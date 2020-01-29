Trending

Live coverage

Vuelta a San Juan Stage 4 – Live Coverage

Complete coverage from the fourth day of the marquee stage race in Argentina

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2020 Vuelta a San Juan. We'll have coverage of the 185.8km 4th stage from Jachal to Valle Fertil and the village of San Augustin.

Vuelta a San Juan Internacional 2020 hub page

2020 Vuelta a San Juan start list

Vuelta a San Juan 2020 – Preview

How to watch the Vuelta a San Juan – live stream, TV and results

Evenepoel wins stage 3 time trial

The leaders are 2km from the sprint

And the top 10 in the general classification. This will look familiar:

1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7:34:36

2 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy 0:00:32

3 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin 0:01:08

4 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:25

5 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:26

6 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:27

7 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Russia 0:01:28

8 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:40

9 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:41

10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:43

Remco Evenepoel captured the overall lead yesterday from Fernando Gaviria with a blistering performance int he 15.5km time trial. 

Here's the stage 4 top 10:

1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:16

2 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy 0:00:32

3 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin 0:01:08

4 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:25

5 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:26

6 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:27

7 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Russia 0:01:28

8 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:40

9 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:41

10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:43

The flag dropped while we were catching up and the peloton is 25km into the day, just 11km from the first sprint. Deceuniunck-QuickDStep are on the front.

Today's stage includes two intermediate sprints and three KOMs. The sprints are ordinary enough, coming at 36km and again at 146.2km, but the KOMs are quite unusual. 

All three King of the Mountains sprints come on the same climb, one after another. The first category 3 comes 90km into the day, followed by the second category 1 KOM just 6km later. The third and final KOM of the day comes at the top of the same climb at 104.5km. This is a hefty climb, for sure, but there are still more than 80km to ride tot he finish, and it's a gen'rally downhill ride to San Agustin for what is expected to be a bunch sprint.

Vuelta a San Juan stage 4

(Image credit: Vuelta a San Juan)

Today's 185.8km stage is the longest of the week and precedes the rest day in the seven-stage race. The day starts in Jachal and makes its way through Argentina's Valle Fetile – known fo its fossils and dinosaur finds – to the tiny village of San Augustin. It's quite a trek for the peloton and the race entourage, but the beautiful finish setting makes it worth the time. The locals are excited to see throngs of international guests, and the entire area comes out for the festival.

Vuelta a San Juan stage 4

(Image credit: Vuelta a San Juan)

Latest on Cyclingnews