Image 1 of 6 The elite women were led off the start line by defending Overall WORS champ Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison). A mangled chain took Strigel out of the race in the first lap, and Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) went on to dominate the field. (Image credit: Dave Reich) Image 2 of 6 Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) at the Iola Bump and Jump (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 3 of 6 After three steep climbs, the battle at the front that had shattered the men's field was still on as Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) set the pace, chased by Tristan Schouten (Mafia / Felt), Mike Anderson (Trek 29er / Sram) and Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek). (Image credit: Dave Reich) Image 4 of 6 The elite men's field had separated after the first major climb, with Tristan Schouten (Mafia / Felt) in the lead, followed by Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized, Mike Anderson (Trek 29er / Sram), and Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek). (Image credit: Dave Reich) Image 5 of 6 The elite men's field started fast, led by dueling WORS Overall winners Tristan Schouten (Mafia / Felt) and Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) (Image credit: Dave Reich) Image 6 of 6 The Cat. 2 men climb one of the hills. In total, 682 racers competed at the first WORS event of the season. (Image credit: Dave Reich)

Tristan Schouten (Mafia / Felt) and Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) won the first race of the 2011 Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) on Sunday at the Iola Bump & Jump. Despite late-season snowfall in recent weeks, the sandy course was dry and fast, thanks to Herculean efforts by the race organizers, including drainage of standing water in the ski jump bowl. Still, cool temperatures and gusting winds presented a challenge in the open.

It was not the wind, but the steep climbs that fractured the men's field early in the race. A group of four broke away within minutes of the start after setting a blistering pace on a series of ascents. They were never caught. Tristan Schouten, Brian Matter (Gear Grinders / Trek), Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized), and Mike Anderson (Trek 29er / SRAM) worked together through the first lap to extend their lead on the rest of the field. During the second lap, Schouten began to pull away on another steep climb and only Matter could hold his wheel.

The two rode together until the fifth lap, when Schouten pulled ahead to take the win in 1:37:07. Matter followed in second at 1:37:11. The two Sheboygan racers train together, and share a love of both mountain bike racing and cyclo-cross. Both Matter and Schouten have won the WORS Overall three times in the last decade, and both are planning to contend for the series overall in 2011, as well as cyclo-cross Nationals in Madison, Wisconsin, this January.

In hot pursuit of Schouten and Matter at Iola, Eppen and Anderson traded places and worked together. During the fifth lap, Eppen pulled into the lead in an open section and held his advantage to the finish, crossing the line at 1:38:10, seven seconds ahead of Anderson. Mike Phillips (Adventure 212 / Specialized) led the charge from the chasing field of more than 60 elite men to finish in fifth at 1:39:25.

The women's field also started fast, with past WORS Overall winner Kim Eppen leading the charge closely followed by defending 2010 champ Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison). More than half the racers were still together in their first pass into the jump bowl when Diana McFadden (Trek Mountain Co-op / Adventure 212) dropped her chain. Within seconds, she'd been passed by more than 20 women. She remounted her bike in last place, determined to chase back.

"I red-lined it," said McFadden. "I just rode as hard as I could until I saw [Adventure 212 teammates] Michelle [Peariso], Sarah [Agena] and Lisa [Krayer]. Within a half lap, McFadden had caught her teammates, and the four women began to chase Eppen together. While McFadden chased from behind the defending champ Strigel, who had been riding with Eppen, broke her chain and was unable to finish the race.

In pursuit of Eppen, the Adventure 212 women rode together through the first lap. "It was cool coming through the spectator area all together," said Agena. "I had a great time all riding as a group."

Teammate Lisa Krayer agreed. "We've all been out there by ourselves during a race, and this was just so much more fun to all race together and push each other."

In the second lap, McFadden began to pull away, still chasing Eppen, who was now minutes ahead. "It happened gradually," said McFadden. "I could still see Sarah [Agena] behind me for a while."

Eppen never looked back, and grew her gap to an insurmountable lead. Her finish time of 1:28:59 was nearly 10 minutes ahead of McFadden who finished in 1:38:14. The remaining podium positions went to Adventure 212, with Agena (1:39:29), Krayer (1:40:59), and Peariso (1:42:16) rounding out the top five. Although McFadden will not compete in the Series Overall, her teammates will be back for the rest of the WORS races and will be a force to be reckoned with in the Series Overall.

"I love this course," said Eppen after her win. "I especially want to thank all of the volunteers who make this race possible. They do an amazing job."

The race attracted 682 total competitors despite temperatures in the 40-degree Fahrenheit range.

The next WORS event will be the Crystal Lake Classic on May 22, 2011. Visit www.wors.org for complete event details.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Schouten (Mafia/Felt) 1:37:07 2 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder Trek) 0:00:04 3 Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) 0:01:04 4 Mike Anderson (Trek 29er/SRAM) 0:01:10 5 Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:02:18 6 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:04:01 7 Nathan Guerra (Wheel&Sprocket/Vision) 0:04:44 8 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:05:36 9 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing) 0:07:11 10 Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska) 0:07:18 11 Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works) 0:08:09 12 Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:08:34 13 Todd McFadden (Trek Mountain Co-Op) 0:08:53 14 Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) 0:08:57 15 Corey Stelljes (Chainsmokers) 0:10:02 16 Ben Koenig (RMC CleanPowerLight & Motion) 0:10:10 17 Dallas Fowler (Titletown Flyers) 0:10:20 18 Ryan Voss (Muddy Cup) 0:10:54 19 Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:11:13 20 Justin Piontek (Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:11:26 21 Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:11:40 22 Tyler Jenema (Mafia Racing) 0:11:40 23 Seth Lenss (Titletown Flyers) 0:11:41 24 Mike Budd (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:12:17 25 Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycling) 0:12:27 26 John Lirette (Hayes) 0:13:13 27 Matt Gehling (Trek Store of Madison) 0:13:29 28 Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin/MC2) 0:13:36 29 Dan Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:13:36 30 Matt Millin (Mountain Outfitters) 0:13:45 31 John Gatto (Twin Six) 0:13:53 32 Brian Hertzberg (5 Nines Cycling) 0:14:03 33 John Shull (Expo Racing) 0:14:56 34 Aaron Swanson (Swanson Financial Services) 0:15:08 35 Adam Swank 0:15:17 36 Kenneth Statz (Element Mobile) 0:15:27 37 Luke Batchelor-Clark (Magnus) 0:15:36 38 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Teamngle / Voodoo) 0:16:44 39 Eric Fossell (Spokes N Spines) 0:17:05 40 Joseph Maloney (KS/ Team Wisconsin) 0:17:05 41 Patryk Limanowicz (Pact-Dish Network) 0:17:06 42 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:19:02 43 Scott Golomski (Bike Hub/ Specialized) 0:20:09 44 William Hausdoerffer 0:20:14 45 Jesse Shoemaker (Performa Cycling) 0:20:29 46 Greg Jones (Hayes Brakes) 0:21:14 47 Tim Jennings (Element Mobile) 0:22:07 48 Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited Inc) 0:22:12 49 Sanjay Ganju (Alterra MTB) 0:22:31 50 Dan Tavela (Treadhead Cycling) 0:23:03 51 Mitch Moen (Rbikes.comtTruckParts.com) 0:23:10 52 Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:23:46 53 Brian Braun (Stout Dirt Devils/EXPO Racing) 0:24:31 54 Nick Sabel (Fond du Lac/Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:25:52 55 Barry Winters (Element Mobile/Bring's) 0:27:24 56 Nicholas Holzem (City Bike Works) 0:28:54

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) 1:29:00 2 Diana McFadden (Trek Mountain Co-Op) 0:09:14 3 Sarah Agena (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:10:29 4 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:12:00 5 Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:13:17 6 Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) 0:13:18 7 Rachel Horstman (Erik's Bikes &Boards) 0:16:11 8 Anna Ganju (Polska) 0:18:29 9 Brittany McConnell (Mercy Specialized) 0:19:31 10 Lori Sable 0:19:57 11 Rachael Gatto (Twin Six) 0:21:42 12 Katy Steudel (Team Pegasus/Beans + Barley) 0:24:07 13 April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:26:52 14 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mnt Cycles/Red Eye Brewery) 0:36:21 15 Christine Czarnecki (Alterra CoffeeMTB Team) 0:37:40 16 Denise Coppock 0:37:41 17 Jennifer Whitedog 0:42:21 DNF Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores ofMadison) DNF Claire Cannon (Trek Store of Madison)

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Senkerik (Nova Cycle Sports / ISCorp) 1:26:48 2 Mitchell Bogardus (EXPO Racingg) 0:03:37 3 Casey Hildebrandt (Maplelag/Skinnyski/RMC/Polska) 0:04:02 4 Ian Haupt (Team Expo) 0:04:38 5 Pete Karinen (Trek 29er CrewuranceTrust) 0:06:57 6 Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:07:41 7 Brett Poulton (Exop Crew) 0:09:03 8 Cameron Schave (Eriksen Cycleslery) 0:10:39 9 Caleb Lenss (Expo Racing) 0:12:36 10 Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:13:25 11 Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:15:15

Cat. 1 Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Huang (Hayes Disc Brakes) 1:47:59 2 Nina Karinen (Trek 29er Crew) 0:03:31 3 Liz Shull (Expo Racing) 0:06:20 4 Rachael Jensen (Geargrinder) 0:23:51

Cat. 2 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carey Grumelot 1:26:45 2 Christian Brekke (Trek 29er Creww) 0:02:58 3 Dave Bender (Michaels Cycles/JVC) 0:03:22 4 Brian Schwaller (Velocause) 0:03:41 5 Vincent Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 0:04:28 6 Matthew O'Meara (On The Rivet) 0:04:37 7 Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock EyeCenter) 0:05:17 8 Nate Jasperson (Performance Cycling) 0:05:21 9 Tyson Schwiesow (Tower Clock EyeCenter) 0:05:32 10 James Buddenbaum (Silver Cycles) 0:06:06 11 Scott Diedrich (Attitude Sports) 0:06:28 12 Bill Burkholder (Kegels Bikes) 0:06:58 13 Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo Club) 0:07:05 14 David Poulton (Clif Bar) 0:07:07 15 Michael Humpal (GeorgeGarnerCyclery.com) 0:07:16 16 Bill Street (Kuhl Midwest Regional Team) 0:07:16 17 Aaron Sturgis (Twin Sixports) 0:07:17 18 Marc Ano (KS Energy Services Team WI) 0:07:18 19 Steve Herriges 0:07:52 20 Nathan Langhurst 0:07:54 21 Bob Phelps (Alterra Coffee) 0:08:00 22 Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:08:05 23 Mark Melton (Kegels) 0:08:11 24 Dan Wierzba (rib mountain cycles) 0:08:20 25 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:08:23 26 Marc Engelhardt 0:08:29 27 Mark Olski (02 Cycling) 0:08:29 28 John Riley (Trek) 0:08:39 29 Chris Cook (Bikes-N-Boards) 0:08:41 30 Steve Pribek 0:08:44 31 Christopher Gabrielson (Wildside Velolub) 0:08:46 32 Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers/Kegel's) 0:08:49 33 Jeremy Vogels (Performa Cycling) 0:08:51 34 Kevin Pomasl (KS Energy Services / Team WI) 0:08:53 35 Peter Coenen 0:09:11 36 Patrick Dowd 0:09:28 37 Tony Wagner 0:09:47 38 Wade Loberger (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:09:48 39 Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup) 0:09:53 40 Tyler Welnak (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:10:12 41 Lee Hildebrandt (Magnus) 0:10:14 42 Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine /Hammer) 0:10:30 43 Tony Pacini (Mission 1) 0:10:33 44 Shane Veldhuizen (Schwag) 0:10:34 45 Eric Stanke (Schwag) 0:10:41 46 Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers) 0:10:41 47 Chris Fellows (Trek Store of Madison/WORS) 0:10:42 48 Wade Bergner 0:10:48 49 Glen Stroik (Chiropractic Partners) 0:11:19 50 Ken Krebs (chicagoperformance.com) 0:11:22 51 Scott Neperud (Magnus) 0:11:28 52 Anthony Ferrara (Twin Six / NewMoon) 0:11:33 53 Scott Mullins (Team Velocauseer) 0:11:41 54 Ryan Carlson (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 0:11:43 55 Fred Kueffer 0:11:46 56 Patrick Scheibel 0:12:07 57 Steven Forss (Kegels) 0:12:10 58 Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers) 0:12:12 59 Sean Miller (Michael's Cycles) 0:12:14 60 Joe Villalobos (Hayes RPM Cycling) 0:12:16 61 Ben Neubauer (the bike hubg) 0:12:20 62 Neil Statz 0:12:22 63 Brett May (Kettle MoraineFlyers) 0:12:27 64 Todd Bugnacki (Club Tread) 0:12:30 65 Robert Schlegel (JVC/ Michaels Cycles) 0:12:49 66 John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:13:04 67 Jim Toombs (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 0:13:13 68 Christopher Berge (Magnus) 0:13:21 69 Wally Kunstman (Gear Grinderle Co) 0:13:21 70 Jarrod Kerkhoff (Spokes & Spines) 0:13:22 71 John Brown (Point Pursuit) 0:13:25 72 Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles) 0:13:26 73 David Lawler 0:13:26 74 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:13:39 75 Steve Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:13:45 76 Mike Darlington (Trek Stores ofMadison) 0:13:51 77 Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts) 0:13:53 78 Michael Norton (JVC/Michael's Cycles) 0:13:58 79 Brian Krueger (Great Dane) 0:14:09 80 Matthew Block (Bikeman.com) 0:14:25 81 Mike Owens (Alterra) 0:14:36 82 Erin Sikora (Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:15:15 83 John Timm (Team Extreme) 0:15:26 84 Brian Kelley (Kelchiro/New Auburn Bld.) 0:15:42 85 Scott McClement (Flatlandia) 0:15:46 86 Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheenman) 0:15:53 87 Jesse Sharp (The Bike HubCenter) 0:16:12 88 Karl Skinner (JVC/Michaels Cycles) 0:16:16 89 Shawn Hoppe (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:16:31 90 Steve Schafer (Rbikes.com) 0:16:54 91 Luke Terlinden 0:16:58 92 Brian Petted (Team Extreme) 0:16:58 93 Adrian Icenogle (Attitude Sports) 0:17:11 94 Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers) 0:17:23 95 Jon Derksen (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:17:37 96 Donald Carr (IS Corp) 0:18:17 97 Jeff Dullard 0:18:25 98 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:18:48 99 Mike Billmeier 0:19:07 100 Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports) 0:19:24 101 Russell Jobs (Haynes Brakeses) 0:20:23 102 Rick Walls (Muddy Cup/TwinSix) 0:20:40 103 Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo) 0:21:06 104 Michael Verhagen 0:21:16 105 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers) 0:22:08 106 Krystian Pac (Polska - MIODU!) 0:22:11 107 Jeff Gantz (Titletown Flyers) 0:22:23 108 Chris Harrison (Eriksen Cycless) 0:22:43 109 Jeremy Lentz 0:23:45 110 Matt Bolenbaugh (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:23:49 111 Daniel Gjertson 0:24:30 112 John Senkerik (Team Extreme) 0:24:56 113 Aaron Douglas 0:25:04 114 Brian Benson (Bikes LTD/Scenic Concepts) 0:26:51 115 Bob Boone (Chippewa Valley Cycling Club) 0:27:47