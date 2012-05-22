Image 1 of 8 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) sets the pace through the singletrack for Nathan Guerra (Wheel and Sprocket / Vision) and Jesse Lalonde (Lalonde Brothers Racing / T6). (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 8 Mike Philips (Adventure 212 / Specialized) and Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) started fast at the Crystal Lake Classic. (Image credit: Tom Marty) Image 3 of 8 Nathan Guerra (Wheel and Sprocket / Vision) and Jesse Lalonde (Lalonde Brothers Racing / T6) in pursuit of Brian Matter in the singletrack. . (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 4 of 8 Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager) rode away from the women's field to finish 5 minutes ahead of second place. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 5 of 8 Lisa Krayer (503), Lori Sable and Sarah Agena-Wright chased together through most of the race. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 6 of 8 After losing contact with Abby Strigel, second place finisher Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) kept it consistent to hold off the chasing field. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 7 of 8 Neo-pro Justin Piontek (Bike Hub / Specialized) stepped on to the Elite podium for the first time with a 5th place finish. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 8 of 8 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing) finished with a strong fourth despite racing on Saturday at the Cable Classic. (Image credit: Extreme Photography)

The second race of the Subaru Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) started fast on a parched, sandy course and sprinted to the line in a bracing downpour. Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) and Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/ Bontrager ) rode through it all to take the win in their respective elite races. In total, 577 competitors raced on Sunday in ability categories ranging from first timer to pro, including 126 juniors under the age of 17.

"It was very hard today, but I always love coming up to Rhinelander," said Matter. "It's one of the best and most physically demanding courses in the WORS series."

Even before the race began, the elite men's start line welcomed back former WORS elite champion Jesse Lalonde. Lalonde (Lalonde Brothers Racing / T6), racing for the first time in two years, chose a rigged singlespeed, the same bike setup he rode to an undefeated season in 2009.

"It's a little tricky with the gearing here, with the wide-open stuff and the start," said Lalonde. "It can get pretty fast, so I kind of have to gear towards that."

Lalonde went with a 36:16.

"It's a gear I usually reserve for something like this, with a longer lead-out," said Lalonde. "I can actually get on top of it better now than I used to in the singletrack. But rarely would I run something that big in the WORS Series."

The rest of the field also brought their big gears for Rhinelander's long, gravel lead out. The pace was high from "Go!", spurred on by Mike Phillips (Adventure 212 / Specialized) at the front. Soon after entering the singletrack, the lead group was reduced to Phillips, Matter, Nathan Guerra (Wheel and Sprocket / Vision), Lalonde and relative newcomer Joe Maloney (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin). By the middle of the second lap, only Guerra, Matter and Lalonde remained and a sudden, cold downpour had wet the course and passed.

In the fourth and final lap, the rain returned and Matter turned on the gas to ride away from Guerra and Lalonde.

"The last lap, I just kept going harder, and harder, and harder until I got a gap," said Matter. "The gap opened slowly, but then that was it."

Matter rolled in alone at 2:07:27, followed by Guerra (2:07:43) and Lalonde (2:07:57). Tyler Guathier (2:11:11) and Justin Piontek (2:11:20) rounded out the podium steps.

Women

In the women's race, Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) challenged defending Champion Abby Strigel at the start.

"She's really fast, and a great climber," said Strigel. "She attacked on the first really big hill on the lead out and just dropped me. I chased after her and caught her in the singletrack. Then I just did anything I could to get rid of her. But there are quite a few climbs and she was hanging on. I know she likes the hot weather, too. So I was just thinking 'she's loving this!', while I was waiting for the skies to open."

By the end of her first lap, Strigel was alone and still hoping for rain to cool the parched, dusty afternoon. She got her wish midway through her second lap.

"Once it rained, that was just awesome," said Strigel. The rain may have helped Strigel to maintain her lead over Williams, who was careful in the rapidly changing conditions. Strigel finished three laps of the course in 1:50:16, nearly five minutes ahead of second place (1:55:15). Chasing from behind were teammates Lisa Krayer (1:57:37), and Sarah Agena-Wright (1:58:01; Adventure 212 / Specialized) with Lori Sable (1:58:19).

In the first two races of the series, Matter and Strigel have seemed unbeatable. For the women, Strigel just might be untouchable. However, the next few races could shake things up for the men. Defending Champion Tristan Schouten has not yet raced. Mike Phillips and Nathan Guerra have challenged but left hungry for results. Perhaps the biggest question mark is the Lalonde Brothers. With Mark Lalonde’s third place finish at Iola and Jesse Lalonde's third place at the Crystal Lake Classic, WORS Series fans wonder whether the singlespeed duo will return in force to WORS Racing this season.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) 2:07:27 2 Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel &Sprocket) 0:00:17 3 Jesse Lalonde (LaLonde Bros /T6) 0:00:31 4 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racingp/b Meyer Famil) 0:03:45 5 Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:03:54 6 Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) 0:05:10 7 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon) 0:05:43 8 Ben Koenig (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:07:15 9 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:09:15 10 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:09:23 11 Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:10:00 12 Tyler Jenema (KUHL/Rocky Mountain) 0:10:02 13 Ben Senkerik (Vision wheel &sprocket) 0:13:45 14 Matt Gehling (Team Wisconsin/KS Energy) 0:14:16 15 Ronald Stawicki (Polska) 0:14:33 16 Maciej Nowak (Team Polska) 0:14:34 17 Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon) 0:14:52 18 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:15:10 19 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:15:35 20 Kyle Sarasin (penpharm.com) 21 John Shull (EXPO) 0:16:03 22 Adam Swank 0:16:04 23 Jw Miller 24 Colby Lash (Chocolay Ace/KMK Cycling) 0:16:05 25 Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes &Boards) 0:16:07 26 Scott Vogelmann (Trek Midwest) 0:17:11 27 Joel Hynes 0:17:29 28 Travis Braun (MAGNUS) 0:19:03 29 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:19:08 30 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/W85) 0:19:33 31 David Flaten (Eau Claire Bike and Sport) 0:19:34 32 Scott Neperud (Magnus) 0:20:25 33 Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:20:26 34 David Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle's) 0:20:39 35 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers) 0:21:11 36 Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz) 0:22:19 37 Michael Wenzel (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon) 0:22:53 38 John Lirette (Unattached) 0:24:12 39 Tyson Schwiesow (Bikehub Specialized) 0:24:22 40 Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock Eye Center) 0:24:30 41 David Haase (Attitude Sports) 0:25:34 42 Ken Statz (Element Mobile) 43 Tim Jennings (Element Mobile/Brings) 0:25:49 44 Bryan Frazier (Baraboo Sharks) 0:26:08 45 Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAXVelo) 0:27:02 46 Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:27:11 47 Jim Peterson (Michaels/JVC) 0:29:20 48 Steve Schafer 0:31:47 49 Kyle Warras (Expo Racing) 0:33:20 50 Michael Anderson (Schwag) 0:33:47 51 Justin Lund (BPTC/Twin Six) 0:39:43 52 Jesse Shoemaker (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycli) 0:45:15 53 Ryan Baumann (Titletown Flyers) 0:49:21 54 Cameron Schave (Eriksen cycles) 0:50:25 55 Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers) 0:50:31 56 Nikolai Anikin

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abby Strigel (Honey Stringer/Bontager/Pat's) 1:50:16 2 Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) 0:04:59 3 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:07:22 4 Sarah Agena-Wright (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:07:46 5 Lori Sable 0:08:04 6 Cooper Dendel (Culvers) 7 Rachel Horstman (Team WI / KS Energy) 0:10:57 8 Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers) 0:10:58 9 Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:14:39 10 April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:28:44

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pete Karinen (Culvers) 1:44:24 2 Casey Hildebrandt (POLSKA / RMC /T6) 0:00:10 3 Brett Poulton (Expo) 0:06:52 4 Parker McColl 0:09:16 5 Kevin Atkins (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycli) 0:11:44 6 Jan Warren (Safe Wheels MTB Racing) 0:16:21

Cat. 1 Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme) 1:25:09 2 Moriah Griesbach (Point Pursuit) 0:06:12

Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leia Schneeberger (Magnus) 1:26:16 2 Cyndi Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team) 0:04:16 3 Cassey Lynn (Kuhl) 0:09:24 4 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mountain Cycles/Red Eye Br) 0:19:00

Cat. 2 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Lintl (Trek Bicycle) 1:45:17 2 Shane Veldhuizen (Funk) 0:00:40 3 Bill Street (Kuhl / Rocky Mtn) 0:02:02 4 Brian Schwaller (Velocause) 0:02:11 5 James Buddenbaum (Team Seven Cycles) 0:04:05 6 Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers) 0:04:58 7 Christopher Berge (Magnus) 0:04:59 8 Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:05:03 9 Peter Coenen (Northstar Endurance) 0:05:25 10 Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:06:01 11 David Poulton (Activator) 0:06:53 12 Dan Wierzba (Rib Mountain Cycles) 13 Mike Daish 0:07:50 14 Neil Zacharek (Bikes Ltd./Scenic Concepts) 15 Steve Pribek (Mill Street Brewhaus) 0:08:19 16 Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:08:25 17 Yosef Gadolens 0:08:35 18 Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:08:42 19 Tony Wagner (Sheboygan Bicycle Co.) 0:08:47 20 Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal) 0:09:01 21 Neil Statz (Overdrive) 0:09:04 22 Erin Sikora (Bike Hub / Spesh) 0:09:05 23 Jason Vayre (Discover Chiropractic) 0:09:13 24 Brett May (Team All Spoked Up) 0:09:14 25 Chris Fellows (Team WORS) 0:09:40 26 Marek Kulesza (TreadHead Cycling) 0:10:11 27 Gary Meader 0:10:49 28 Robert Schlegel (JVC/Michael's Cycles) 0:11:41 29 Daniel Gjertson 0:11:44 30 Phil Fluegel (JVC/ Michaels Cycles) 31 Matt Dale (Eriksen Cycles) 0:11:52 32 Troy Schaden (Funk Cycles ofWisconsin) 0:12:00 33 Gary Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team) 0:12:50 34 Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michael's Cycles/JVC) 0:12:51 35 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:14:07 36 Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes n Boards) 0:14:19 37 John Timm (Team Extreme) 0:14:41 38 Mark Clinton (Attitude Sports) 0:14:42 39 Dave Blanke (The Bike Connection) 0:14:49 40 Justin Hoffmeyer 0:14:57 41 Bob Boone 0:15:34 42 Martin Tank II (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision) 0:16:42 43 Jesse Kusserow 0:17:05 44 Oliver Neumann (UW-Stout Cycling Team) 0:17:30 45 Donald Carr (IS Corp) 0:17:50 46 Rennis Delgado (Funk Cycles) 0:17:51 47 Kyle Williams (Iowa City Cycling Club) 0:19:06 48 Sean Miller (JVC/Michael's Cycle) 0:20:19 49 Erik Hendrickson (Broken Spoke) 0:25:22 50 Jason Ruesch (RMC) 0:25:47 51 Brad Tennis 0:26:49 52 Nathan Tock (BIkes Ltd / Scenic Concepts Ra) 0:27:37 53 Mike Worland (Big Ring Flyers) 0:27:46 54 Rocky Gingg 0:28:40 55 Chris Harrison (Eriksen Cycles) 0:38:26

Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rodney Moon 1:54:57 2 Eric Johnson (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:02 3 Mark Anderson (OTR) 0:06:19 4 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:07:58 5 Steven Schaefer 0:10:26 6 Jesse Jaehning (Bikes Limited) 0:13:59 7 Lowell Johnson Jr 0:14:56 8 Brian Benson (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts) 0:22:34 9 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:43:15

Cat. 2 Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sheri Van Epps (BikesLtd/ScenicConcepts) 1:12:36 2 Alyssa Thuftin (Magnus) 0:03:26 3 Sonni Klipp (JVC / MichaelsCycles) 0:05:57 4 Rachael Jensen (RACC p/b Geargrinder) 0:07:37 5 Christine Hojnacki (Wisconsin Multisport) 0:07:55 6 Brittany Nigh (Team Pedal Moriane) 0:10:13 7 Helmy Tennis (Sharks) 0:12:35 8 Kelli Piotrowski (Safe Wheels MTB) 0:12:57 9 Rachel Drake (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team) 10 Emily Osowski (/Brings) 0:13:12 11 Pascalle Fischer (Titletown Flyers) 0:13:29 12 Becky Rands (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:13:52 13 Andrea Roberts (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:14:16 14 Karen Taras (Growler Grrrlz) 0:15:16 15 Victoria Pink (Muddy Cup) 0:15:30 16 Caroline Warren (Safe Wheels MTB Racing) 0:16:27 17 Arin Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:17:15 18 Dana Buddenbaum (Team Seven Cycles) 0:17:16 19 Pam Piotrowski (Element Mobile/Brings) 0:18:04 20 Andrea Newby 0:19:10 21 Sarah Richter 0:19:23 22 Heather Marty (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team) 0:19:59 23 Nina Fortune (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team) 0:20:20 24 Shannon Mortimer 0:23:03 25 Maja Holcomb (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts) 0:23:20 26 Cheryl Post (Point Pursuit) 0:25:43 27 Jenaiya Stolper (Team All Spoked Up) 0:26:55 28 Ann Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:46:30 29 Jamee Peters (Growler Grrrlzr Grrrlz) 0:53:14