Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Trentin wins stage 2
Bouhanni second in Alicante sprint, Boasson Hagen stays in the overall lead
Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) took a deserved victory on stage 2 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. The Italian timed his sprint perfectly, hitting the front inside the final 150 metres during the technical run-in before edging out Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Ben Swift (Team Sky).
Trentin came around Bouhanni just before the final two corners, while the Frenchman simply ran out of road and energy as the line approached. The rest of the sprinters were unable to get on terms, while overnight race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) finished inside the top five to retain his overall lead in the race.
It was Trentin's team that animated the race during the second half of the stage. They Australian team chased down the day's break alongside Astana and then set a furious pace on the final climb in a bid to rattle the pure sprinters.
Although almost the entire bunch arrived in Alicante for the finish Mitchelton-Scott positioned Trentin near the front as Team Sky and Cofidis fought for control. However, it was Trentin who used his experience to make the difference. As Team Sky and several other hesitated the European road champion hit the front, aware that if he lead into the final corner he would be hard to stop.
"The team was amazing today. We had a plan together with Astana during the race actually to make it as hard as possible for the pure sprinters like Kristoff, Groenewegen and company. It was working pretty good actually. Chaves and Nieve did an amazing job. Then Juul-Jensen and even Adam Yates was pulling. In the final I was on the wheel of Luka [Mezgec] and when I saw someone start from really far away, I don't know who, I jumped on the wheel of Bouhanni and started the sprint with maximum speed and it worked," Trentin said at the finish.
"Last year I had a bad start to the season with crashes and injury so I wanted to do the best start possible with a victory or a really good performance so I can be a bit more relaxed going into the Classics. The first day and it's already good. For now, it's ok."
How it unfolded
The early stages of the day saw Mathias Van Gompel (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Joan Bou (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Mikel Iturria (Euskadi-Murias), Raul Alarcon (W52/FC Porto), Nigel Ellsay (Rally UHC), Ibai Azurmendi (Fundación Euskadi), Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH) and Diego Sevilla (Kometa Cycling Team). They were allowed a two-minute advantage, while Boasson Hagen's team controlled the front.
When Astana and Mitchelton began to assert their dominace the gap quickly began to tumble, and with 49km to go the break were back in the clutches of the main field. With such a long descent to the finish any aggression had to be made early, and it was on the
Alto de Carrasqueta where Trentin's squad made their efforts tell. Dylan Groenewegen was an early casualty, and although the Dutchman would, eventually regain contact before the finish he would require the services of his entire team to do so as they fought back from a 42-second deficit.
There was a brief cameo from Niki Terpstra, who was keen to give his new Direct Energie kit some valuable airtime, but when the peloton reached the outskirts of Alicante, Groenewegen had made it back and the sprinters' teams were in full control of the pace.
Dimension Data, Cofidis, Direct Energie and Team Sky all had numbers but Trentin - who won four stages of the 2017 Vuelta in sprints such as these - used his experience and speed to navigate through the finale before hitting the front just when it mattered most. He cleverly used the corner to hold his speed but also deviate his line just enough to force Bouhanni wider as the line approached. Last season it took Trentin until August to register his first win. It's only his second day of racing in 2019 and the 29-year-old is already up and running.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:10:12
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|7
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|10
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|17
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|18
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|22
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|27
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|28
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|29
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|31
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|33
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|34
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|35
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|36
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|37
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|38
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|40
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|41
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky
|46
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|48
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|49
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|51
|Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|53
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|57
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|58
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|60
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|61
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|64
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|65
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|68
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|69
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|70
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|71
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|72
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|73
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|75
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|77
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|79
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|81
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|82
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|83
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|84
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|85
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|87
|Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team
|88
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|89
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|90
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|91
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|93
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|94
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|95
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|96
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|97
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|98
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|99
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|101
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|103
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|104
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|105
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|106
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|107
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|109
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|110
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|111
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|112
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|113
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|114
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|115
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|116
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:24
|117
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto
|118
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:56
|119
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:48
|120
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:28
|121
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|122
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|123
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|124
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|125
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|126
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|127
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:11:24
|128
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|129
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|130
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|131
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|132
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:34
|133
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|134
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|135
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|136
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|137
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|138
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|139
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|140
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|141
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|142
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:37
|143
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|144
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:12:39
|145
|Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data
|146
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|147
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|148
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|151
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:15:54
|152
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|153
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|155
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|156
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|157
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|158
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|159
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|160
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|161
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|162
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|163
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|164
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|DNF
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|2
|3
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|10
|7
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|8
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|9
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|7
|10
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|3
|14
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|15
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|6
|pts
|2
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|4
|3
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|4
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|6
|pts
|2
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|4
|3
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|2
|4
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain-Merida
|12:30:36
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|CCC Team
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|Direct Energie
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Dimension Data
|12
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|W52-FC Porto
|15
|Equipo Euskadi
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Israel Cycling Academy
|18
|Rally UHC Cycling
|19
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|20
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Burgos-BH
|22
|Euskadi Basque Country
|23
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|24
|Kometa Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|4:23:07
|2
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:07
|4
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:08
|5
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|6
|Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|8
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:18
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:19
|10
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:23
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|14
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|15
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:24
|16
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:25
|18
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:00:27
|20
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|21
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|23
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|24
|Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:29
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:30
|26
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|27
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:00:31
|30
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|31
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|32
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|33
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:36
|34
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:37
|36
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|37
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:40
|38
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|40
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|41
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:42
|42
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|43
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:43
|44
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|47
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|48
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|49
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|50
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|51
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:48
|52
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|53
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|54
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|55
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|56
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|57
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:54
|58
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:55
|59
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|60
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:56
|61
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|63
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|64
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:57
|65
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|66
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:00:59
|67
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|68
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|69
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|70
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|71
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:00
|72
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:01:01
|73
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|74
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:01:02
|75
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:01:03
|76
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|77
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|78
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:06
|79
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:07
|81
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:01:08
|83
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|84
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:01:10
|86
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|87
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|88
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|89
|Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|90
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|91
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:15
|92
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:01:16
|93
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:18
|94
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:20
|95
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|96
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:21
|97
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:24
|98
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:25
|99
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:27
|100
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|101
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:29
|103
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:32
|104
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:01:37
|105
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:01:39
|106
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:01:42
|108
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:44
|109
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:45
|110
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:47
|111
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|112
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:01:54
|113
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|114
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:58
|115
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:06
|116
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:07
|117
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:02:12
|118
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:02:32
|119
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:36
|120
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:13
|121
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:09:52
|122
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:09:57
|123
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:09
|124
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:10:25
|125
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:28
|126
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:45
|127
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:12:11
|128
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:12:29
|129
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:46
|130
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:12:52
|131
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:08
|132
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:23
|133
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:13:24
|134
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:13:25
|135
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:13:27
|136
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:13:36
|137
|Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data
|0:13:38
|138
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:13:40
|139
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:13:41
|140
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:43
|141
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:13:51
|142
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:02
|143
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:14:07
|144
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:14:14
|145
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:18
|146
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|147
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:14:31
|148
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|149
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:35
|150
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:14:43
|151
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:14
|152
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:16:47
|153
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:50
|154
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:51
|155
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:16:56
|156
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:14
|157
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|158
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:17:25
|159
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:17:29
|160
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:17:31
|161
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:17:39
|162
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:17:43
|163
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:17:49
|164
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:18:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|12
|pts
|2
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|6
|3
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|4
|4
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|5
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|2
|7
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|8
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:23:36
|2
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:01
|3
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:02
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:07
|5
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:08
|6
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:14
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|8
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|9
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|10
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:00:24
|11
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:26
|12
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|13
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:27
|14
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|16
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:37
|17
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:38
|18
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:39
|19
|Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|20
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:49
|21
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|22
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:01:08
|23
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:16
|24
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:43
|25
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:09:23
|26
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:40
|27
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:09:56
|28
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:12:00
|29
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:17
|30
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:12:23
|31
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:39
|32
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:56
|33
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:13:07
|34
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:14
|35
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:13:22
|36
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:33
|37
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:13:38
|38
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:13:45
|39
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:49
|40
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|41
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:06
|42
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:14:14
|43
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:45
|44
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:16:18
|45
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:22
|46
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:17:02
|47
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:17:10
|48
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:17:20
|49
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:18:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:10:06
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:06
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:19
|5
|Dimension Data
|0:00:20
|6
|Team Sky
|0:00:25
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:34
|8
|CCC Team
|0:00:38
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:42
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:55
|11
|Direct Energie
|0:00:56
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:03
|13
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:22
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:26
|15
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:31
|16
|W52-FC Porto
|0:02:06
|17
|Burgos-BH
|0:02:11
|18
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:13
|19
|Kometa Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|20
|Equipo Euskadi
|0:02:23
|21
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:46
|22
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:51
|23
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:52
|24
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:02:57
