09 2 April Beard 0:02:40 3 April Dombrowski (Team SixFifty/Wheel & Sprocket) 0:04:43 4 Lauren Hutchins (Team 360) 0:05:44 5 Eve-Marie Walter 0:09:58 6 Sonni Klipp 0:15:10

Comp. Men Cat. 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Sonnentag (Wolfpack) 1:34:08 2 Eric Brekke (Omnium Bike Shop) 0:01:55 3 Marc Ano (KS Engery Services/ Team WI) 0:02:01 4 David Knauf 0:02:44 5 Jason Balden (KS Energy Services/ Team Wisconsin) 0:03:28 6 Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers) 0:04:42 7 Benjamin Neubauer (Winnebago Bicycle) 0:05:51 8 Christopher Schmidt (Treadhead Cycling) 0:06:17 9 Bill Burkholder 0:06:22 10 John Riley 0:07:01 11 Ken Naef (JB Cycle Works) 0:07:03 12 Brandon Teske 0:07:43 13 Martin Reza (bike connection Wheel and Sprocket) 0:07:46 14 Brad Skillicorn (Brones) 0:07:52 15 Michael Anderson (Happy) 0:07:55 16 Jeremy Ostrowski (Psimet racing) 0:08:00 17 Eric Stanke (Broken Spoke Cycling Team) 0:08:01 18 Matthew Paterson (Vision / Attitude Sports) 0:08:03 19 Mitchell Dreher (Vision Cycling) 0:08:09 20 Brian Paterson (Vision / Attitude Sports) 0:08:09 21 MIchael Hartzell (Trek Midwest Team) 0:08:35 22 Bob Flicek (Epic Cycle and Fitness) 0:08:51 23 Chad Tucker (Milwaukee Bicycle Co) 0:08:56 24 Nikolai Anikin 0:09:54 25 Dustin Marsh (Eau Claire Bike and Sport) 0:09:57 26 Tim Campbell 0:10:12 27 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:10:16 28 Scott Trierweiler (Broken Spoke cycles) 0:11:31 29 Calder Glovac 0:11:41 30 Ron Knutowski 0:11:45 31 Dave Eckel 0:12:07 32 Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers) 0:12:18 33 Taylor Kimberly 0:12:36 34 Frank Lowry 0:12:39 35 Robert Schlegel (JVC/Michael's Cycles) 0:13:06 36 John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:13:12 37 Glen Stroik (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin) 0:13:24 38 Ryan Rollins (Linear Sport MTB/Trek) 0:13:30 39 Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:13:36 40 Patrick Blakeslee 0:13:57 41 Kenny Peterson (Eriks Bike Club/Eriks Bike Shop) 0:14:16 42 Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers) 0:14:18 43 Carl Morse 0:14:27 44 Bob Callaway 0:14:46 45 Jim Peterson (Michael's Cycles JVC) 0:14:58 46 Darrell Scheppman (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:15:08 47 Travis Hutchins (Team 360) 0:15:33 48 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers) 0:16:19 49 Gary Meader (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo Coffee) 0:16:26 50 Cory Marty (Twin Six) 0:16:38 51 Sean Shields 0:17:35 52 Pj Braun (Heavy Pedal Velo) 0:17:48 53 Roger Lundsten 0:17:52 54 Roy Bailey (SPYCT Red Fury) 0:18:00 55 Jesse Kusserow 0:18:18 56 Jason Mork (Twin Six) 0:18:20 57 Edward Dutczak 0:20:13 58 Andrew Jennings 0:21:11 59 Michael Jetschke 0:21:30 60 Aivis Lindems (Lindems Auto milwaukee) 0:22:19 61 Todd Fletcher (Vision Cycles) 0:22:23 62 Michael Juchemich 0:23:03 63 Chris Roddick (2 Rivers Race Collective) 0:23:09 64 Erik Beckman 0:23:33 65 Scott Nyland (Magnus) 0:25:00 66 Travis Frey 0:25:21 67 Jacob Bauer 0:25:32 68 Bob Boone 0:26:04 69 Aaron Roecker 0:26:25 70 Wally Kunstman 0:27:16 71 Ben Lasecki 0:29:55 72 Shane Semrow 0:30:16 73 Demetrius Banks (Team 360 / Lax Velo) 0:31:40 74 Rick Walls 0:36:22 75 Charles Daniels 0:37:38

Sport men Cat. 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Casey Griesemer 1:09:53 2 Andrew Schmidt 0:00:03 3 Caleb Swartz 0:01:53 4 Ted Kretzmann 0:01:58 5 Ryan Durepo 0:02:59 6 Zachary Geyer 0:04:07 7 Cory Spaetti 0:05:30 8 John Neal 0:05:44 9 Jim Mauck 0:06:15 10 George Kapitz 0:06:25 11 Jamie Snippen 0:06:37 12 Matt Luger 0:07:06 13 Daniel Feldmann 0:07:11 14 Lloyd Cate 0:07:42 15 Kyle Kargel 0:08:21 16 Derrick Reinke 0:08:24 17 Don Slickman 0:08:28 18 Josh Rupnow 0:08:35 19 Zachary Hurst 0:08:38 20 Bob Benedum 0:08:53 21 Joe Behrendt 0:09:16 22 Jack Curtis 0:09:16 23 Greg Love 0:09:17 24 Jeff Riedel 0:09:18 25 Tom Wendland 0:09:19 26 Andrew Feldmann 0:09:21 27 Jonathan Lavelle 0:09:44 28 Neil Jurgella 0:09:49 29 William Ringenoldus 0:09:56 30 Qveutin Guiot 0:09:57 31 Jeffrey Gantz 0:10:03 32 Doug Herrick 0:10:05 33 Kellen Mulford 0:10:08 34 Wade Flisram 0:10:12 35 Scott Nickoli 0:10:13 36 Nate Knowles 0:10:26 37 David Dewitt 0:10:29 38 Mark Schindel 0:10:34 39 Rich Baumgarten 0:10:50 40 Thomas Clark 0:10:52 41 Larry Hipps 0:10:57 42 Jody Arlen 0:11:00 43 Edward Piontek 0:11:03 44 Danny Schierschmidt 0:11:18 45 Jason Baer 0:11:25 46 Ben Agnew 0:11:28 47 Curt Emerson 0:11:44 48 Chris Brown 0:12:10 49 Robert Zimmermann 0:12:17 50 Jeff Wren 0:12:19 51 Blake Schraft 0:12:34 52 Ernie Luedke 0:12:49 53 Shawn Peters 0:12:55 54 Todd Steif 0:12:59 55 John Senkerik 0:13:22 56 Paul Baltus 0:13:41 57 John Bennett 0:13:45 58 Chase Osborne 0:13:45 59 Nathan Phelps 0:13:53 60 Ben Leach 0:13:54 61 Don Freitag 0:14:04 62 Jacob Ahles 0:14:10 63 Bill Schultz 0:14:12 64 John Arpke 0:14:12 65 Don Iwen 0:14:14 66 Kevin Lisowe 0:14:22 67 Brandan Eisma 0:14:30 68 Bill Styer 0:14:33 69 Anthony Dombrowski 0:14:33 70 Mitch Clark 0:14:43 71 John Gretzinger 0:14:47 72 Jerry Leair 0:14:50 73 Bradley Boettcher 0:14:53 74 Rick Dwyer 0:15:09 75 Dave Diamond 0:15:11 76 Andrew Douglass 0:15:14 77 Troy Sable 0:15:36 78 Brad Giesel 0:15:37 79 Jeff Schifano 0:15:41 80 Peter Marino 0:15:41 81 Nick Desrochers 0:15:44 82 Kade Stackman 0:15:44 83 Michael Serafin 0:15:45 84 Dave Reich 0:15:54 85 Eli Lipp 0:16:09 86 Scott Hietpas 0:16:35 87 Kenneth Pearson 0:16:37 88 Larry Reimer 0:16:39 89 Scott Palmersheim 0:16:41 90 Mike Mennenoh 0:16:43 91 Bryan Scheel 0:16:43 92 Justin Fredricks 0:16:51 93 Kevin Schmitt 0:16:57 94 Brandon Smith 0:17:05 95 Kerry Gonzalez 0:17:30 96 Keith Westendorf 0:17:36 97 Mark Badger 0:17:41 98 Brad Gruszynski 0:17:44 99 Alan Myers 0:17:53 100 Adam Altmann 0:18:13 101 Elliot McGinnity-Schneider 0:18:18 102 John Granger 0:18:21 103 Aaron Messenger 0:18:24 104 Ron Smith 0:18:25 105 Steven Drecolg 0:18:34 106 Rich Mennenoh 0:18:46 107 Jamie Prange 0:18:54 108 Eric Walters 0:19:28 109 Derek Murphy 0:19:36 110 Jeremy Condon 0:19:42 111 William Darling 0:20:03 112 Steve Welk 0:20:06 113 Jacob Bons 0:20:08 114 Jacob Vande Walle 0:20:08 115 Julian Coupland 0:20:18 116 Dennis Malmanger 0:20:43 117 Dominick Martorano 0:20:48 118 Dirk Bjornstad 0:20:55 119 Mike Roethel 0:20:57 120 Nate Steiner 0:21:11 121 James Mistark 0:21:28 122 Steve Messenger 0:21:29 123 Wesley Vann 0:22:02 124 Justin Schroeter 0:22:04 125 Mike Sherman 0:22:06 126 Andrew Mishlove 0:22:06 127 Stone Vanameronger 0:22:07 128 Loren Darling 0:22:11 129 Chuck Cunningham 0:22:17 130 Brad Jorsch 0:22:43 131 Cody Pattison 0:22:45 132 Thom Hineline 0:23:07 133 Mike Dutczak 0:23:12 134 Randy Johnson 0:23:22 135 Adam Kruse 0:23:38 136 Jesse Steinhoff 0:23:50 137 John Grosz 0:24:07 138 Phil Taylor 0:24:26 139 Mark Eben 0:25:24 140 Jason Huff 0:26:55 141 Christopher Endres 0:27:21 142 Colin Erskine 0:27:27 143 Frank Sniadajewski 0:27:38 144 Matt Knowles 0:28:21 145 Joseph Kuckuk 0:28:46 146 Jim Splittgerber 0:29:20 147 Aaron Frink 0:29:21 148 Alex Bien 0:29:26 149 Steven Pirelli 0:29:26 150 Paul Langenberg 0:30:02 151 Doug Rodenkirch 0:30:16 152 Frank Lobello 0:30:36 153 Andrew Schirpke 0:30:37 154 Brian Coppock 0:30:37 155 Alex Goyette 0:31:42 156 Loren Beyer 0:32:43 157 Kohl Adamson 0:33:12 158 Casey Brauer 0:33:44 159 Robert Langlois 0:34:08 160 James Heinecke 0:34:19 161 Craig Radmann 0:34:48 162 Brad Swenson 0:35:14 163 Steve Manthe 0:36:16 164 Thomas Silbernagel 0:38:43 165 Jimmy Splittgerber 0:39:03 166 Troy Olm 0:42:44 167 Scott Barclay 0:47:19 168 Gary Smits 0:47:37 169 Matthew Forst 0:52:50 170 Paul Traeger 0:54:16 171 Andrew Trewyn 1:02:15