Mansilla wins Vuelta de Chile finale
Arriagada cruises to T Bank-Skechers 1-2 overall with Garrido
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|1:49:15
|2
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|4
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|5
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|6
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|7
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|8
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|9
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|10
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|11
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|12
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|13
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|14
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|15
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|16
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|17
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|18
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|19
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|20
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|21
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|22
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|23
|Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
|24
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|25
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|26
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|27
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|28
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|29
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|30
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|31
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|32
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|33
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|34
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|35
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|36
|Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|37
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|38
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|39
|Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|40
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|41
|Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|42
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|43
|Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
|44
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|45
|Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|46
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|47
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|48
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|49
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|50
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|51
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|52
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|53
|Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|54
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|55
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|56
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|57
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|58
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|59
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|60
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|61
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|62
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|63
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|64
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|65
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|66
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|67
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|68
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|69
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|70
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|71
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|72
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|73
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|74
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:00:20
|75
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|76
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|77
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|0:02:34
|78
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|79
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:04:13
|80
|Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:05:02
|81
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|82
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|83
|German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|84
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|85
|Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:07:02
|86
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:07:13
|87
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:08:08
|88
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:10:01
|89
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:10:30
|90
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:11:55
|91
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|92
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:12:45
|93
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:12:58
|94
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|DNF
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|DNF
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|DNF
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|DNF
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|DNF
|Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|25
|pts
|2
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|20
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|16
|4
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|14
|5
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|12
|6
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|10
|7
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|9
|8
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|8
|9
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|7
|10
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|6
|11
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|5
|12
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|4
|13
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|3
|14
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|2
|15
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|5
|pts
|2
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|3
|3
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|2
|4
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|5
|pts
|2
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|3
|3
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|2
|4
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|5
|pts
|2
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|3
|3
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|2
|4
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|5:27:45
|2
|T Banc - Skechers
|3
|C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|4
|Italy
|5
|Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|6
|Scanavini - Fullrunners
|7
|Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|8
|Brasil
|9
|Argentina
|10
|Cuba
|11
|Uruguay
|12
|Shimano GW - Colombia
|13
|New Leader - Clinical
|14
|Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|15
|Vendée U
|16
|Adventure Cycling
|17
|Providencia - OGM
|0:00:20
|18
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|25:47:21
|2
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:02:48
|3
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:55
|4
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:03:23
|5
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:04:03
|6
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:05:23
|7
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:05:52
|8
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:06:16
|9
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:06:52
|10
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:07:19
|11
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:08:17
|12
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:09:27
|13
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:10:37
|14
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:11:20
|15
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:12:41
|16
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|0:13:15
|17
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:13:18
|18
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:13:27
|19
|Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:14:28
|20
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:16:49
|21
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:17:08
|22
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:18:11
|23
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|0:19:04
|24
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:19:10
|25
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:19:33
|26
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:19:41
|27
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:20:45
|28
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:21:33
|29
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:22:46
|30
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:22:56
|31
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:24:04
|32
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|0:24:28
|33
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:26:51
|34
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:27:55
|35
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:28:02
|36
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|37
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|0:28:25
|38
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:29:33
|39
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|0:30:29
|40
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:31:43
|41
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:32:10
|42
|Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
|0:33:40
|43
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|0:34:13
|44
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:36:00
|45
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:36:20
|46
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:36:33
|47
|Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:39:23
|48
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:41:01
|49
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:42:20
|50
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|0:42:25
|51
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:42:51
|52
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:43:19
|53
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:43:59
|54
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:44:09
|55
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:44:25
|56
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:45:45
|57
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:46:17
|58
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:46:29
|59
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:47:15
|60
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:47:51
|61
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:48:03
|62
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:48:08
|63
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:50:21
|64
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:50:44
|65
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:51:26
|66
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:51:40
|67
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:51:52
|68
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:53:02
|69
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|0:53:17
|70
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|0:53:18
|71
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:55:14
|72
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:57:49
|73
|Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|1:02:28
|74
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|1:02:49
|75
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1:08:33
|76
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|1:11:12
|77
|Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1:12:10
|78
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1:13:04
|79
|Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|1:13:31
|80
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|1:14:28
|81
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|1:14:45
|82
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|83
|Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
|1:15:12
|84
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|1:21:42
|85
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|1:22:07
|86
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|1:25:29
|87
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|1:25:55
|88
|Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|1:26:14
|89
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1:28:50
|90
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|1:34:11
|91
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|1:54:23
|92
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|1:55:12
|93
|German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|2:14:41
|94
|Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|2:25:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|133
|pts
|2
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|95
|3
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|65
|4
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|59
|5
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|58
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|47
|7
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|44
|8
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|42
|9
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|41
|10
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|31
|11
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|31
|12
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|31
|13
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|31
|14
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|27
|15
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|26
|16
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|25
|17
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|25
|18
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|25
|19
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|24
|20
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|24
|21
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|23
|22
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|23
|23
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|22
|24
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|21
|25
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|21
|26
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|20
|27
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|20
|28
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|20
|29
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|20
|30
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|19
|31
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|18
|32
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|17
|33
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|16
|34
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|15
|35
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|13
|36
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|12
|37
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|11
|38
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|11
|39
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|10
|40
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|10
|41
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|10
|42
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|9
|43
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|7
|44
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|6
|45
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|5
|46
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|5
|47
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|4
|48
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|4
|49
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|4
|50
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|3
|51
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|3
|52
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|3
|53
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|2
|54
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|51
|pts
|2
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|47
|3
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|42
|4
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|27
|5
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|26
|6
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|26
|7
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|17
|8
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|14
|9
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|13
|10
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|9
|11
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|8
|12
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|8
|13
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|7
|14
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|6
|15
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|5
|16
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|4
|17
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|4
|18
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|4
|19
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|4
|20
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|3
|21
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|3
|22
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|3
|23
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|2
|24
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|2
|25
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|1
|26
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|1
|27
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|1
|28
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|30
|pts
|2
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|28
|3
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|21
|4
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|17
|5
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|12
|6
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|10
|7
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|9
|8
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|8
|9
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|7
|10
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|6
|11
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|5
|12
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|5
|13
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|5
|14
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|4
|15
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|4
|16
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|3
|17
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|3
|18
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|3
|19
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|3
|20
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|2
|21
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|2
|22
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|2
|23
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|2
|24
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|2
|25
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|26
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|1
|27
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|1
|28
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|1
|29
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|30
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|1
|31
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|25:50:44
|2
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:09:18
|3
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:09:55
|4
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:10:04
|5
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:13:26
|6
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:20:41
|7
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:23:28
|8
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:24:32
|9
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:24:39
|10
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:26:10
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:32:37
|12
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:37:38
|13
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:38:57
|14
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:39:28
|15
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:39:56
|16
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:40:36
|17
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:44:45
|18
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:46:58
|19
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:47:21
|20
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:48:03
|21
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:48:17
|22
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:51:51
|23
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1:05:10
|24
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|1:11:05
|25
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1:25:27
|26
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|1:30:48
|27
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|1:51:00
|28
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|1:51:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|T Banc - Skechers
|77:29:33
|2
|Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:07:30
|3
|Adventure Cycling
|0:22:42
|4
|Providencia - OGM
|0:29:34
|5
|Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:31:57
|6
|Argentina
|0:32:47
|7
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:33:49
|8
|Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:35:45
|9
|Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:43:34
|10
|Vendée U
|0:55:59
|11
|Cuba
|0:56:19
|12
|Scanavini - Fullrunners
|1:09:05
|13
|C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|1:13:17
|14
|New Leader - Clinical
|1:14:55
|15
|Italy
|1:38:38
|16
|Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1:51:35
|17
|Brasil
|2:08:59
|18
|Uruguay
|2:09:38
