Mansilla wins Vuelta de Chile finale

Arriagada cruises to T Bank-Skechers 1-2 overall with Garrido

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta1:49:15
2Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
4Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
5Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
6Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
7Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
8Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
9Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
10Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
11Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
12Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
13Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
14Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
15Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
16Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
17Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
18Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
19Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
20Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
21Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
22Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
23Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
24Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
25Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
26Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
27Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
28Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
29Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
30Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
31Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
32Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
33Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
34Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
35Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
36Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
37Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
38Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
39Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
40Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
41Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
42Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
43Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
44Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
45Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
46Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
47Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
48Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
49Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
50Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
51Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
52Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
53Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
54Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
55Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
56Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
57Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
58Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
59Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
60Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
61Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
62Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
63Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
64Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
65Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
66Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
67Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
68Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
69Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
70Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
71Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
72Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
73Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
74Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:00:20
75Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
76Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
77Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U0:02:34
78Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
79Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:04:13
80Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:05:02
81Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
82Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
83German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
84Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
85Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:07:02
86Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:07:13
87Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:08:08
88Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:10:01
89Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:10:30
90Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba0:11:55
91Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
92Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:12:45
93Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:12:58
94Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
DNFGonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
DNFNicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
DNFJulio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
DNFCamilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
DNFHugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta25pts
2Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers20
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy16
4Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA14
5Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta12
6Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta10
7Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners9
8Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA8
9Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical7
10Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba6
11Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia5
12Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM4
13Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers3
14Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil2
15Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM5pts
2Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy3
3Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New2
4Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta5pts
2Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U3
3Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM2
4Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM5pts
2Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy3
3Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta2
4Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta5:27:45
2T Banc - Skechers
3C.C. Melipulli - ULA
4Italy
5Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
6Scanavini - Fullrunners
7Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
8Brasil
9Argentina
10Cuba
11Uruguay
12Shimano GW - Colombia
13New Leader - Clinical
14Black Sheep - Reloncavi
15Vendée U
16Adventure Cycling
17Providencia - OGM0:00:20
18Jamis - Sutter Home

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers25:47:21
2Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:02:48
3Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina0:02:55
4Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:03:23
5Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:04:03
6Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:05:23
7Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:05:52
8Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:06:16
9Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:06:52
10Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:07:19
11Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:08:17
12Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:09:27
13Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:10:37
14Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:11:20
15Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:12:41
16Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina0:13:15
17Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:13:18
18Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:13:27
19Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:14:28
20Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:16:49
21Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U0:17:08
22Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:18:11
23Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U0:19:04
24Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:19:10
25Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:19:33
26Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:19:41
27Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:20:45
28Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:21:33
29Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:22:46
30Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:22:56
31Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:24:04
32Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina0:24:28
33Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:26:51
34Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:27:55
35Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:28:02
36Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
37Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina0:28:25
38Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:29:33
39Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers0:30:29
40Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:31:43
41Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba0:32:10
42Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay0:33:40
43Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U0:34:13
44Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:36:00
45Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:36:20
46Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:36:33
47Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:39:23
48Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:41:01
49Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:42:20
50Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil0:42:25
51Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:42:51
52Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:43:19
53Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:43:59
54Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:44:09
55Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:44:25
56Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:45:45
57Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:46:17
58Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:46:29
59Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:47:15
60Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:47:51
61Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:48:03
62Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:48:08
63Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:50:21
64Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:50:44
65Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:51:26
66Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:51:40
67Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:51:52
68Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:53:02
69Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U0:53:17
70Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil0:53:18
71Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:55:14
72Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:57:49
73Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners1:02:28
74Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico1:02:49
75Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi1:08:33
76Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy1:11:12
77Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi1:12:10
78Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home1:13:04
79Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical1:13:31
80Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay1:14:28
81Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico1:14:45
82Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
83Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina1:15:12
84Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA1:21:42
85Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba1:22:07
86Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New1:25:29
87Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba1:25:55
88Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New1:26:14
89Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi1:28:50
90Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil1:34:11
91Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil1:54:23
92Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil1:55:12
93German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi2:14:41
94Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi2:25:19

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers133pts
2Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers95
3Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta65
4Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM59
5Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina58
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy47
7Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico44
8Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home42
9Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia41
10Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers31
11Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba31
12Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA31
13Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba31
14Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba27
15Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM26
16Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy25
17Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New25
18Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina25
19Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers24
20Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia24
21Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta23
22Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico23
23Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U22
24Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical21
25Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home21
26Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U20
27Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers20
28Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U20
29Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home20
30Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA19
31Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia18
32Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta17
33Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba16
34Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling15
35Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home13
36Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil12
37Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi11
38Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers11
39Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina10
40Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA10
41Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay10
42Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners9
43Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy7
44Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia6
45Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia5
46Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy5
47Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners4
48Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba4
49Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM4
50Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New3
51Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U3
52Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners3
53Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil2
54Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers51pts
2Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers47
3Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home42
4Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia27
5Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina26
6Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia26
7Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New17
8Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling14
9Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New13
10Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling9
11Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia8
12Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi8
13Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM7
14Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia6
15Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta5
16Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home4
17Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers4
18Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers4
19Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners4
20Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta3
21Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM3
22Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi3
23Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM2
24Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico2
25Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers1
26Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM1
27Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba1
28Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM30pts
2Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM28
3Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta21
4Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi17
5Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia12
6Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners10
7Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy9
8Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling8
9Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta7
10Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico6
11Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM5
12Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers5
13Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners5
14Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta4
15Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina4
16Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia3
17Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U3
18Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U3
19Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy3
20Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New2
21Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba2
22Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling2
23Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling2
24Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy2
25Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U1
26Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA1
27Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA1
28Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy1
29Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U1
30Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico1
31Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New25:50:44
2Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:09:18
3Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:09:55
4Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:10:04
5Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:13:26
6Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:20:41
7Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:23:28
8Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:24:32
9Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:24:39
10Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:26:10
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:32:37
12Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:37:38
13Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:38:57
14Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:39:28
15Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:39:56
16Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:40:36
17Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:44:45
18Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:46:58
19Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:47:21
20Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:48:03
21Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:48:17
22Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:51:51
23Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi1:05:10
24Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay1:11:05
25Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi1:25:27
26Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil1:30:48
27Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil1:51:00
28Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil1:51:49

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1T Banc - Skechers77:29:33
2Shimano GW - Colombia0:07:30
3Adventure Cycling0:22:42
4Providencia - OGM0:29:34
5Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:31:57
6Argentina0:32:47
7Jamis - Sutter Home0:33:49
8Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:35:45
9Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:43:34
10Vendée U0:55:59
11Cuba0:56:19
12Scanavini - Fullrunners1:09:05
13C.C. Melipulli - ULA1:13:17
14New Leader - Clinical1:14:55
15Italy1:38:38
16Black Sheep - Reloncavi1:51:35
17Brasil2:08:59
18Uruguay2:09:38

