Vuelta a San Juan Stage 4 – Live Coverage

The flag dropped while we were catching up and the peloton is 25km into the day, just 11km from the first sprint. Deceuniunck-QuickDStep are on the front.

Today's stage includes two intermediate sprints and three KOMs. The sprints are ordinary enough, coming at 36km and again at 146.2km, but the KOMs are quite unusual.

All three King of the Mountains sprints come on the same climb, one after another. The first category 3 comes 90km into the day, followed by the second category 1 KOM just 6km later. The third and final KOM of the day comes at the top of the same climb at 104.5km. This is a hefty climb, for sure, but there are still more than 80km to ride tot he finish, and it's a gen'rally downhill ride to San Agustin for what is expected to be a bunch sprint.