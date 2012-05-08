Image 1 of 11 Abby Strigel (HoneyStinger / Bontrager) was untouchable, finishing nearly 4 minutes ahead of the chasing field. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 11 Diana McFadden (Adventure 212 / Specialized) leads teammate Sarah Agena-Wright over the crest of the first climb. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 3 of 11 The elite women's start line was bolstered by elite juniors and a new women's open category. (Image credit: Tom Marty) Image 4 of 11 Over 50 young men aged 14 and under raced in the Citizen Juniors contest, while others participated in age-class racing with adults. (Image credit: Dave Reich) Image 5 of 11 Brian Matter (GearGrinder / Trek) leads Mark Lalonde, Matt Shriver, and Isaac Neff near the end of the first lap. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 6 of 11 Mark Lalonde (T6 / Lalonde Brothers) returned after a hiatus of more than a year to race for fun. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 7 of 11 Abby Strigel (HoneyStinger / Bontrager) looks ready to defend her Series Overall Championship. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 8 of 11 Matt Shriver (HoneyStinger / Bontrager) set the pace on the opening hills. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 9 of 11 Relative newcomer Isaac Neff turned in a strong early-season performance for 4th place. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 10 of 11 The elite men's pay out was 14 deep for a field more than 60 strong. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 11 of 11 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized) took second at the Iola Bump & Jump. (Image credit: Niki Frazier)

Abby Strigel (HoneyStinger / Bontrager) and Brian Matter (GearGrinder / Trek) won the first race of the Wisconsin Off Road Series, in Iola, Wisconsin on Sunday. Heavy rains left the usually sandy course water-logged and muddy, giving extra incentive for a fast leadout over Iola's start climbs into the first sections of singletrack. In the women's race, Strigel was already alone and working her way through the tail end of the men's elite field before she hit singletrack.

"I was going to stick with everyone, and see how it went, but I felt OK and just decided to go," said Strigel. "Sometimes it's harder in singletrack when there are more people around and it's that muddy. So I thought it would be easier if I just got away. And I ran into a lot of elite men. There was a lot of running. But, that was OK because I just ran straight through the puddles that other people were trying to go around."

At the front of the men's race, the field was spread out early by Strigel's teammate Matt Shriver, who set a blistering pace over the initial climbs.

"I can start pretty hard and definitely went a little too far into the red today," said Shriver. "I like to get out in front and not have to bump bars with anybody or get gapped out at the front because there's always a selection. If you're too far back, you're going to miss the group so it's nice to get out front and stay out of trouble."

The mud at Iola derailed his game plan as the entire field hit an extremely steep climb out of the ski jump bowl, and everyone was forced to dismount and run through the mud. Brian Matter, Mark Lalonde (T6/Lalonde Brothers) and Issac Neff (Williamson Bike Works) moved into the lead. Also making the initial selection were Shriver, Nathan Guerra (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision) and Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized). By the middle of the second lap, Matter and Lalonde had opened a 30-second gap, and then Matter then broke away for a solo effort.

"I just kind of wanted to go to the front," said Matter. "I just let the skills take over and started having fun. Too much fun, maybe, because I burped a tire in the second lap and had to be careful after that."

Matter was riding a Trek Top Fuel as usual, but not his own bike. In fact, he borrowed his wife Andrea's bike for the race at Iola.

"I'm riding the boss's bike," joked Matter. "I had to change my tires Friday because they were worn from Arizona, and on race day I was a little nervous about them holding pressure. So, I figured this bike was ready to go, and the small size was good for handling skills."

Matter cruised in for the win at 1:35:36. Behind him, Shriver was chasing hard and overtook Lalonde for second in 1:36:29. Lalonde (1:36:59), who took third in his return to WORS after a break from competition of nearly two years, held off relative newcomer Isaac Neff (1:37:52). Nathan Guerra (1:38:17) rounded out the podium in fifth place by edging out Mike Phillips (1:38:26) in the final stretch.

In the women's race, Strigel was untouchable at 1:29:52. Adventure 212 teammates Lisa Krayer (1:33:37), Diana McFadden (1:35:07), Michelle Peariso (1:37:23) and Sarah Agena-Wright (1:38:10) rounded out the women's podium in 2nd through 5th place.

Despite the downpour, the Iola Bump & Jump was well-attended by WORS Series racers. WORS has declared 2012 "The Year of the Junior" in support of youth competition in the Upper Midwest, and welcomed a large starting field of younger racers of all ability levels at Iola. A new women's open was also well attended, with some competitors new to the series riding well within the elite field. The series will race again in two weeks outside Rhinelander at the Crystal Lake Classic, where Brian Matter, a coach with MomentumEndurance LLC, will be leading a special expert level "Learn to Race" clinic.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) 1:35:37 2 Matt Shriver (HoneyStinger/Bo) 0:00:53 3 Mark Lalonde (Lalonde Bros-Tw) 0:01:23 4 Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicy) 0:02:15 5 Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel &) 0:02:41 6 Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/S) 0:02:50 7 Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specializ) 0:04:54 8 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers p/b Mey) 0:05:16 9 Corey Stelljes (The Bike Hub/Sp) 0:05:17 10 Tyler Jenema (Kuhl Racing) 0:05:53 11 Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/S) 0:07:10 12 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 0:07:43 13 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Servi) 0:07:51 14 Maciej Nowak (Team Polska) 0:09:09 15 Ronald Stawicki (Polska) 0:09:14 16 Chad Sova (DTR) 0:09:19 17 Chris Peariso (Adventure 212/S) 0:09:23 18 Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Mora) 0:09:49 19 Todd McFadden (Trak-Ski-Hut) 0:10:22 20 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/S) 0:10:42 21 Scott Cole (Adventure 212/S) 0:10:44 22 Ben Koenig (The Bike Hub/Sp) 0:10:48 23 Tim Racette (KS Energy Servi) 0:11:43 24 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyc) 0:12:42 25 Colby Lash (Chocolay Ace/KM) 0:13:09 26 Brian Heifner (Magnus) 0:13:24 27 Drew Wilson (Almanzo) 0:14:15 28 Ben Senkerik (Vision wheel &) 0:15:13 29 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycli) 0:15:44 30 Dan Holsen (Heavy Pedal Vel) 0:15:45 31 Joe Stephens (Bens Cycle Milw) 0:16:23 32 Matt Gehling (Team Wisconsin/) 0:16:56 33 John Lirette (Unattached) 0:17:09 34 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyer) 0:18:43 35 Luke Batchelor-Clark (Magnus) 0:19:17 36 Kurt Schwiesow (Bike Hub/Specia) 0:19:39 37 John Shull (EXPO) 0:19:47 38 Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes an) 0:19:57 39 Christopher Tries (South Shore Cyc) 0:20:06 40 Bryan Frazier (Baraboo Sharks) 0:21:32 41 David Bender (JVC/Michael's C) 0:21:40 42 Sanjay Ganju (Trek Midwest Te) 0:21:58 43 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Team) 0:23:02 44 Scott Neperud (Magnus) 0:23:35 45 Tyson Schwiesow (Bikehub Special) 0:23:45 46 Mike Budd (Team Wheel+Spro) 0:24:54 47 Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz) 0:25:34 48 Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee) 0:25:35 49 Mark Burkholz (Team Extreme/Tw) 0:25:57 50 Jim Peterson (Michael's Cycle) 0:26:25 51 Jason Gosse (Team WORS) 0:26:30 52 Greg Jones 0:26:53 53 Dan Schaefer (Team Fond du La) 0:27:07 54 Jesse Shoemaker (The Bike Hub/Sp) 0:29:14 55 Aristotle Peters (Expo racing) 0:29:42 56 Eric Oilis (Culvers Racing) 0:31:04 57 Jan Rybar (Pedal Moraine) 0:32:39 58 Jack Nielsen (RPM-Bews) 0:35:35 59 Bret Glembocki (ISCorp - Novacy) 0:35:51 60 Mark Cole (Adventure 212/S) 0:37:57 DNF Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocke) DNF Karl Tillman (Mt. Borah / Smi) DNF Travis Johnson (Heavy Pedal Vel) DNF Bill Burkholder (Kegels) DNF Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Sp) DNF Myles Beach (Adventure 212/S) DNF Cameron Schave (Eriksen Cycles) DNF Michael Dutczak (South Chicago W) DNF Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Mora) DNF Steve Schafer DNF Michael Humpal (Specialized) DNF Kyle Warras (Expo Racing) DNF Chad Dean (5Nines Cycling) DNF JW Miller DNF Jason Michalak

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abby Strigel (Honey Stringer) 1:29:53 2 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/S) 0:03:44 3 Diana McFadden (Adventure 212/S) 0:05:15 4 Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/S) 0:07:30 5 Sarah Agena-Wright (Adventure 212/S) 0:08:18 6 Rachel Horstman (Team WI / KS En) 0:08:23 7 Anna Ganju (Polska) 0:12:10 8 Nina Karinen (Trek / Cross Co) 0:14:26 9 Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyer) 0:14:43 10 Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLTD/Scenic) 0:35:46

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Casey Hildebrandt (POLSKA / RMC /) 1:20:21 2 Pete Karinen (Culvers) 0:00:48 3 Brett Poulton (Expo) 0:03:04 4 Parker McColl 0:12:04 5 Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sproc) 0:18:12

Cat. 1 Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme) 1:07:09 2 Liz Shull (EXPO) 0:11:03 3 Emily Shull (EXPO) 0:12:13

Cat. 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Bohm (Proctor Cycling) 1:21:16 2 Kyle Sarasin 0:00:27 3 Bill Street (Kuhl/Rocky Mtn) 0:01:24 4 Justin Michels (Gear'n Up) 0:02:10 5 James Buddenbaum (Team Seven Cycl) 0:04:36 6 Joe Lintl (Trek Bicycle) 0:04:38 7 Sam Weinberg (5Nines) 0:05:00 8 Christian Brekke (Trek 29er Crew) 0:05:12 9 Thomas Eaton (SRAM) 0:05:12 10 Mark Melton (Kegels) 0:05:41 11 Jason Vayre (Discover Chirop) 0:05:44 12 Andrew Wilcox-Hull 0:05:57 13 Christopher Berge (Magnus) 0:06:09 14 Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Mora) 0:06:25 15 Christopher Schmidt (Treadhead Cycli) 0:06:43 16 Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du La) 0:07:15 17 Jason Ruesch (RMC) 0:07:28 18 Neil Zacharek (Bikes Ltd./Scen) 0:07:46 19 Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Mora) 0:08:06 20 Ken Naef (Titletown Flyer) 0:08:12 21 Steve Pribek (Mill Street Bre) 0:08:20 22 David Poulton (Activator) 0:08:22 23 Patrick Scheibel (2 Rivers Racing) 0:08:25 24 Dave Fetters (FMSC Racing) 0:09:05 25 Aaron Sturgis (Twin Six) 0:09:15 26 Daniel Gjertson 0:09:19 27 Reijer Den Hertog 0:09:54 28 Steve Forss (Kegels) 0:10:04 29 Tony Wagner (Sheboygan Bicyc) 0:10:21 30 David Knauf 0:10:35 31 Dan Wierzba (Rib Mountain Cy) 0:10:47 32 Sean Miller (JVC/Michael's C) 0:10:56 33 Danny Sonnentag 0:11:51 34 Mark Olski (Cranked Bike St) 0:12:17 35 Eric Grissom 0:12:25 36 Phil Fluegel (JVC/ Michaels C) 0:12:39 37 Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup) 0:12:55 38 Justin Keough (FMSC/FCA Racing) 0:13:14 39 Mark Clinton (Attitude Sports) 0:13:35 40 Erin Sikora (Bike Hub/Spesh) 0:13:43 41 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:13:43 42 Mike Daish 0:13:56 43 Mikey Verhagen (KS Energy Servi) 0:14:13 44 Chris Fellows (Team WORS) 0:14:23 45 Brett May (Team All Spoked) 0:14:44 46 Eric Johnson (KHS Bicycles) 0:14:47 47 Marek Kulesza (TreadHead Cycli) 0:14:48 48 Yosef Gadolens 0:14:50 49 Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Vel) 0:14:53 50 John Hughes (Team Pedal Mora) 0:15:05 51 Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michael's Cycle) 0:15:19 52 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:15:28 53 Stephen Kobs (Team Pedal Mora) 0:15:40 54 Jason Mau ( Ben's Cycle) 0:15:49 55 Peter Cherchian (Chainsmokers) 0:15:59 56 Joe Villalobos (RPM/Belle City) 0:16:05 57 Jeremy Vogels 0:16:15 58 Thomas Kabacinski (XXX Racing) 0:16:54 59 Steven Schaefer 0:17:05 60 Aaron Pidde 0:17:07 61 Robert Zimmerman 0:17:40 62 Patrick Dowd 0:18:02 63 Marty Leum (Bikes Limited/S) 0:18:07 64 Scott Spoo (Wannabee Racing) 0:18:20 65 Rocky Gingg 0:18:32 66 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Vel) 0:18:42 67 Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes n B) 0:18:49 68 Robert Schlegel (JVC/Michael's C) 0:18:56 69 Rick Walls (Muddy Cup \\ Tw) 0:19:04 70 Nathan Tock (BIkes Ltd / Sce) 0:19:30 71 Brett Stepanik 0:20:24 72 Jesse Jaehning (Bikes Limited) 0:20:34 73 John Timm (Team Extreme) 0:20:52 74 Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited S) 0:20:56 75 Lloyd Cate (catex5) 0:21:10 76 Jason Kayzar (KS Energy Servi) 0:21:46 77 Michael McKinney (Big Ring Flyers) 0:22:32 78 Participant 1237 0:25:27 79 Brian Benson (Bikes Ltd/Sceni) 0:26:58 80 Jacob Jackson 0:27:23 81 Ken Kuehn (Red line Tri Cl) 0:28:44 82 Larry Reimer (JVC/Michael's C) 0:32:41 83 Lowell Johnson 0:32:45 84 Mike Worland (Big Ring Flyers) 0:34:19 85 Russell Jobs (Local Mofo) 0:37:04 86 Theodore Peters (EXPO Racing) 0:39:16