Image 1 of 17 Lori Sable in action (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 17 Sarah Agena-Wright (Adventure 212 / Specialized) met her goal of a podium finish despite strong competition, finishing fifth. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 3 of 17 Mark Lalonde (Lalonde Bros-T6) fought hard for 3rd aboard a 36:16 singlespeed. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 4 of 17 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Giant) leads Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) through a sandy singletrack section in Nine Mile Forest outside Wausau, WI. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 5 of 17 Series leader Calhan Norman (#6016) waits in staging before his call-up for the start of the Cat 3 Citizen Juniors race at the Trek Big Ring Classic. (Image credit: Tom Marty) Image 6 of 17 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Giant) leads Joe Maloney (Team Wisconsin / KS Energy) and Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works). (Image credit: Tom Marty) Image 7 of 17 Juniors race at all ability levels at WORS. Here, 12-year old Andrew Schmidt (#2091) leads out a wave of Cat 2 Sport Men at the Trek Big Ring Classic. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 8 of 17 Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) chased for second through most of the race. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 9 of 17 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) leads Nathan Guerra (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision) and Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Giant). (Image credit: Melissa Kennedy) Image 10 of 17 Defending Overall Champ Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Giant, #1, left) sprints current Series Leader Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek, #2, right) to the finish of the third race in the 2012 Wisconsin Off Road Series. (Image credit: Melissa Kennedy) Image 11 of 17 On a course confined to the venue area, participants in the 10-and-under Kid's Race presented by Attitude Sports are excluded from WORS racer attendance figures - but never from racing fun. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 12 of 17 A determined Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized) was in sight but could not be caught for three laps, holding on to third. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 13 of 17 Tyler Gauthier in the elite men's field (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 14 of 17 Tyler Gauthier (Culver's Racing) outlasted the competition to claim the final podium spot. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 15 of 17 Jesse Lalonde (Lalonde-Bros / T6) in the singletrack at the Trek Big Ring Classic. (Image credit: Melissa Kennedy) Image 16 of 17 Corey Stelljes (Bike Hub / Specialized) stepped onto the elite podium for the first time on Sunday in 4th. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 17 of 17 Defending Overall Champ Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager) rode away from the women's field for a third time in 2012. (Image credit: Extreme Photography)

Defending Overall Champion Tristan Schouten (Giant), current Series leader Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek), and two Lalonde brothers (Lalonde Bros-T6), including past WORS Champion Jesse Lalonde, toed the line with a deep field on Sunday for the heavy-hitting third race of the 2012 Subaru Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS).

The course broke a long lead out into a series of tight chicanes and short singletrack sprints before climbing into technical rocky singletrack, and had the field racing hard from "Go!"

"I thought today was a really hard race," said Matter. "It was the first race of the 2012 Series where all the big hitters were here. And with the different start, right from the gun everybody was pretty aggressive. It wasn't like [WORS #2] Rhinelander where we started down the dirt road holding hands. It was pretty much racing the entire time."

Each lap was a mixture of wide-open, blazing-fast doubletrack and tight, rocky-strewn singletrack, with several significant climbs to keep things honest.

Heading out onto their second lap, a large lead group of 10 riders remained together, including Schouten, Matter, brothers Mark and Jesse Lalonde, Nathan Guerra (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision), Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized), Mike Phillips (Adventure 212 / Specialized) and relative newcomers Corey Stelljes (The Bike Hub / Specialized), Issac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works), Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub / Specialized), and Joe Maloney (Team Wisconsin / KS Energy). As they moved onto the first of two significant climbs leading into rocky singletrack, neo-pro and former All-American runner Corey Stelljes went to the front and "threw in this crazy move," said Lalonde.

All-American Flyer Stelljes off the front

"We hit the long grade and I went to the front," said Stelljes. "I like races to be hard the whole time and put it out there. I took a flyer off the group and made it through the next rocky, downhill singletrack. Those guys brought me back, but it whittled the group down to about five."

Once the group made contact with Stelljes again, fellow neo-pro Issac Neff helped drive the pace up a brutally steep climb. As the pitch continued to climb leading into the rockiest singletrack, the remaining chase group shattered behind the leaders.

The Lalonde brothers, racing singlespeed, dismounted and ran up the hill, keeping pace with the field. By the middle of that lap, Schouten had counterattacked and was being chased by Brian Matter, Nathan Guerra, Mark Lalonde and Joe Maloney. Issac Neff, Corey Stelljes, Tyler Gauthier, Justin Piontek and Jesse Lalonde were all less than 30 seconds behind the lead.

Defending Champion Schouten attributed his ability to make his breakaway stick to being able to power through the technical, rocky singletrack sections on his new, full-suspension Giant Anthem.

"Last year, I was able to get off the front a few times but I was riding a hard tail and every time we got to a rocky section they would bring me back," said Schouten. "This year, I was climbing with my lightweight Rolf Prima wheels and I could pedal the bumpy stuff. That pretty much separated the group. I think Brian and Nathan came up to me and then it was just the three of us."

In the final lap, Matter was setting the pace when a sudden flat ended Guerra's race and, as discovered later, left tread marks on Schouten's calf as the Wheel & Sprocket rider literally fell into him. In the chase group, Corey Stelljes and Mark Lalonde dueled in the singletrack while just behind them Tyler Gauthier and Joe Maloney fought for the final podium spot. Maloney, who nearly had his foot on a podium step for the second race in a row, ended his race early when he took a hard fall in the technical, rocky singletrack and fractured a collarbone.

The finish came down to a sprint

If Midwest mountain bike racing fans could field "fantasy" MTB Teams, longtime rivals, training partners and Sheboygan locals Tristan Schouten and Brian Matter would be top picks on any roster. Spectators came running to watch the showdown as the two emerged from the final section of singletrack and set up their finish. Schouten and Matter have sprinted to the finish at Wausau before and, in 2011, Matter came out on top.

"Battling Tristan, it was good to have him back on the WORS scene," said Matter after the fact. "Before the last turn, I had a quick word with Tristan. I said ‘How about I lead it out this year and we'll see what happens.' He says ‘OK.' And I guess the Golden Rule at this venue is don't lead out the sprint, because you can't win if you lead it out. Three years in a row now it comes down to a sprint, and each time the guy who leads it out loses."

"We were both sit-down sprinting because we were both cramping," said Schouten. "It was pretty much whoever had it."

At 1:55:55.6, Schouten had it, stamping his return to WORS with a strong defense of his 2011 title and a commanding presence at arguably the hardest race of the Series thus far. Matter finished in second place at 1:55:56.2, while Mark Lalonde made the singletrack make the difference over Corey Stelljes to take third at 1:56:19. Stelljes stepped onto the Overall Podium for the first time in 4th at 1:56:51, and Tyler Gauthier won a brutal race of attrition to claim 5th in 1:57:51.

As the Wisconsin Series moves into the heat of summer, the competition in the men's elite field is guaranteed to yield fast, hard racing. With strong neo-pro riders battling to make moves in the lead group, perennial podium finishers Nathan Guerra and Mike Phillips looking to move up, past and defending Series Champions controlling the pace, and both Lalonde brothers in the mix aboard formidable singlespeed gearing, the outcome is anyone's guess. Throw in local wild cards like Matt Shriver and Brian Eppen, and men's elite racing will be turning up the heat this season.

Strigel unbeaten in women's series

In the women's race, Abby Strigel and Robin Williams broke away early from a combined women's elite and Open field of over 20 women. Once in the singletrack, Strigel took the lead and did not look back, staying out of sight to win in 1:40:29. Williams (Mercy-Specialized), has been a significant threat at this venue before, alongside teammate Kim Eppen, and was not far behind, finishing in 1:42:53. Although within sight through three laps, Lisa Krayer (1:43:46; Adventure 212 / Specialized), Lori Sable (1:43:46) and Sarah Agena-Wright (1:45:56; Adventure 212 / Specialized) held their places throughout the race to round out the women's elite podium.

The Year of the Junior continues at WORS with 157 racers ages 18 and under competing at the Trek Big Ring Classic at ability levels from Cat 3 Citizen to Cat 1. The next race of the 2012 Wisconsin Off Road Series will be held just outside the state Capitol of Madison, Wisconsin at the Battle of Cam Rock on June 17.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Giant) 1:55:56 2 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) 0:00:01 3 Mark Lalonde (Lalonde Bros-T6) 0:00:24 4 Corey Stelljes (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:00:55 5 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racingp/b Meyer Famil) 0:01:17 6 Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) 0:01:50 7 Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:02:42 8 Jesse Lalonde (LaLonde Bros /T6) 0:02:43 9 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:03:19 10 Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works) 0:03:20 11 Brian Heifner (Magnus) 0:03:48 12 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:05:38 13 Matt Gehling (Team Wisconsin/KS Energy) 0:05:40 14 Jacob Groethe (Badger Velo Club) 0:05:46 15 Tyler Jenema (Kuhl Racingtain) 0:06:39 16 Chad Sova (On The Rivet) 0:06:49 17 Ryan Baumann (Titletown Flyers) 0:06:57 18 Ben Koenig (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:07:06 19 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:07:44 20 Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon) 0:08:30 21 Ronald Stawicki (Polska) 0:08:35 22 Michael Naughton (Wheel Werks/Gore) 0:09:15 23 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/W85) 0:10:04 24 Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:10:07 25 Kyle Sarasin (penpharm.com) 0:11:41 26 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:11:49 27 Matthew Omeara (On THe Rivet) 0:11:59 28 Scott Vogelmann (Trek Midwest) 0:12:02 29 Joel Hynes (Bikeman.com-Titletown) 0:12:05 30 John Shull (EXPO) 0:12:24 31 Jw Miller 0:12:46 32 Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes &Boards) 0:13:14 33 Josh Shively (Team 360/La Crosse Velo) 0:13:52 34 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 0:14:01 35 Michael Anderson (Schwag) 0:14:02 36 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:15:15 37 Aaron Swanson (Swanson Financial/Ski Hut) 0:15:22 38 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers) 0:15:32 39 Travis Johnson (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:15:40 40 Chad Boyles (Badger Velo Club) 0:16:03 41 Kyle Warras (EXPO Racing) 0:16:13 42 Nathan Lillie 0:16:53 43 Adam Swank 0:17:10 44 Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:17:58 45 Luke Batchelor-Clark (Magnus) 0:18:23 46 Chris Tries (South Short Cydery) 0:18:37 47 Michael Humpal (Specialized) 0:19:00 48 Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz) 0:19:39 49 Eric Ollis (Culvers p/b Meyer family) 0:19:44 50 Jeremy Peterson 0:19:47 51 Bill Burkholder (Kegels) 0:20:22 52 Steve Schafer 0:20:23 53 Bryan Frazier (Baraboo Sharks) 0:21:32 54 Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee) 0:21:34 55 Mark Burkholz (Team Extreme/Twin Six) 0:22:26 56 Jim Peterson (Michaels/JVC) 0:23:30 57 Justin Lund (Bradley Park Trail Crew) 0:25:24 58 Mike Bushey (Ski-Hut) 0:25:54 59 Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers) 0:26:10 60 Rick Cleary (KORC) 0:28:07 61 Greg Jones 0:28:44 62 Dan Tavela (Treadhead Cycling) 0:28:46 63 Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel &Sprocket) 0:29:37 64 Jason Gosse (Team WORS) 0:31:14 65 John Brown (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:31:36 66 Barry Winters (Element Mobile/ Brings) 0:31:42 67 Scott Neperud (Magnus) 0:31:42 68 David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle) 0:34:45 69 Craig Manthe (OTR) 0:35:24 70 James Holmes 0:35:35 71 Erik Eiseman 0:38:56 DNF Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized) DNF John Lirette (Unattached) DNF Ben Senkerik (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket) DNF Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abby Strigel (Honey Stringer/Bontager/Pat's) 1:40:30 2 Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) 0:02:24 3 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:03:17 4 Lori Sable 0:04:14 5 Sarah Agena-Wright (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:05:27 6 Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:07:23 7 Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder) 0:08:26 8 Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers) 0:08:27 9 April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:15:59 10 Maria Statz (Element Mobile) 0:27:41 DNF Rebecca Sauber (Leopard/LCR)

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Casey Hildebrandt (POLSKA / RMC /T6) 1:33:22 2 Fletcher Arlen (Safe Wheels MTB Racing) 0:00:02 3 Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:03:51 4 Kevin Atkins (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycli) 0:11:52 5 Parker McColl 0:12:23

Cat. 1 Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme) 1:17:09 2 Moriah Griesbach (Point Pursuit) 0:00:05 3 Emily Shull (EXPO) 0:05:31

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Markey (Magnus) 1:09:46 2 Leia Schneeberger (Magnus) 0:05:01 3 Cyndi Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team) 0:06:29 4 Rachael Jensen (RACC p/b Geargrinder) 0:06:36 5 Claire Luby 0:07:17 6 Heather Stelljes 0:07:25 7 Cassey Lynn (Kuhl) 0:08:29 8 Claire Cannon (Team WORS) 0:10:39 9 Beth Peterson (Riverbrook) 0:10:58 10 Regina Campbell (Half Acre Cycling/TwinSix) 0:13:56 11 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mountain Cycles/Red Eye Br) 0:22:26

Cat. 2 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 1:37:01 2 Bill Street (Kuhl / Rocky Mtn) 0:00:04 3 Shane Veldhuizen (Funk Cycles) 0:00:53 4 Eric Stull (Team 360 / LAXVelo) 0:01:24 5 Fred Hubley 0:02:02 6 Ryan Guy (GFYS Racing) 0:03:10 7 Peter Coenen (Northstar Endurance) 0:03:11 8 Erin Sikora (Bike Hub / Spesh) 0:03:27 9 Mikey Verhagen (KS Energy Services / Team Wisc) 0:03:29 10 James Buddenbaum (Team Seven Cycles) 0:03:35 11 Neil Statz (Overdrive) 0:03:48 12 Eric Stanke (Funk Cycles) 0:03:50 13 Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:04:02 14 Stephen Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:04:07 15 Aaron Sturgis (Twin Six) 0:04:19 16 Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal) 0:04:20 17 Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers) 0:04:45 18 Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:04:50 19 Reuin Pomasl (KS Energy SVC/Team WI) 0:05:04 20 Tony Wagner (Sheboygan Bicycle Co.) 0:05:06 21 Jack Nielsen (RPM-Bell City) 0:05:08 22 Christopher Gabrielson (Baraboo Sharks) 0:05:20 23 Mitch Plout 0:05:22 24 Dan Johnston (Bone and Joint) 0:05:27 25 Mark Morgan (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team) 0:05:31 26 Dan Wierzba (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:05:41 27 Stijn Devolder (Daecesixer) 0:05:45 28 David Poulton (Activator Cycling Club) 0:05:46 29 Jason Vayre (Discover Chiropractic) 0:05:47 30 John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:05:48 31 Brett May (Team All Spoked Up) 0:05:51 32 Phil Fluegel (JVC/ Michaels Cycles) 0:05:52 33 Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:06:13 34 Joe Villalobos (RPM / Belle City Bikers) 0:06:15 35 Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes n Boards) 0:06:16 36 Tyler Grenzow (KORC) 0:06:47 37 Troy Schaden (Funk Cycles ofWisconsin) 0:06:47 38 Daniel Gjertson 0:07:00 39 Chris Fellows (Team WORS) 0:07:02 40 Christopher Berge (Magnus) 0:07:37 41 Thomas Tio (Overdrive) 0:07:41 42 Jack Zabrowski (Buckets of Blood) 0:07:45 43 Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michael's Cycles/JVC) 0:07:47 44 Gary Meader (Team 360) 0:07:49 45 Sean Miller (JVC/Michael's Cycle) 0:07:54 46 Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited Senic Outlook) 0:07:54 47 Gary Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team) 0:07:59 48 Jason Ruesch (RMC) 0:07:59 49 Carl Morse (Wheel Sprocket) 0:08:05 50 Rennis Delgado (Funk Cycles) 0:08:11 51 Anthony Ferrara (Twin Six) 0:08:52 52 Ben Neubauer (The Bike Hub Specialized) 0:08:52 53 Danny Sonnentag 0:08:59 54 Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:09:03 55 Christopher Schmidt (Treadhead Cycling) 0:09:16 56 Tim Wilkie (Riverbrook Bike + Ski) 0:09:29 57 Chris Cook (Bikes-N-Boards) 0:09:36 58 John Timm (Team Extreme) 0:09:42 59 Matthew Block (Bikeman.com) 0:09:58 60 Damian Budzinski (Overdrive) 0:10:08 61 Bill Schwalbe 0:10:22 62 Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyer) 0:10:23 63 Kent McDaniel (Spring Street Sports) 0:10:23 64 Robert Schlegel (JVC/Michael's Cycles) 0:10:25 65 Connor Omeara (OTR) 0:10:35 66 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:11:17 67 Patrick Scheibel (2 Rivers Racing) 0:11:18 68 Jesse Sharp (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:11:43 69 Bob Boone 0:11:52 70 Donald Carr (IS Corp) 0:12:04 71 Kyle Williams (Iowa City Cycling Club) 0:12:30 72 Joshua North (Northstar Endurance) 0:12:50 73 Daniel Hanson 0:12:56 74 Peter Cherchian (Chainsmokers) 0:13:14 75 Scott Shapiro (Magnus) 0:13:59 76 Jeremy Vogels 0:14:33 77 Nathan Tock (BIkes Ltd / Scenic Concepts Ra) 0:15:11 78 Lloyd Cate (Team WORS) 0:15:11 79 Ben Franson (Rasta/Bikes+Boards) 0:15:15 80 Curt Demott (Titletown Flyers) 0:15:19 81 Sam Geyer (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:16:58 82 Marvin Wanders (Team 360) 0:17:16 83 Chris Harrison (Eriksen Cycles) 0:17:18 84 Dan Millin (Team Day Rider) 0:17:46 85 Larry Reimer (JVC / Michael's Cycles) 0:18:22 86 Ken Kuehn (Red line Tri Club) 0:18:22 87 Patrick Rasmus 0:18:29 88 Mike Worland (Big Ring Flyers) 0:19:01 89 Brad Tennis (Sharks) 0:19:15 90 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers) 0:21:35 91 Kyle Curran 0:22:07 92 Eric Olson 0:22:27 93 Larry Fish 0:26:13 94 Todd Wanous 0:28:25 95 Paul Knoll (Diablo Cycling) 0:31:58 96 Sam Janicki 0:37:58 97 Jesse Kusserow 0:48:55 98 Mike Daish 99 Neil Zacharek (Bikes Ltd./Scenic Concepts) 100 Brian Christensen 101 Kevin Pomasl (KS Energy Services / Team Wisc) 102 Greg Cullen 103 Matthew Gibson

Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Weinberg (5Nines) 1:40:07 2 Joshua Blum (Team 360 / Mt Borah) 0:01:33 3 Kevin Roytek (Spring Street Sports) 0:02:04 4 Erik Pueschner (Team 360/LaxVelo) 0:02:23 5 Eric Johnson (KHS Bicycles) 0:03:29 6 Mark Melton (Kegels) 0:03:43 7 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:03:54 8 Rodney Moon 0:04:51 9 Christopher Magyar (EC Velo) 0:05:05 10 Adam Heil 0:05:32 11 Scott Anderson 0:07:18 12 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:10:17 13 Jeff Dullard (Mercy SPecialized) 0:11:12 14 Jesse Jaehning (Bikes Limited) 0:11:28 15 Steven Schaefer 0:12:07 16 Marty Leum (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts) 0:15:57 17 Brian Benson (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts) 0:24:05

Cat. 2 Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Mock 1:10:04 2 Clayton Chase 0:01:14 3 Chad Tucker 0:01:36 4 Jason Gibson 0:01:36 5 Fred Bexell 0:01:46 6 Jeremy Ostrowski 0:01:51 7 Neil Jurgella 0:01:57 8 Matt Chmielewski 0:02:21 9 Mike Williams 0:02:24 10 Collin Kytta 0:02:26 11 Chris Harold 0:02:51 12 Michael Carney 0:02:54 13 Mark Schultz 0:02:57 14 Mark Adams 0:03:05 15 Shane Semrow 0:03:08 16 Scott Nyland 0:03:14 17 Tristan Brown 0:03:24 18 David Carew 0:03:28 19 Thomas Dvoratchek 0:03:40 20 Mitchell Bratz 0:03:48 21 Jared Karinen 0:04:03 22 Jonathan Hage 0:04:03 23 Scott Nickoli 0:04:18 24 Robert Zimmerman 0:04:27 25 Michael Owens 0:04:31 26 Josh Rupnow 0:04:36 27 Terry Prewitt 0:04:40 28 Jason Zahrt 0:04:40 29 Connor McColl 0:04:48 30 Michael Giesen 0:04:52 31 Rusty Daines 0:04:52 32 Matthew Paterson 0:05:07 33 Cory Marty 0:05:07 34 Taylor Kimberly 0:05:07 35 Wade Flisram 0:05:10 36 Nathan Schneeberger 0:05:18 37 Justin Fredricks 0:05:32 38 Jerry Leair 0:05:36 39 Patrick Blakeslee 0:05:48 40 Dale Crowell 0:05:50 41 Dave Wall 0:05:52 42 Jeremy Drake 0:05:52 43 Pj Braun 0:05:59 44 Darrell Scheppman 0:06:02 45 Christopher Osborne 0:06:03 46 Brian Paterson 0:06:11 47 Jason Mork 0:06:11 48 Mike Roethel 0:06:20 49 Ben Leach 0:06:21 50 Martin Reza 0:06:30 51 Chan Barden 0:06:35 52 Jody Arlen 0:06:44 53 Josh Zalewski 0:06:44 54 Brayden Schott 0:06:46 55 Todd Fletcher 0:06:48 56 Jon Holcomb 0:06:51 57 Andrew Schmidt 0:07:00 58 Clive Warren 0:07:06 59 John Grosz 0:07:16 60 Jeffrey Hatton 0:07:23 61 Larry Hipps 0:07:26 62 Nick Theodoru 0:07:29 63 Jason Dahlby 0:07:30 64 Steve Cummins 0:07:32 65 Nathan Phelps 0:07:32 66 Edward Piontek 0:07:34 67 Michael Cudahy 0:07:35 68 Mark Meier 0:07:36 69 Joe Vanderpuy 0:07:36 70 Nicholas Armstrong 0:07:42 71 Joseph Valen 0:07:43 72 Chris Krenz 0:07:44 73 Robert Gingg 0:07:52 74 Troy Sable 0:08:04 75 Darin Olski 0:08:09 76 Jordan Boyea 0:08:11 77 Brian Coppock 0:08:16 78 Ernie Luedke 0:08:19 79 Bryan Lau 0:08:19 80 Ron Smith 0:08:20 81 Jeff Schneider 0:08:25 82 Andy Borell 0:08:27 83 Kent Jenema 0:08:29 84 Erik Backhaus 0:08:29 85 Matt Hattenhauer 0:08:34 86 Dave Reich 0:08:38 87 Ruben Valdez 0:08:44 88 Dave McCloud 0:08:46 89 Kurt Strohmeier 0:08:47 90 Brad Stankowski 0:08:49 91 Tom Wendland 0:08:52 92 Michael Joachim 0:08:55 93 Bill Schultz 0:08:57 94 Todd Schmidt 0:08:57 95 Matthew Plummer 0:08:57 96 Dave Diamond 0:09:00 97 Joseph King 0:09:01 98 Timothy Wateski 0:09:08 99 Jeff Bublitz 0:09:18 100 Russell Bernard 0:09:19 101 Randall Koplin 0:09:22 102 Andrew Douglass 0:09:23 103 Steve Kapaun 0:09:25 104 Dustin Vande Zande 0:09:40 105 Keith Westendorf 0:09:44 106 Todd Olund 0:09:45 107 Mark Cheyne 0:09:49 108 Braxton Hjelle 0:09:49 109 Bruce Van Epps 0:10:07 110 Cody Gunst 0:10:08 111 Dean Kahl 0:10:18 112 Rich Baumgarten 0:10:22 113 Joshua Wood 0:10:32 114 Marcus Steele 0:10:34 115 Jamie Prange 0:10:39 116 Michael Laufenberg 0:10:40 117 Justin Schroeter 0:10:40 118 John Gretzinger 0:10:45 119 Bill Styer 0:10:46 120 Bradley Boettcher 0:10:52 121 Aaron Fleming 0:10:59 122 Greg Hewitt 0:11:09 123 Randy Snyder 0:11:18 124 Steve Drecoll 0:11:27 125 Steve Davidson 0:11:31 126 Jeff Greatens 0:11:31 127 Scott Veldhuizen 0:11:31 128 Michael Gordon 0:11:48 129 Scott Foate 0:12:09 130 George Doty 0:12:11 131 David Smuhl 0:12:11 132 Elginn Cordes 0:12:15 133 Nate Andrews 0:12:23 134 Andrew Wegner 0:12:29 135 Mark Szudrowitz 0:12:29 136 Jonathan Lavelle 0:12:31 137 Andrew Jennings 0:12:32 138 Adam Handt 0:12:46 139 Darrin Kolka 0:12:50 140 Mike Morrison 0:12:54 141 William Peters 0:12:58 142 Eric Johnson 0:12:58 143 Aaron McGinnis 0:13:00 144 Jay Gunderson 0:13:01 145 Christopher Osborne 0:13:07 146 Alan Kinnaman 0:13:18 147 John Senkerik 0:13:44 148 Jamie Thiel 0:13:47 149 Andy Trewyn 0:13:48 150 Gerald Sorce 0:13:51 151 Demetrius Banks 0:14:12 152 Erik Beckman 0:14:12 153 Mark Schindel 0:14:14 154 John Klug 0:14:22 155 Casey Brauer 0:14:31 156 Jack Schmiege 0:14:52 157 Todd Mertz 0:14:52 158 Jim Scharlau 0:14:56 159 Ben Lasecki 0:14:58 160 Robert Groshek 0:15:01 161 Quentin Gniot 0:15:02 162 Garrison Gless 0:15:04 163 Mike Brauer 0:15:05 164 Rob Willmas 0:15:15 165 Andrew Spahr 0:15:17 166 Curt Hemphill 0:15:29 167 Warren Fowler 0:15:31 168 Don Iwen 0:15:37 169 Chad Hoppe 0:15:44 170 Bryan Feltz 0:15:46 171 Bob Ferrara 0:15:52 172 Jason Carr 0:16:00 173 Frank Sniadajewski 0:16:03 174 Stephen Week 0:16:06 175 Michael Hunter 0:16:08 176 Paul Westberg 0:16:13 177 Mike Miller 0:16:22 178 Adam Huber 0:16:26 179 Rich Mennenoh 0:16:44 180 Kent Kallsen 0:16:48 181 James Mistark 0:16:51 182 Scott Noffke 0:17:04 183 Mike Sherman 0:17:08 184 Andy Swartz 0:17:10 185 Kenny Dretzka 0:17:52 186 Jeff Wren 0:17:53 187 Randy Feuillerat 0:18:16 188 Mike Loretz 0:18:55 189 Todd Nutter 0:18:59 190 Garrick Dixon 0:18:59 191 Dave Geyer 0:20:07 192 Brad Swenson 0:20:28 193 Sterling Schmidt 0:20:30 194 Jim Splittgerber 0:21:10 195 Chris Dominski 0:21:45 196 Phil Taylor 0:21:48 197 Ben Agnew 0:22:16 198 Erick Braaksma 0:22:46 199 Dennis Malmanger 0:23:15 200 Frank Lobello 0:23:28 201 Martin Fenol 0:24:06 202 Chad Vincent 0:24:11 203 Chase Osborne 0:24:29 204 Gregory Molnar 0:24:51 205 John Hemphill 0:25:40 206 James Heinecke 0:26:26 207 Randy Borst 0:26:27 208 Michael Gerlach 0:26:52 209 Dylan Luebbe 0:28:03 210 Matthew Forst 0:29:30 211 Troy Olm 0:30:15 212 Rob Schuette 0:31:44 213 Randy Borzych 0:33:37 214 Alex Imhoff 0:34:33 215 Seth Schulz 0:36:38 216 Jacob Glatt 0:37:31 217 Gary Smits 0:38:03 218 Paul Traeger 0:38:34 219 Terry Wellhoefer 0:42:03 220 Jesse Wellhoefer 0:42:43 221 Erick Jensen 0:54:52

Cat. 2 Sport women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sheri Van Epps 1:18:28 2 Karlene Olson 0:03:09 3 Alyssa Thuftin 0:03:25 4 Amy Statz 0:03:44 5 Sonni Klipp 0:05:37 6 April Beard 0:06:07 7 Maria Chase 0:06:08 8 Eve-Marie Walter 0:07:02 9 Brittany Nigh 0:07:36 10 Rachel Blum 0:08:07 11 Jeanne Hornak 0:10:55 12 Tiffani Walter 0:11:02 13 Emily Osowski 0:11:07 14 Kristin Long 0:12:19 15 Lynne Senkerik 0:12:29 16 Rachel Drake 0:12:54 17 Helmy Tennis 0:12:55 18 Kelli Piotrowski 0:12:56 19 Kathy Mock 0:13:10 20 Andrea Roberts 0:13:24 21 Heather Schmitt 0:14:18 22 Caroline Warren 0:15:24 23 Ann Holsen 0:16:28 24 Heather Marty 0:16:52 25 Pam Piotrowski 0:16:53 26 Karen Taras 0:16:58 27 Jamee Peters 0:17:02 28 Shannon Mortimer 0:17:23 29 Arin Lemke 0:18:24 30 Michelle Scanley 0:19:25 31 Christine Berry 0:24:11 32 Cheryl Post 0:24:33 33 Nina Fortune 0:33:43 34 Jennifer Clark 0:33:43 35 Jenni Borell 0:39:59

Cat. 3 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nolan Steig 0:47:58 2 Ted Kretzmann 0:00:06 3 Jim Steig 0:01:32 4 Dave Hanrahan 0:01:34 5 Riley Egger 0:01:37 6 Kevin Apodaca 0:02:06 7 David Dokman 0:02:37 8 Christopher Drew 0:02:46 9 Brad Jorsch 0:02:54 10 Nathan Knowles 0:03:02 11 Chuck Girkins 0:03:06 12 Sam Schneider 0:03:07 13 Chad Juel 0:03:21 14 Kade Stackman 0:03:36 15 Joshua Bach 0:03:36 16 Mike Barrier 0:03:48 17 Michael Elsbury 0:04:00 18 Isaiah Schwinn 0:04:07 19 Paul Baltus 0:04:07 20 Brent Williams 0:04:31 21 Loren Beyer 0:04:32 22 Kyle Kargel 0:04:42 23 Nathan Hofmeister 0:04:43 24 Andy Summers 0:04:44 25 Caleb Swartz 0:04:44 26 Kurt Pulvermacher 0:04:49 27 Donald Crowell 0:04:57 28 Seth Boyea 0:05:16 29 John Johnson 0:05:16 30 Jake Miller 0:05:18 31 Jon Mathews 0:05:20 32 Jack Pabst 0:05:23 33 Dan Smith 0:05:32 34 George Kapitz 0:05:38 35 David Mayer 0:05:38 36 Chris Roberts 0:05:46 37 Mark Baranowski 0:05:48 38 Jared Brodjeski 0:06:07 39 Jacob Ahles 0:06:09 40 Alex Oberthaler 0:06:27 41 Patton Neuser 0:06:27 42 Andy Smedegard 0:06:39 43 Daniel Buckler 0:06:50 44 Lloyd Gross 0:07:01 45 Scott Barclay 0:07:02 46 Josh Johnson 0:07:05 47 Timothy Adams 0:07:07 48 Chris Raatz 0:07:21 49 Mark Eben 0:07:32 50 Anna Poulton 0:07:32 51 Christian Martin 0:07:39 52 Tim Lawrence 0:07:51 53 Cole Huffman 0:08:01 54 Ray Iesalnieks 0:08:06 55 Aaron Messenger 0:08:16 56 Mark Corrigan 0:08:18 57 Rowan Norman 0:08:37 58 Allan MacIntyre 0:08:40 59 Ben Nelson 0:08:40 60 Jacob Bons 0:08:50 61 Pete Thielen 0:08:52 62 Tony Smet 0:08:59 63 Jordan Jazdzewski 0:08:59 64 Bradley Lahner 0:09:04 65 Erik Hofmeister 0:09:09 66 Ethan Shandonay 0:09:15 67 Colton Nelson 0:09:16 68 John Hocker 0:09:21 69 Daniel Gretzinger 0:09:27 70 Thom Brown 0:09:37 71 Allen Artz 0:09:42 72 David Gavinski 0:09:42 73 Gary Downing 0:09:50 74 Bruce Parker 0:10:14 75 Matthew Kletti 0:10:20 76 Chris Mattmiller 0:10:27 77 Tad Bruckner 0:10:43 78 Steve Welk 0:10:53 79 Matt Jacobson 0:11:09 80 Matthew Steele 0:11:18 81 Jack Davies 0:11:20 82 Mike Laviolette 0:11:20 83 John Granger 0:11:22 84 Eric Koehler 0:11:26 85 David Powell 0:11:33 86 Benjamin Firgens 0:11:33 87 Eugene Lemmer 0:11:39 88 Chris Paulson 0:11:42 89 James Simmons 0:11:44 90 Don Howell 0:11:44 91 Kenny Raasch 0:11:45 92 David McFadden 0:11:47 93 Alex Pieper 0:11:54 94 Frederick Rose 0:11:57 95 Matthew Riebe 0:12:02 96 Joe Woelfle 0:12:08 97 Christopher Howell 0:12:27 98 Keith Eggebrecht 0:12:32 99 David Gorski 0:12:36 100 Dennis Kinkert 0:12:38 101 Justin Wentworth 0:12:53 102 Dennis Denuccio 0:12:54 103 Mitch Elliott 0:13:04 104 Doug Rodenkirch 0:13:17 105 Brian Smith 0:13:27 106 Kurt Otto 0:14:06 107 Joseph Halfman 0:14:07 108 Kenneth Pearson 0:14:32 109 Mark Koenig 0:14:33 110 Peter Fetters 0:15:26 111 Tim Kilness 0:15:30 112 Patrick Brown 0:15:35 113 Timothy Liepert 114 Mike Close 0:15:38 115 Jorge Sanchez 0:15:42 116 Mike Middendorf 0:15:46 117 Kyle Johnson 0:16:07 118 Jerry Muehlbauer 0:16:08 119 Jose Roman 0:16:17 120 Adam Zouski 0:16:24 121 Beau Perry 0:16:39 122 Nicholas Koenig 0:16:52 123 Andrew Willson 0:16:52 124 Michael Meissner 0:17:27 125 Steve Slocum 0:17:29 126 Joe Paczkowski 0:17:32 127 Shane Holcomb 0:17:36 128 Dave Pringnitz 0:17:36 129 Cory Griffith 0:18:20 130 Aaron Frink 0:18:28 131 Aaron Roths 0:18:41 132 Paul Emmerth 0:19:34 133 Mark Schuttenhelm 0:19:41 134 Warren Harms 0:19:50 135 Casey Grapsas 0:20:01 136 Ricky Almaguer 0:20:48 137 William Lyon 0:20:53 138 Wally Sniadajewski 0:20:56 139 Dan Kowalke 0:21:01 140 Vincent Garth 0:21:02 141 Jeffery Jackson 0:21:02 142 Jimmy Splittgerber 0:21:03 143 Zach Frankowski 0:24:58 144 Demetrio Velazco 0:25:29 145 Shane Stuard 0:27:33 146 Dwain Holden 0:27:43 147 Joseph Masterson 0:27:53 148 Greg Hollnagel 0:29:14 149 Dan Schuster 0:29:25 150 Sean Collins 0:35:20

Cat. 3 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jane Stull 0:53:19 2 Megan Stelljes 0:00:13 3 Megan Senderhauf 0:05:22 4 Erika Mennerick 0:05:32 5 Jennifer Garner 0:05:49 6 Melissa Kennedy 0:06:47 7 Kaitlin Splittgerber 0:07:07 8 Lori Palmer 0:07:43 9 Molly Schouweiler 0:07:52 10 Tania Riske 0:07:52 11 Suzanne Flory 0:08:57 12 Marilee Collier 0:09:08 13 Martha Moser 0:09:12 14 Donielle Norberg 0:09:13 15 Ella Shively 0:10:00 16 Janis Heifner 0:10:23 17 Wendy Lewin 0:11:28 18 Kimberly Reed 0:14:02 19 Amy Dykema 0:14:27 20 Sandra Hildebrandt 0:14:38 21 Mindee Kopp 0:15:28 22 Miranda Lanser 0:16:36 23 April Knudson 0:16:45 24 Margaret Matuszak 0:16:57 25 Kennedy Bowes 0:17:34 26 Chasity Gabrielson 0:17:48 27 Nastassja Bates 0:18:31 28 Alexia Stath 0:19:11 29 Alissa Kulas 0:22:29 30 Heather Liepert 0:24:10 31 Eric Retzlaff 0:25:12 32 Tammy Vande Zande 0:25:59 33 Amber Brown 0:27:42 34 Nita Woulf 0:29:37 35 Yvonne Besyk 0:35:45 36 Lisa Zimmerman 1:19:19