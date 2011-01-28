Trending

Arriagada wins opening time trial

Chilean takes over general classification lead

Full Results
1Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:12:42
2Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:17
3Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM0:00:19
4Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina0:00:26
5Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:29
6Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:00:30
7Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:00:31
8Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:00:32
9Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina0:00:36
10Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
11Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:00:38
12Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:00:39
13Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:40
14Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:00:47
15Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
16Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:50
17Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
18Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
19Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:00:55
20Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:00:56
21Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers0:00:58
22Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:01:03
23Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
24Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:01:04
25Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:01:07
26Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:01:09
27Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U0:01:11
28Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:01:15
29Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
30Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:01:16
31Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:01:19
32Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:01:26
33Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:01:28
34Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
35Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
36Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:01:29
37Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:01:31
38Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
39Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:01:33
40Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:01:35
41Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
42Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
43Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:01:37
44Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:01:39
45Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:01:40
46Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
47Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:01:41
48Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba0:01:43
49Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:01:44
50Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:01:46
51Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:01:47
52Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
53Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:01:48
54Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:01:49
55Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:01:52
56Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba0:01:55
57Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
58Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:01:59
59Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:02:01
60Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina0:02:04
61Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:02:06
62Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
63Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
64Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:02:07
65Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
66Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy0:02:08
67Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
68Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:02:09
69Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:02:10
70Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:02:12
71Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U0:02:13
72Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:02:14
73Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:02:17
74Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
75Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:02:21
76Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:02:23
77Bruno Saraiva (Bra) Brasil
78Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:02:24
79Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:02:25
80Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina0:02:27
81Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil0:02:29
82German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:02:30
83Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
84Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:02:31
85Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:02:32
86Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina0:02:36
87Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina0:02:39
88Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:02:40
89Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:02:43
90Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:02:44
91Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
92Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay0:02:45
93Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
94Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:02:49
95Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
96Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:02:53
97Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:02:57
98Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil0:03:02
99Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay0:03:07
100Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
101Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:03:09
102Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:03:10
103Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:03:15
104Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
105Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil0:03:23
106Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil0:03:26
107Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:03:40
108Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:04:16

Points
1Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers25pts
2Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers20
3Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM16
4Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina14
5Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers12
6Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia10
7Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM9
8Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home8
9Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina7
10Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home6
11Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico5
12Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New4
13Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers3
14Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia2
15Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1

U23 riders
1Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina0:13:08
2Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:00:13
3Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:00:21
4Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:00:24
5Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:00:37
6Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:00:43
7Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U0:00:45
8Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:00:50
9Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:01:02
10Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
11Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:01:05
12Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
13Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:01:07
14Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:01:13
15Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:01:14
16Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:01:15
17Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:01:18
18Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:01:21
19Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:01:22
20Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:01:23
21Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U0:01:29
22Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:01:33
23Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy0:01:42
24Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:01:44
25Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U0:01:47
26Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:01:51
27Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:01:55
28Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:01:57
29Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:01:59
30Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil0:02:03
31Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:02:14
32Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:02:17
33Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:02:18
34Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:02:19
35Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:02:23
36Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:02:31
37Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil0:02:36
38Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:02:43
39Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil0:02:57
40Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil0:03:00
41Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:03:14
42Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:03:50

