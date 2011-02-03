Trending

Cabrera cashes in on the sixth

Mansilla sits pretty at the top

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM3:46:13
2Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U0:00:04
3Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:00:09
4Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
6Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
7Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
8Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
9Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
10Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
11Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
12Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
13Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
14Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
15Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
16Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
17Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
18Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
19Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
20Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
21Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
22Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
23Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
24Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
25Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
26Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
27Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
28Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
29Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
30Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
31Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
32Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
33Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
34Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
35Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
36Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
37Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
38Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
39Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
40Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
41Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
42Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
43Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
44Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
45Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
46Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
47Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
48Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
49Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
50Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
51Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
52Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
53Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
54Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
55Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
56Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
57Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
58Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
59Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
60Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
61Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
62Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
63Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
64Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
65Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
66Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
67Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
68Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
69Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
70Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
71Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
72Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
73Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
74Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
75Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
76Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
77Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
78Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
79Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
80Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
81Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
82Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
83Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
84Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
85Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
86Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
87Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
88Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
89Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
90Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
91Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
92Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
93Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
94Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
95Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
96Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
97Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
98German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
99Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:00:35
100Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
101Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:00:40
102Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil0:00:52
103Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay0:01:03
104Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:03:28
105Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba0:03:41
106Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
107Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:08:40

Metas Volantes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM5pts
2Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners3
3Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico2
4Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling1
1Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM5pts
2Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners3
3Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling2
4Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico1
1Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM5pts
2Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico3
3Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling2
4Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners1

Points - finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM25pts
2Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U20
3Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home16
4Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba14
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy12
6Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina10
7Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia9
8Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers8
9Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy7
10Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay6
11Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina5
12Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U4
13Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA3
14Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA2
15Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling1

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers14:44:12
2Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:04
3Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM0:00:29
4Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:39
5Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:00:44
6Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina0:00:46
7Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina0:00:56
8Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:00:57
9Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:01:00
10Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
11Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:01:02
12Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:01:07
13Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:01:15
14Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:01:19
15Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:01:20
16Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:01:23
17Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM0:01:34
18Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:01:35
19Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:01:40
20Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
21Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
22Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:02:15
23Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:02:16
24Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:02:30
25Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:02:31
26Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:02:32
27Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:04:06
28Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers0:04:32
29Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:04:33
30Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:05:15
31Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:05:36
32Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U0:05:55
33Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U0:05:58
34Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:05:59
35Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:06:04
36Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:06:06
37Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:06:10
38Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:06:19
39Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
40Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U0:06:22
41Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:06:33
42Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:06:36
43Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:06:37
44Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina0:06:52
45Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina0:07:06
46Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:07:33
47Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil0:07:53
48Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:08:43
49Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U0:09:42
50Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:10:58
51Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay0:11:49
52Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:12:06
53Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:12:27
54Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:12:31
55Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:12:53
56Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:13:05
57Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:13:08
58Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
59Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:13:09
60Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:13:15
61Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:13:20
62Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:13:39
63Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:13:41
64Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:13:46
65Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
66Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:13:47
67Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:13:54
68Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:13:57
69Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:14:12
70Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina0:14:16
71Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:14:55
72Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:15:50
73Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:16:32
74Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:16:47
75Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba0:17:07
76Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:18:27
77Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:18:47
78Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:18:49
79Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U0:18:56
80Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:19:45
81Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil0:19:58
82Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy0:20:47
83Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:22:32
84Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba0:22:45
85Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:23:53
86Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:24:19
87Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:25:54
88Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:26:21
89Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:26:38
90Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina0:26:51
91Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:27:07
92Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:27:33
93Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay0:27:43
94Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:30:37
95Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:31:15
96Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:33:59
97Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
98Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:34:12
99Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:34:13
100Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:40:02
101German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:43:09
102Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:44:49
103Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil0:47:56
104Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba0:48:01
105Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:50:48
106Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil0:56:40
107Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil1:10:21

Metas Volantes classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM17pts
2Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM15
3Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM15
4Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi15
5Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta13
6Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners10
7Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling8
8Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia7
9Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico6
10Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers5
11Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy5
12Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners5
13Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina4
14Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia3
15Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico3
16Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling2
17Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy2
18Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home2
19Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina2
20Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U1
21Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA1
22Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U1
23Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers96pts
2Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers45
3Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina40
4Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM40
5Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta40
6Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay39
7Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico35
8Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home35
9Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba31
10Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba31
11Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM30
12Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia30
13Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy27
14Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy25
15Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM25
16Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina25
17Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia23
18Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers21
19Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba21
20Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home20
21Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U20
22Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico16
23Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA14
24Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM12
25Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA11
26Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina10
27Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia10
28Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta9
29Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers8
30Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers8
31Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling7
32Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy7
33Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay7
34Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home6
35Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New5
36Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia4
37Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U4
38Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners4
39Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U3
40Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners3
41Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi2
42Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling1
43Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1
44Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1

Latest on Cyclingnews