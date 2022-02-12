Trending

Alessandro Covi wins Vuelta a Murcia

UAE Team Emirates takes top two spots with Trentin in second



CARTAGENA SPAIN FEBRUARY 12 Alessandro Covi of Italy and UAE Team Emirates celebrates winning during the 42nd Vuelta Ciclista A La Region De Murcia Costa Calida 2022 a 1832km one day race from Fortuna to Puerto de Cartagena VueltaRegionMurcia22 on February 12 2022 in Cartagena Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alessandro Covi of UAE Team Emirates celebrates winning Vuelta Ciclista a la Region de Murcia Costa Calida (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)


CARTAGENA SPAIN FEBRUARY 12 Alessandro Covi of Italy and UAE Team Emirates celebrates winning during the 42nd Vuelta Ciclista A La Region De Murcia Costa Calida 2022 a 1832km one day race from Fortuna to Puerto de Cartagena VueltaRegionMurcia22 on February 12 2022 in Cartagena Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alessandro Covi of UAE Team Emirates celebrates winning Vuelta a Murcia just ahead of teammate Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)


Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia 2022 - 42nd Edition - Fortuna - Puerto de Cartagena 183,2 km - 12/02/2022 - Kobe Goossens (BEL - IntermarchÃ© - Wanty - Gobert MatÃ©riaux) - Nils Politt (GER - Bora - Hansgrohe) - Warren Barguil (FRA - Team Arkea Samsic) - Brandon McNulty (USA - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Breakaway of four riders during 183,2km one day race from Fortuna to Puerto de Cartagena (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)


Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia 2022 - 42nd Edition - Fortuna - Puerto de Cartagena 183,2 km - 12/02/2022 - Brandon McNulty (USA - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Brandon McNulty in the breakaway (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)


CARTAGENA SPAIN FEBRUARY 12 Brandon Mcnulty of United States and UAE Team Emirates competes in the breakaway during the 42nd Vuelta Ciclista A La Region De Murcia Costa Calida 2022 a 1832km one day race from Fortuna to Puerto de Cartagena VueltaRegionMurcia22 on February 12 2022 in Cartagena Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Brandon Mcnulty of UAE Team Emirates in a solo attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)


Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia 2022 42nd Edition Fortuna Puerto de Cartagena 1832 km 12022022 Jai Hindley AUS Bora Hansgrohe photo Luis Angel GomezSprintCyclingAgency2022

Jai Hindley among his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)


Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia 2022 42nd Edition Fortuna Puerto de Cartagena 1832 km 12022022 Brandon McNulty USA UAE Team Emirates photo Luis Angel GomezSprintCyclingAgency2022

Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates would soon be in the breakaway (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)


Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia 2022 42nd Edition Fortuna Puerto de Cartagena 1832 km 12022022 Kobe Goossens BEL Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux photo Luis Angel GomezSprintCyclingAgency2022

Kobe Goossens of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux in the breakaway (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)


Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia 2022 42nd Edition Fortuna Puerto de Cartagena 1832 km 12022022 Scenery photo Luis Angel GomezSprintCyclingAgency2022

The peloton rolling towards finish in Puerto de Cartagena (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)


Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia 2022 42nd Edition Fortuna Puerto de Cartagena 1832 km 12022022 Warren Barguil FRA Team Arkea Samsic photo Luis Angel GomezSprintCyclingAgency2022

Warren Barguil of Arkéa Samsic would make his way into the break (Image credit: Luis Angel GomezSprint/CyclingAgency)


Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia 2022 42nd Edition Fortuna Puerto de Cartagena 1832 km 12022022 Gavin Mannion USA Human Powered Health photo Luis Angel GomezSprintCyclingAgency2022

Gavin Mannion (center) among his Human Powered Health teammates (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)


Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia 2022 42nd Edition Fortuna Puerto de Cartagena 1832 km 12022022 Antonio Jesus Soto ESP Euskaltel Euskadi Miguel Angel Lopez COL Astana Qazaqstan Team Matteo Trentin ITA UAE Team Emirates photo Luis Angel GomezSprintCyclingAgency2022

Start in Fortuna of 183.2 km race (L to R): Antonio Jesus Soto of Euskaltel-Euskadi, Miguel Angel López of Astana Qazaqstan and Matteo Trentin of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

Alessandro Covi claimed victory at the Vuelta Ciclista a la Región de Murcia "Costa Calida" in an outstanding collective display from UAE Team Emirates. 

The Italian attacked a lead group of 20 riders with 5km to go and just about hung on, although Matteo Trentin was there just in case, winning the group sprint to make it a UAE one-two on the podium. 

The pair of them put the icing and the cherry on the cake but the groundwork was laid by Brandon McNulty, who went clear in a strong long-range break after the big half-way climb, before dropping his companions with 25km to go and riding solo all the way to the final 5km. 

Arkéa-Samsic had bust their guts to bring back the American and, as soon as the catch been made, Covi sprung out of the heavily reduced group. It was touch and go as he entered the final kilometre with just a few seconds in hand but he finished the job and got his hands in the air as he crossed the line, just as Trentin was doing the same behind.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:34:50
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:01
3Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
4Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
6Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
8Thibault Ferasse (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
9Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
10Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
