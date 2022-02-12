Alessandro Covi wins Vuelta a Murcia

Image 1 of 12 Alessandro Covi of UAE Team Emirates celebrates winning Vuelta Ciclista a la Region de Murcia Costa Calida (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 12 Alessandro Covi of UAE Team Emirates celebrates winning Vuelta a Murcia just ahead of teammate Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 3 of 12 Breakaway of four riders during 183,2km one day race from Fortuna to Puerto de Cartagena (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 4 of 12 Brandon McNulty in the breakaway (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 5 of 12 Brandon Mcnulty of UAE Team Emirates in a solo attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 6 of 12 Jai Hindley among his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 7 of 12 Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates would soon be in the breakaway (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 8 of 12 Kobe Goossens of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux in the breakaway (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 9 of 12 The peloton rolling towards finish in Puerto de Cartagena (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 10 of 12 Warren Barguil of Arkéa Samsic would make his way into the break (Image credit: Luis Angel GomezSprint/CyclingAgency) Image 11 of 12 Gavin Mannion (center) among his Human Powered Health teammates (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 12 of 12 Start in Fortuna of 183.2 km race (L to R): Antonio Jesus Soto of Euskaltel-Euskadi, Miguel Angel López of Astana Qazaqstan and Matteo Trentin of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

Alessandro Covi claimed victory at the Vuelta Ciclista a la Región de Murcia "Costa Calida" in an outstanding collective display from UAE Team Emirates.

The Italian attacked a lead group of 20 riders with 5km to go and just about hung on, although Matteo Trentin was there just in case, winning the group sprint to make it a UAE one-two on the podium.

The pair of them put the icing and the cherry on the cake but the groundwork was laid by Brandon McNulty, who went clear in a strong long-range break after the big half-way climb, before dropping his companions with 25km to go and riding solo all the way to the final 5km.

Arkéa-Samsic had bust their guts to bring back the American and, as soon as the catch been made, Covi sprung out of the heavily reduced group. It was touch and go as he entered the final kilometre with just a few seconds in hand but he finished the job and got his hands in the air as he crossed the line, just as Trentin was doing the same behind.