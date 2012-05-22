Trending

Matter and Strigel two-for-two in 2012 WORS Series

Former Champion Lalonde makes his return in a big gear way

Image 1 of 8

Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) sets the pace through the singletrack for Nathan Guerra (Wheel and Sprocket / Vision) and Jesse Lalonde (Lalonde Brothers Racing / T6).

Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) sets the pace through the singletrack for Nathan Guerra (Wheel and Sprocket / Vision) and Jesse Lalonde (Lalonde Brothers Racing / T6).
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 2 of 8

Mike Philips (Adventure 212 / Specialized) and Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) started fast at the Crystal Lake Classic.

Mike Philips (Adventure 212 / Specialized) and Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) started fast at the Crystal Lake Classic.
(Image credit: Tom Marty)
Image 3 of 8

Nathan Guerra (Wheel and Sprocket / Vision) and Jesse Lalonde (Lalonde Brothers Racing / T6) in pursuit of Brian Matter in the singletrack. .

Nathan Guerra (Wheel and Sprocket / Vision) and Jesse Lalonde (Lalonde Brothers Racing / T6) in pursuit of Brian Matter in the singletrack. .
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 4 of 8

Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager) rode away from the women's field to finish 5 minutes ahead of second place.

Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager) rode away from the women's field to finish 5 minutes ahead of second place.
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 5 of 8

Lisa Krayer (503), Lori Sable and Sarah Agena-Wright chased together through most of the race.

Lisa Krayer (503), Lori Sable and Sarah Agena-Wright chased together through most of the race.
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 6 of 8

After losing contact with Abby Strigel, second place finisher Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) kept it consistent to hold off the chasing field.

After losing contact with Abby Strigel, second place finisher Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) kept it consistent to hold off the chasing field.
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 7 of 8

Neo-pro Justin Piontek (Bike Hub / Specialized) stepped on to the Elite podium for the first time with a 5th place finish.

Neo-pro Justin Piontek (Bike Hub / Specialized) stepped on to the Elite podium for the first time with a 5th place finish.
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 8 of 8

Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing) finished with a strong fourth despite racing on Saturday at the Cable Classic.

Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing) finished with a strong fourth despite racing on Saturday at the Cable Classic.
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)

The second race of the Subaru Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) started fast on a parched, sandy course and sprinted to the line in a bracing downpour. Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) and Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/ Bontrager ) rode through it all to take the win in their respective elite races. In total, 577 competitors raced on Sunday in ability categories ranging from first timer to pro, including 126 juniors under the age of 17.

"It was very hard today, but I always love coming up to Rhinelander," said Matter. "It's one of the best and most physically demanding courses in the WORS series."

Even before the race began, the elite men's start line welcomed back former WORS elite champion Jesse Lalonde. Lalonde (Lalonde Brothers Racing / T6), racing for the first time in two years, chose a rigged singlespeed, the same bike setup he rode to an undefeated season in 2009.

"It's a little tricky with the gearing here, with the wide-open stuff and the start," said Lalonde. "It can get pretty fast, so I kind of have to gear towards that."

Lalonde went with a 36:16.

"It's a gear I usually reserve for something like this, with a longer lead-out," said Lalonde. "I can actually get on top of it better now than I used to in the singletrack. But rarely would I run something that big in the WORS Series."

The rest of the field also brought their big gears for Rhinelander's long, gravel lead out. The pace was high from "Go!", spurred on by Mike Phillips (Adventure 212 / Specialized) at the front. Soon after entering the singletrack, the lead group was reduced to Phillips, Matter, Nathan Guerra (Wheel and Sprocket / Vision), Lalonde and relative newcomer Joe Maloney (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin). By the middle of the second lap, only Guerra, Matter and Lalonde remained and a sudden, cold downpour had wet the course and passed.

In the fourth and final lap, the rain returned and Matter turned on the gas to ride away from Guerra and Lalonde.

"The last lap, I just kept going harder, and harder, and harder until I got a gap," said Matter. "The gap opened slowly, but then that was it."

Matter rolled in alone at 2:07:27, followed by Guerra (2:07:43) and Lalonde (2:07:57). Tyler Guathier (2:11:11) and Justin Piontek (2:11:20) rounded out the podium steps.

Women

In the women's race, Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) challenged defending Champion Abby Strigel at the start.

"She's really fast, and a great climber," said Strigel. "She attacked on the first really big hill on the lead out and just dropped me. I chased after her and caught her in the singletrack. Then I just did anything I could to get rid of her. But there are quite a few climbs and she was hanging on. I know she likes the hot weather, too. So I was just thinking 'she's loving this!', while I was waiting for the skies to open."

By the end of her first lap, Strigel was alone and still hoping for rain to cool the parched, dusty afternoon. She got her wish midway through her second lap.

"Once it rained, that was just awesome," said Strigel. The rain may have helped Strigel to maintain her lead over Williams, who was careful in the rapidly changing conditions. Strigel finished three laps of the course in 1:50:16, nearly five minutes ahead of second place (1:55:15). Chasing from behind were teammates Lisa Krayer (1:57:37), and Sarah Agena-Wright (1:58:01; Adventure 212 / Specialized) with Lori Sable (1:58:19).

In the first two races of the series, Matter and Strigel have seemed unbeatable. For the women, Strigel just might be untouchable. However, the next few races could shake things up for the men. Defending Champion Tristan Schouten has not yet raced. Mike Phillips and Nathan Guerra have challenged but left hungry for results. Perhaps the biggest question mark is the Lalonde Brothers. With Mark Lalonde’s third place finish at Iola and Jesse Lalonde's third place at the Crystal Lake Classic, WORS Series fans wonder whether the singlespeed duo will return in force to WORS Racing this season.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Matter (Gear Grinder)2:07:27
2Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel &Sprocket)0:00:17
3Jesse Lalonde (LaLonde Bros /T6)0:00:31
4Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racingp/b Meyer Famil)0:03:45
5Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Specialized)0:03:54
6Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized)0:05:10
7Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)0:05:43
8Ben Koenig (The Bike Hub/Specialized)0:07:15
9Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:09:15
10Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)0:09:23
11Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine)0:10:00
12Tyler Jenema (KUHL/Rocky Mountain)0:10:02
13Ben Senkerik (Vision wheel &sprocket)0:13:45
14Matt Gehling (Team Wisconsin/KS Energy)0:14:16
15Ronald Stawicki (Polska)0:14:33
16Maciej Nowak (Team Polska)0:14:34
17Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)0:14:52
18Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)0:15:10
19Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:15:35
20Kyle Sarasin (penpharm.com)
21John Shull (EXPO)0:16:03
22Adam Swank0:16:04
23Jw Miller
24Colby Lash (Chocolay Ace/KMK Cycling)0:16:05
25Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes &Boards)0:16:07
26Scott Vogelmann (Trek Midwest)0:17:11
27Joel Hynes0:17:29
28Travis Braun (MAGNUS)0:19:03
29Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:19:08
30Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/W85)0:19:33
31David Flaten (Eau Claire Bike and Sport)0:19:34
32Scott Neperud (Magnus)0:20:25
33Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:20:26
34David Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle's)0:20:39
35John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers)0:21:11
36Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz)0:22:19
37Michael Wenzel (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)0:22:53
38John Lirette (Unattached)0:24:12
39Tyson Schwiesow (Bikehub Specialized)0:24:22
40Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock Eye Center)0:24:30
41David Haase (Attitude Sports)0:25:34
42Ken Statz (Element Mobile)
43Tim Jennings (Element Mobile/Brings)0:25:49
44Bryan Frazier (Baraboo Sharks)0:26:08
45Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAXVelo)0:27:02
46Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)0:27:11
47Jim Peterson (Michaels/JVC)0:29:20
48Steve Schafer0:31:47
49Kyle Warras (Expo Racing)0:33:20
50Michael Anderson (Schwag)0:33:47
51Justin Lund (BPTC/Twin Six)0:39:43
52Jesse Shoemaker (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycli)0:45:15
53Ryan Baumann (Titletown Flyers)0:49:21
54Cameron Schave (Eriksen cycles)0:50:25
55Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers)0:50:31
56Nikolai Anikin

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abby Strigel (Honey Stringer/Bontager/Pat's)1:50:16
2Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized)0:04:59
3Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:07:22
4Sarah Agena-Wright (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:07:46
5Lori Sable0:08:04
6Cooper Dendel (Culvers)
7Rachel Horstman (Team WI / KS Energy)0:10:57
8Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers)0:10:58
9Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:14:39
10April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)0:28:44

Cat. 1 Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pete Karinen (Culvers)1:44:24
2Casey Hildebrandt (POLSKA / RMC /T6)0:00:10
3Brett Poulton (Expo)0:06:52
4Parker McColl0:09:16
5Kevin Atkins (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycli)0:11:44
6Jan Warren (Safe Wheels MTB Racing)0:16:21

Cat. 1 Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)1:25:09
2Moriah Griesbach (Point Pursuit)0:06:12

Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)1:26:16
2Cyndi Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team)0:04:16
3Cassey Lynn (Kuhl)0:09:24
4Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mountain Cycles/Red Eye Br)0:19:00

Cat. 2 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Lintl (Trek Bicycle)1:45:17
2Shane Veldhuizen (Funk)0:00:40
3Bill Street (Kuhl / Rocky Mtn)0:02:02
4Brian Schwaller (Velocause)0:02:11
5James Buddenbaum (Team Seven Cycles)0:04:05
6Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers)0:04:58
7Christopher Berge (Magnus)0:04:59
8Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:05:03
9Peter Coenen (Northstar Endurance)0:05:25
10Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine)0:06:01
11David Poulton (Activator)0:06:53
12Dan Wierzba (Rib Mountain Cycles)
13Mike Daish0:07:50
14Neil Zacharek (Bikes Ltd./Scenic Concepts)
15Steve Pribek (Mill Street Brewhaus)0:08:19
16Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine)0:08:25
17Yosef Gadolens0:08:35
18Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine)0:08:42
19Tony Wagner (Sheboygan Bicycle Co.)0:08:47
20Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal)0:09:01
21Neil Statz (Overdrive)0:09:04
22Erin Sikora (Bike Hub / Spesh)0:09:05
23Jason Vayre (Discover Chiropractic)0:09:13
24Brett May (Team All Spoked Up)0:09:14
25Chris Fellows (Team WORS)0:09:40
26Marek Kulesza (TreadHead Cycling)0:10:11
27Gary Meader0:10:49
28Robert Schlegel (JVC/Michael's Cycles)0:11:41
29Daniel Gjertson0:11:44
30Phil Fluegel (JVC/ Michaels Cycles)
31Matt Dale (Eriksen Cycles)0:11:52
32Troy Schaden (Funk Cycles ofWisconsin)0:12:00
33Gary Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team)0:12:50
34Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michael's Cycles/JVC)0:12:51
35Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:14:07
36Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes n Boards)0:14:19
37John Timm (Team Extreme)0:14:41
38Mark Clinton (Attitude Sports)0:14:42
39Dave Blanke (The Bike Connection)0:14:49
40Justin Hoffmeyer0:14:57
41Bob Boone0:15:34
42Martin Tank II (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision)0:16:42
43Jesse Kusserow0:17:05
44Oliver Neumann (UW-Stout Cycling Team)0:17:30
45Donald Carr (IS Corp)0:17:50
46Rennis Delgado (Funk Cycles)0:17:51
47Kyle Williams (Iowa City Cycling Club)0:19:06
48Sean Miller (JVC/Michael's Cycle)0:20:19
49Erik Hendrickson (Broken Spoke)0:25:22
50Jason Ruesch (RMC)0:25:47
51Brad Tennis0:26:49
52Nathan Tock (BIkes Ltd / Scenic Concepts Ra)0:27:37
53Mike Worland (Big Ring Flyers)0:27:46
54Rocky Gingg0:28:40
55Chris Harrison (Eriksen Cycles)0:38:26

Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rodney Moon1:54:57
2Eric Johnson (KHS Bicycles)0:00:02
3Mark Anderson (OTR)0:06:19
4Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)0:07:58
5Steven Schaefer0:10:26
6Jesse Jaehning (Bikes Limited)0:13:59
7Lowell Johnson Jr0:14:56
8Brian Benson (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts)0:22:34
9Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)0:43:15

Cat. 2 Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sheri Van Epps (BikesLtd/ScenicConcepts)1:12:36
2Alyssa Thuftin (Magnus)0:03:26
3Sonni Klipp (JVC / MichaelsCycles)0:05:57
4Rachael Jensen (RACC p/b Geargrinder)0:07:37
5Christine Hojnacki (Wisconsin Multisport)0:07:55
6Brittany Nigh (Team Pedal Moriane)0:10:13
7Helmy Tennis (Sharks)0:12:35
8Kelli Piotrowski (Safe Wheels MTB)0:12:57
9Rachel Drake (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team)
10Emily Osowski (/Brings)0:13:12
11Pascalle Fischer (Titletown Flyers)0:13:29
12Becky Rands (Team Pedal Moraine)0:13:52
13Andrea Roberts (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:14:16
14Karen Taras (Growler Grrrlz)0:15:16
15Victoria Pink (Muddy Cup)0:15:30
16Caroline Warren (Safe Wheels MTB Racing)0:16:27
17Arin Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine)0:17:15
18Dana Buddenbaum (Team Seven Cycles)0:17:16
19Pam Piotrowski (Element Mobile/Brings)0:18:04
20Andrea Newby0:19:10
21Sarah Richter0:19:23
22Heather Marty (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team)0:19:59
23Nina Fortune (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team)0:20:20
24Shannon Mortimer0:23:03
25Maja Holcomb (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts)0:23:20
26Cheryl Post (Point Pursuit)0:25:43
27Jenaiya Stolper (Team All Spoked Up)0:26:55
28Ann Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:46:30
29Jamee Peters (Growler Grrrlzr Grrrlz)0:53:14

Junior 14 & Under men & women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam C0:22:02
2Calhan N (Team Extreme)
3Owen R (Team Extreme)0:00:39
4Colton C (Cranked Bike Studio)0:01:40
5Alexander H (FCYCT Scarlet Knights)0:01:42
6Zack K (Baraboo Sharks)0:01:45
7Ben S (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights)0:01:46
8Christian P (Just Drive)
9Colton N (Colton Nelson)0:01:58
10Kyle K
11John H0:02:00
12Arianna S0:02:07
13Cole McD (FCYCT Scarlet Knights)0:02:09
14Ben I0:02:18
15Aaron S (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights)0:02:24
16Matthew M0:02:53
17Allison P (Just Drive)0:02:58
18Weston V0:02:59
19Jackson J0:03:05
20Lydia McD0:03:06
21Hunter S (Team Extreme)0:03:08
22Bridger F (RASTA)0:03:11
23Dylan E (FCYCT-Scarlet Knights)
24Anna N (Mob Cyclery)0:03:40
25Hannah S (Scarlet Knights)0:03:45
26Sethan C (Chain ReactionCycling)0:04:27
27Bennet G0:04:48
28Joshua P (Scarlet Knights)0:04:50
29Grant S (FCYCT - The Scarlet Knights)0:05:08
30Matt R0:05:10
31Leah F (Wheel & Sprocket/Vision)0:05:14
32Skyler S (Team Extreme)0:05:35
33Porter T (Rib Mountain Cycles/Red Eye Br)0:05:49
34Dwight E (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:05:51
35Maya S (Titletown Flyers)0:05:57
36Reed M (Team All Spoked Up)0:06:12
37Jacob L (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights)0:06:20
38Clayton L (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights)0:06:33
39Jack S0:06:54
40Ashton C0:06:59
41Kyler N (Team Nelson)0:07:02
42Jaxon V0:07:05
43Madelyn A (OTR)0:07:07
44Burke W0:07:08
45Lorissa T (Rib Mountain Cycles/Red Eye Br)0:07:43
46Hanna M (Point Pursuit)0:08:09
47Liam C (Chain ReactionCycling)0:08:14
48Henry S (Tower Clock Eye Center)0:08:33
49Lucas F (Wheel & Sprocket/Vision)0:08:37
50Jonah W (Bikes LTD / Scenic Concepts)0:08:58
51Patricia C0:09:00
52Griffin M (Team All Spoked Up)0:09:35
53Stephen L (Team Pedal Moraine)0:09:36
54Sam S0:09:45
55Katy McD (FCYCT Scarlet Knights)0:10:45
56Jacob M (The Scarlet Knights)0:10:46
57Brennan C (Chain ReactionCycling)0:10:58
58Sam A (OTR)0:11:00
59Lucas D0:11:57
60Sarah C0:12:49
61Miette G (Team WORS)0:13:15
62Caleb McD0:13:50
63Karl John T (Team 360 / LAXVelo)0:14:02
64Julia W (Bikes LTD / Scenic Concepts)0:14:32
65Tyler H (Treadheads)0:14:53
66Jaden L (Team Vision)0:16:24
67Andrew S (Tower Clock Eye Center)0:16:53
68Asa G (Wheel and Sprocket/Vision)0:17:29
69Aryana K (TitleTown Flyers)0:17:50
70Bronte G0:18:31
71Connor V0:21:40
72Ethan H (The Scarlet a Knights)0:21:49
73Eli L (Scarlet KnightsFCYCA)0:21:51
74Katherine S0:22:38
75Benjamin P (Muddy Cup)0:23:01
76Annie W0:24:42
77Cade H (The Scarlet Knights)0:25:39
DNFEmma O (Team Extreme)
DNFMitchell D (South Chicago Wheelman)
DNFIngrid S (Tower Clock EyeCenter)

Latest on Cyclingnews