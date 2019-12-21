Trending

Van der Poel dominates in Waaslandcross

World champion solos in ahead of Hermans, Pidcock

Koksijde, Mathieu van der Poel
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

World champion Mathieu van der Poel was again dominant in the DVV Trofee round in Sint-Niklaas. The Dutchman soloed in ahead of Quinten Hermans (Telenet-Fidea) and Tom Pidcock.

Hermans took the lead early in the C2 Waaslandcross with Van der Poel and Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quickstep) on his wheel. 

An attack from Pidcock shattered the lead group when he rode a climb the others opted to run, and Van der Poel had to shut down the gap. 

The world champion led into the sand on lap four and when Hermans bobbled just behind, Van der Poel started to carve out his winning advantage.

As he kept opening up the lead, the rest fought for the podium spots, with Hermans getting the better of Pidcock and Wietse Bosmans, who came in fourth. Stybar fought in for sixth behind Jens Adams.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
3Tom Pidcock (GBr)
4Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
5Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
8Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
9Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
10Mathijs Wuyts (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews