Arriagada wins opening time trial
Chilean takes over general classification lead
|1
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:12:42
|2
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:17
|3
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|0:00:19
|4
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:26
|5
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:29
|6
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:00:30
|7
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:00:31
|8
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:00:32
|9
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:36
|10
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|11
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:00:38
|12
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:00:39
|13
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:40
|14
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:00:47
|15
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|16
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:50
|17
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|18
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|19
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:00:55
|20
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:00:56
|21
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:58
|22
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:01:03
|23
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|24
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:01:04
|25
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:01:07
|26
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:01:09
|27
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|0:01:11
|28
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:01:15
|29
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|30
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:01:16
|31
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:01:19
|32
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:01:26
|33
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:01:28
|34
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|35
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|36
|Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:01:29
|37
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:01:31
|38
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|39
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:01:33
|40
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:01:35
|41
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|42
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|43
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:01:37
|44
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:01:39
|45
|Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:01:40
|46
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|47
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:01:41
|48
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|0:01:43
|49
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:01:44
|50
|Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:01:46
|51
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:01:47
|52
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|53
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:01:48
|54
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:01:49
|55
|Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:01:52
|56
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:01:55
|57
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|58
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:01:59
|59
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:02:01
|60
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:04
|61
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:02:06
|62
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|63
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|64
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:02:07
|65
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|66
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|0:02:08
|67
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|68
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:02:09
|69
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:10
|70
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:02:12
|71
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|0:02:13
|72
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:02:14
|73
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:02:17
|74
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|75
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:02:21
|76
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:02:23
|77
|Bruno Saraiva (Bra) Brasil
|78
|Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:02:24
|79
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:02:25
|80
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:27
|81
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|0:02:29
|82
|German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:02:30
|83
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|84
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:02:31
|85
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:02:32
|86
|Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:36
|87
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:39
|88
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:02:40
|89
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:02:43
|90
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:02:44
|91
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|92
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
|0:02:45
|93
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|94
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:02:49
|95
|Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|96
|Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:02:53
|97
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:02:57
|98
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|0:03:02
|99
|Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
|0:03:07
|100
|Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|101
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:03:09
|102
|Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:03:10
|103
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:03:15
|104
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|105
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|0:03:23
|106
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|0:03:26
|107
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:03:40
|108
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:04:16
|1
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|25
|pts
|2
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|20
|3
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|16
|4
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|14
|5
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|12
|6
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|10
|7
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|9
|8
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|8
|9
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|7
|10
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|6
|11
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|5
|12
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|4
|13
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|3
|14
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|2
|15
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|1
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|0:13:08
|2
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:00:13
|3
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:00:21
|4
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:00:24
|5
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:00:37
|6
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:00:43
|7
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|0:00:45
|8
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:00:50
|9
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:01:02
|10
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|11
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:01:05
|12
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|13
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:01:07
|14
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:01:13
|15
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:01:14
|16
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:01:15
|17
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:01:18
|18
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:01:21
|19
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:01:22
|20
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:01:23
|21
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:01:29
|22
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:01:33
|23
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|0:01:42
|24
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:01:44
|25
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|0:01:47
|26
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:01:51
|27
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:01:55
|28
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:01:57
|29
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:01:59
|30
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|0:02:03
|31
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:02:14
|32
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:02:17
|33
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:02:18
|34
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:02:19
|35
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:02:23
|36
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:02:31
|37
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|0:02:36
|38
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:02:43
|39
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|0:02:57
|40
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|0:03:00
|41
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:03:14
|42
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:03:50
