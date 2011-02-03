Cabrera cashes in on the sixth
Mansilla sits pretty at the top
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|3:46:13
|2
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|0:00:04
|3
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:00:09
|4
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|6
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|7
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|8
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|9
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|10
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|11
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|12
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|13
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|14
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|15
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|16
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|17
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|18
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|19
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|20
|Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
|21
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|22
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|23
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|24
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|25
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|26
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|27
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|28
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|29
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|30
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|31
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|32
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|33
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|34
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|35
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|36
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|37
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|38
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|39
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|40
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|41
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|42
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|43
|Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
|44
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|45
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|46
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|47
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|48
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|49
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|50
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|51
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|52
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|53
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|54
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|55
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|56
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|57
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|58
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|59
|Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|60
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|61
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|62
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|63
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|64
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|65
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|66
|Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|67
|Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|68
|Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|69
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|70
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|71
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|72
|Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|73
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|74
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|75
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|76
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|77
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|78
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|79
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|80
|Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|81
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|82
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|83
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|84
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|85
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|86
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|87
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|88
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|89
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|90
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|91
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|92
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|93
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|94
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|95
|Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|96
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|97
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|98
|German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|99
|Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:00:35
|100
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|101
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:00:40
|102
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|0:00:52
|103
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
|0:01:03
|104
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:03:28
|105
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:41
|106
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|107
|Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:08:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|3
|3
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|2
|4
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|1
|1
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|5
|pts
|2
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|3
|3
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|2
|4
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|1
|1
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|5
|pts
|2
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|3
|3
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|2
|4
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|25
|pts
|2
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|20
|3
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|16
|4
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|14
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|12
|6
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|10
|7
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|9
|8
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|8
|9
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|7
|10
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|6
|11
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|5
|12
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|4
|13
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|3
|14
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|2
|15
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|14:44:12
|2
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:04
|3
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|0:00:29
|4
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:39
|5
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:00:44
|6
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:46
|7
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:56
|8
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:00:57
|9
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:01:00
|10
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|11
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:01:02
|12
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:01:07
|13
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:01:15
|14
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:01:19
|15
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:01:20
|16
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:01:23
|17
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|0:01:34
|18
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:01:35
|19
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:01:40
|20
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|21
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|22
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:02:15
|23
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:02:16
|24
|Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:02:30
|25
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:02:31
|26
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:02:32
|27
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:04:06
|28
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|0:04:32
|29
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:04:33
|30
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:05:15
|31
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:05:36
|32
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:05:55
|33
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|0:05:58
|34
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:05:59
|35
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:06:04
|36
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:06:06
|37
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:10
|38
|Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:06:19
|39
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|40
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:06:22
|41
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:06:33
|42
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:06:36
|43
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:37
|44
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:52
|45
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|0:07:06
|46
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:07:33
|47
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|0:07:53
|48
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:08:43
|49
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|0:09:42
|50
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:10:58
|51
|Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
|0:11:49
|52
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:12:06
|53
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:12:27
|54
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:12:31
|55
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:12:53
|56
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:13:05
|57
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:13:08
|58
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|59
|Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:13:09
|60
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:13:15
|61
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:13:20
|62
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:13:39
|63
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:13:41
|64
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:13:46
|65
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|66
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:13:47
|67
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:13:54
|68
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:13:57
|69
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:14:12
|70
|Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
|0:14:16
|71
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:14:55
|72
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:15:50
|73
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:16:32
|74
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:16:47
|75
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:17:07
|76
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:18:27
|77
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:18:47
|78
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:18:49
|79
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|0:18:56
|80
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:19:45
|81
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|0:19:58
|82
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|0:20:47
|83
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:22:32
|84
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:22:45
|85
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:23:53
|86
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:24:19
|87
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:25:54
|88
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:26:21
|89
|Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:26:38
|90
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|0:26:51
|91
|Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:27:07
|92
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:27:33
|93
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
|0:27:43
|94
|Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:30:37
|95
|Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:31:15
|96
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:33:59
|97
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|98
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:34:12
|99
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:34:13
|100
|Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:40:02
|101
|German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:43:09
|102
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:44:49
|103
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|0:47:56
|104
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|0:48:01
|105
|Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:50:48
|106
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|0:56:40
|107
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|1:10:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|17
|pts
|2
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|15
|3
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|15
|4
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|15
|5
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|13
|6
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|10
|7
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|8
|8
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|7
|9
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|6
|10
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|5
|11
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|5
|12
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|5
|13
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|4
|14
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|3
|15
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|3
|16
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|2
|17
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|2
|18
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|2
|19
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|2
|20
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|21
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|1
|22
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|23
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|96
|pts
|2
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|45
|3
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|40
|4
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|40
|5
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|40
|6
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
|39
|7
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|35
|8
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|35
|9
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|31
|10
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|31
|11
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|30
|12
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|30
|13
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|27
|14
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|25
|15
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|25
|16
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|25
|17
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|23
|18
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|21
|19
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|21
|20
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|20
|21
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|20
|22
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|16
|23
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|14
|24
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|12
|25
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|11
|26
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|10
|27
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|10
|28
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|9
|29
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|8
|30
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|8
|31
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|7
|32
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|7
|33
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|7
|34
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|6
|35
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|5
|36
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|4
|37
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|4
|38
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|4
|39
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|3
|40
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|3
|41
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|2
|42
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|1
|43
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|44
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
