Cant takes first win of the season in Waaslandcross

Sanne Cant claimed her first victory of the 2019-2020 season in Sint-Niklaas, winning the DVV Trofee Waaslandcross. The world champion overcame a last-lap crash to out-sprint Dutch rider Aniek van Alphen.

Cant was on strong form, making the selection early in the race with Van Alphen the only rider able to hold onto her surge.

It looked as if the Dutch rider would challenge Cant thanks to her ability to bunny-hop the barriers and a second obstacle, but midway through the race she slid out on a descent and Cant seized the opportunity to attack.

Cant came into the penultimate lap with a large gap, but Van Alphen made a strong push to get back on terms.

Van Alphen opened up the lead by hopping the barriers, but Cant fought back only to side out on a muddy transition. Fortunately her mistake forced Van Alphen off her bike and the pair went into the final sand section together.

The world champion showed her class with a perfect re-mount to get ahead of her Dutch rival and then out-sprint her to take the win.



Hungarian rider Kata Blanka Vas was third.

"After my fall, I wanted to go past Van Alphen again, but that didn't work. Then I focused on the sprint. Whoever was fastest to clip in after the sand section would win."

"I didn't get into my pedal with my right foot, so I had to sprint with one leg but luckily I could get it."