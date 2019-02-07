Trending

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Trentin wins stage 2

Bouhanni second in Alicante sprint, Boasson Hagen stays in the overall lead

Image 1 of 12

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 12

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wearing the overall leader's jersey in Valencia

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wearing the overall leader's jersey in Valencia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 12

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 12

The final spring of stage 2 won by Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)

The final spring of stage 2 won by Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 12

The final spring of stage 2 won by Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

The final spring of stage 2 won by Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 12

Stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 12

Matteo Trentin wins stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Matteo Trentin wins stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 12

Team Sky and Geraint Thomas during stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Team Sky and Geraint Thomas during stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 12

Astana has several GC options for the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Astana has several GC options for the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 12

Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates during stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates during stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 12

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 12

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) riding stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) riding stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) took a deserved victory on stage 2 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. The Italian timed his sprint perfectly, hitting the front inside the final 150 metres during the technical run-in before edging out Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Ben Swift (Team Sky).

Trentin came around Bouhanni just before the final two corners, while the Frenchman simply ran out of road and energy as the line approached. The rest of the sprinters were unable to get on terms, while overnight race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) finished inside the top five to retain his overall lead in the race.

It was Trentin's team that animated the race during the second half of the stage. They Australian team chased down the day's break alongside Astana and then set a furious pace on the final climb in a bid to rattle the pure sprinters.

Although almost the entire bunch arrived in Alicante for the finish Mitchelton-Scott positioned Trentin near the front as Team Sky and Cofidis fought for control. However, it was Trentin who used his experience to make the difference. As Team Sky and several other hesitated the European road champion hit the front, aware that if he lead into the final corner he would be hard to stop.

"The team was amazing today. We had a plan together with Astana during the race actually to make it as hard as possible for the pure sprinters like Kristoff, Groenewegen and company. It was working pretty good actually. Chaves and Nieve did an amazing job. Then Juul-Jensen and even Adam Yates was pulling. In the final I was on the wheel of Luka [Mezgec] and when I saw someone start from really far away, I don't know who, I jumped on the wheel of Bouhanni and started the sprint with maximum speed and it worked," Trentin said at the finish.

"Last year I had a bad start to the season with crashes and injury so I wanted to do the best start possible with a victory or a really good performance so I can be a bit more relaxed going into the Classics. The first day and it's already good. For now, it's ok."

How it unfolded

The early stages of the day saw Mathias Van Gompel (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Joan Bou (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Mikel Iturria (Euskadi-Murias), Raul Alarcon (W52/FC Porto), Nigel Ellsay (Rally UHC), Ibai Azurmendi (Fundación Euskadi), Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH) and Diego Sevilla (Kometa Cycling Team). They were allowed a two-minute advantage, while Boasson Hagen's team controlled the front.

When Astana and Mitchelton began to assert their dominace the gap quickly began to tumble, and with 49km to go the break were back in the clutches of the main field. With such a long descent to the finish any aggression had to be made early, and it was on the
Alto de Carrasqueta where Trentin's squad made their efforts tell. Dylan Groenewegen was an early casualty, and although the Dutchman would, eventually regain contact before the finish he would require the services of his entire team to do so as they fought back from a 42-second deficit.

There was a brief cameo from Niki Terpstra, who was keen to give his new Direct Energie kit some valuable airtime, but when the peloton reached the outskirts of Alicante, Groenewegen had made it back and the sprinters' teams were in full control of the pace.

Dimension Data, Cofidis, Direct Energie and Team Sky all had numbers but Trentin - who won four stages of the 2017 Vuelta in sprints such as these - used his experience and speed to navigate through the finale before hitting the front just when it mattered most. He cleverly used the corner to hold his speed but also deviate his line just enough to force Bouhanni wider as the line approached. Last season it took Trentin until August to register his first win. It's only his second day of racing in 2019 and the 29-year-old is already up and running.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott4:10:12
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
7Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
8Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
9Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
10Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
13Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
14Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
15Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
16Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
17Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
18Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
19Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
20Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
21Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
22Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
23Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
24Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
26Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
27Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
28Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
29Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
30Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
31Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
32Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
33Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
34Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
35Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
36Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
38Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
40Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
41Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
42José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
43Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
45David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky
46Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
47Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
48Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
49Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
50Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
51Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
52Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
53Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
54Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
55Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
56Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
57Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
58Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
60Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
61Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
63Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
64Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
65Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
66Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
67Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
68Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
69Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
70Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
71Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
72Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
73Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
74Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
75Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
77Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
78Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
79Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
80Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
81João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
82Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
83Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
84Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
85Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
87Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team
88Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
89Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
90Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
91Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
92Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
93Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
94Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
95Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
96Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
97Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
98Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
99Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Joaquim Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
101David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
103Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
104Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
105José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
106Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
107Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
108Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
109Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
110Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
111Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
112Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
113Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
114Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
115Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
116Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:24
117Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto
118Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:56
119Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:48
120Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:28
121Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
122Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
123Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
124Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
125Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto
126Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
127Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:11:24
128Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
129Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
130Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
131Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
132Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:34
133Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
134Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
135Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
136Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
137Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
138Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
139Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
140Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
141Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
142Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:37
143Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
144Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:12:39
145Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data
146Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
147Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
148Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
151Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:15:54
152Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
153Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
154Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
155Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
156Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
157Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
158Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
159Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
160Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
161Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
162Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
163Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
164Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMichael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
DNFFloris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFEdward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team3pts
2Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2
3Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH1

Finish - Alicante
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott25pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
3Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky16
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates12
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data10
7Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie9
8Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy8
9Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country7
10Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky6
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida5
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane3
14Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
15Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1 - Maimo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH6pts
2Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country4
3Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
4Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto1

Mountain 2 - Canali
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH6pts
2Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane4
3Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country2
4Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Carrasqueta
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
3Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida12:30:36
2Team Sky
3Astana Pro Team
4UAE Team Emirates
5Mitchelton-Scott
6CCC Team
7Katusha-Alpecin
8Direct Energie
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Movistar Team
11Dimension Data
12Team Jumbo-Visma
13Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14W52-FC Porto
15Equipo Euskadi
16AG2R La Mondiale
17Israel Cycling Academy
18Rally UHC Cycling
19Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
20Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Burgos-BH
22Euskadi Basque Country
23Gazprom–Rusvelo
24Kometa Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data4:23:07
2Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:05
3Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:07
4Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:00:08
5Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:11
6Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
8Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:18
9Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:19
10Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:00:20
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
12Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:23
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
14Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
15Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:24
16Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
17Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:25
18Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
19Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:00:27
20Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
21Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
23Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
24Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:29
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:30
26Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
27Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
28José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
29Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie0:00:31
30Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
31Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
32David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky0:00:32
33Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:36
34Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
35Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:37
36Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
37Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:40
38Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
39Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:41
40Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
41Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:42
42Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
43Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:43
44Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
45Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
46Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
47Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
48Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
49Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
50Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
51Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:48
52Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
53João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
54Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
55Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
56José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
57Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:54
58Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:00:55
59Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
60Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:56
61Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
62Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
63Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
64Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky0:00:57
65Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
66Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:00:59
67Joaquim Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
68Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
69Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
70Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
71Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:00
72Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:01:01
73Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
74Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:01:02
75Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto0:01:03
76Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:05
77Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
78Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:06
79Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
80Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:07
81Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:01:08
83Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
84Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
85Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:01:10
86Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
87Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
88Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
89Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team0:01:14
90Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
91Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:15
92Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie0:01:16
93Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:18
94Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:20
95Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
96Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:21
97Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:24
98Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:25
99Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:27
100Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:29
103Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:32
104Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:01:37
105Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto0:01:39
106Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:01:42
108Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:44
109David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:45
110Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:47
111Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto0:01:54
113Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
114Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:58
115Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:06
116Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:07
117Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:02:12
118Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:02:32
119Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:36
120Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:13
121Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country0:09:52
122Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:09:57
123Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:09
124Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:10:25
125Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:28
126Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:45
127Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:12:11
128Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:12:29
129Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:46
130Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:12:52
131Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:08
132Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:23
133Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:13:24
134Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:13:25
135Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:13:27
136Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:13:36
137Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data0:13:38
138Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:13:40
139Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:13:41
140Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:43
141Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:13:51
142Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:14:02
143Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:14:07
144Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:14:14
145Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:14:18
146Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
147Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:14:31
148Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
149Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:14:35
150Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:14:43
151Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:14
152Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:16:47
153Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:50
154Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:16:51
155Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:16:56
156Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:17:14
157Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
158Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:17:25
159Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:17:29
160Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team0:17:31
161Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:17:39
162Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:17:43
163Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH0:17:49
164Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH0:18:44

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH12pts
2Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country6
3Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane4
4Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
5Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
6Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto2
7Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
8Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin4:23:36
2Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:01
3Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:02
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:07
5Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:08
6Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:14
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
8João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
9Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
10José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH0:00:24
11Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:00:26
12Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
13Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:27
14Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky0:00:28
16Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:37
17Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:38
18Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi0:00:39
19Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team0:00:45
20Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:49
21Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team0:00:51
22Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:01:08
23David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:16
24Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:01:43
25Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country0:09:23
26Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:40
27Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:09:56
28Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:12:00
29Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:17
30Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:12:23
31Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:39
32Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:56
33Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:13:07
34Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:14
35Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:13:22
36Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:33
37Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:13:38
38Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:13:45
39Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:49
40Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
41Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:14:06
42Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:14:14
43Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:45
44Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:16:18
45Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:16:22
46Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team0:17:02
47Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:17:10
48Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH0:17:20
49Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH0:18:15

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:10:06
2Movistar Team0:00:03
3Bahrain-Merida0:00:06
4Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:19
5Dimension Data0:00:20
6Team Sky0:00:25
7Katusha-Alpecin0:00:34
8CCC Team0:00:38
9Mitchelton-Scott0:00:42
10UAE Team Emirates0:00:55
11Direct Energie0:00:56
12AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
13Rally UHC Cycling0:01:22
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:26
15Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:31
16W52-FC Porto0:02:06
17Burgos-BH0:02:11
18Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:13
19Kometa Cycling Team0:02:17
20Equipo Euskadi0:02:23
21Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:46
22Israel Cycling Academy0:02:51
23Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:52
24Euskadi Basque Country0:02:57

Latest on Cyclingnews