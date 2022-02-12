Alessandro Covi wins Vuelta a Murcia
published
UAE Team Emirates takes top two spots with Trentin in second
Alessandro Covi claimed victory at the Vuelta Ciclista a la Región de Murcia "Costa Calida" in an outstanding collective display from UAE Team Emirates.
The Italian attacked a lead group of 20 riders with 5km to go and just about hung on, although Matteo Trentin was there just in case, winning the group sprint to make it a UAE one-two on the podium.
The pair of them put the icing and the cherry on the cake but the groundwork was laid by Brandon McNulty, who went clear in a strong long-range break after the big half-way climb, before dropping his companions with 25km to go and riding solo all the way to the final 5km.
Arkéa-Samsic had bust their guts to bring back the American and, as soon as the catch been made, Covi sprung out of the heavily reduced group. It was touch and go as he entered the final kilometre with just a few seconds in hand but he finished the job and got his hands in the air as he crossed the line, just as Trentin was doing the same behind.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:34:50
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:01
|3
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|4
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|8
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|9
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|10
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
