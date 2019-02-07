Image 1 of 12 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wearing the overall leader's jersey in Valencia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 12 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 12 The final spring of stage 2 won by Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 12 The final spring of stage 2 won by Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 12 Stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 12 Matteo Trentin wins stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 12 Team Sky and Geraint Thomas during stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 12 Astana has several GC options for the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 12 Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates during stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 12 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 12 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) riding stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) took a deserved victory on stage 2 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. The Italian timed his sprint perfectly, hitting the front inside the final 150 metres during the technical run-in before edging out Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Ben Swift (Team Sky).

Trentin came around Bouhanni just before the final two corners, while the Frenchman simply ran out of road and energy as the line approached. The rest of the sprinters were unable to get on terms, while overnight race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) finished inside the top five to retain his overall lead in the race.

It was Trentin's team that animated the race during the second half of the stage. They Australian team chased down the day's break alongside Astana and then set a furious pace on the final climb in a bid to rattle the pure sprinters.

Although almost the entire bunch arrived in Alicante for the finish Mitchelton-Scott positioned Trentin near the front as Team Sky and Cofidis fought for control. However, it was Trentin who used his experience to make the difference. As Team Sky and several other hesitated the European road champion hit the front, aware that if he lead into the final corner he would be hard to stop.

"The team was amazing today. We had a plan together with Astana during the race actually to make it as hard as possible for the pure sprinters like Kristoff, Groenewegen and company. It was working pretty good actually. Chaves and Nieve did an amazing job. Then Juul-Jensen and even Adam Yates was pulling. In the final I was on the wheel of Luka [Mezgec] and when I saw someone start from really far away, I don't know who, I jumped on the wheel of Bouhanni and started the sprint with maximum speed and it worked," Trentin said at the finish.

"Last year I had a bad start to the season with crashes and injury so I wanted to do the best start possible with a victory or a really good performance so I can be a bit more relaxed going into the Classics. The first day and it's already good. For now, it's ok."

How it unfolded

The early stages of the day saw Mathias Van Gompel (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Joan Bou (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Mikel Iturria (Euskadi-Murias), Raul Alarcon (W52/FC Porto), Nigel Ellsay (Rally UHC), Ibai Azurmendi (Fundación Euskadi), Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH) and Diego Sevilla (Kometa Cycling Team). They were allowed a two-minute advantage, while Boasson Hagen's team controlled the front.

When Astana and Mitchelton began to assert their dominace the gap quickly began to tumble, and with 49km to go the break were back in the clutches of the main field. With such a long descent to the finish any aggression had to be made early, and it was on the

Alto de Carrasqueta where Trentin's squad made their efforts tell. Dylan Groenewegen was an early casualty, and although the Dutchman would, eventually regain contact before the finish he would require the services of his entire team to do so as they fought back from a 42-second deficit.

There was a brief cameo from Niki Terpstra, who was keen to give his new Direct Energie kit some valuable airtime, but when the peloton reached the outskirts of Alicante, Groenewegen had made it back and the sprinters' teams were in full control of the pace.

Dimension Data, Cofidis, Direct Energie and Team Sky all had numbers but Trentin - who won four stages of the 2017 Vuelta in sprints such as these - used his experience and speed to navigate through the finale before hitting the front just when it mattered most. He cleverly used the corner to hold his speed but also deviate his line just enough to force Bouhanni wider as the line approached. Last season it took Trentin until August to register his first win. It's only his second day of racing in 2019 and the 29-year-old is already up and running.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 4:10:12 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 7 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 8 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 9 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 10 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 14 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 15 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 17 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 18 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 22 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 24 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 27 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 28 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 29 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 31 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 32 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 33 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 34 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 35 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 36 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 38 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 40 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 41 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 42 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 45 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky 46 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 48 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 49 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 50 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 51 Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 52 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 53 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 54 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 57 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 58 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 60 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 61 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 64 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 65 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 66 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 67 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 68 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 69 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 70 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 71 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 72 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 73 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 75 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 77 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 78 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 79 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 81 João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 82 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 83 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 84 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 85 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 87 Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team 88 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 89 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 90 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 91 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 93 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 94 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 95 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 96 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 97 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 98 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 99 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto 101 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 103 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 104 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 105 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 106 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 107 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 109 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 110 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 111 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 112 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 113 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 114 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 115 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 116 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:24 117 Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto 118 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:56 119 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:48 120 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:28 121 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 122 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 123 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 124 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 125 Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto 126 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 127 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:11:24 128 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 129 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 130 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 131 Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 132 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:34 133 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 134 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 135 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 136 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 137 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 138 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 139 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 140 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 141 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 142 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:37 143 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 144 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:12:39 145 Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data 146 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 147 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 148 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 151 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:15:54 152 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 153 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 155 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 156 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 157 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 158 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 159 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 160 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 161 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 162 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 163 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 164 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida DNF Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team DNF Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma DNF Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2 3 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1

Finish - Alicante # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 25 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 16 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 12 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 10 7 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 9 8 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 8 9 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 7 10 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 6 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 5 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 3 14 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 15 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 - Maimo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 6 pts 2 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 4 3 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 4 Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto 1

Mountain 2 - Canali # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 6 pts 2 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 4 3 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 2 4 Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Carrasqueta # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain-Merida 12:30:36 2 Team Sky 3 Astana Pro Team 4 UAE Team Emirates 5 Mitchelton-Scott 6 CCC Team 7 Katusha-Alpecin 8 Direct Energie 9 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Movistar Team 11 Dimension Data 12 Team Jumbo-Visma 13 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 W52-FC Porto 15 Equipo Euskadi 16 AG2R La Mondiale 17 Israel Cycling Academy 18 Rally UHC Cycling 19 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 20 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Burgos-BH 22 Euskadi Basque Country 23 Gazprom–Rusvelo 24 Kometa Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 4:23:07 2 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:07 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:08 5 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:11 6 Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 8 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:18 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:19 10 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:20 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:23 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 14 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 15 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:24 16 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:25 18 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 19 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:27 20 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 21 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 23 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 24 Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:29 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:30 26 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 27 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 28 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 0:00:31 30 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 31 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 32 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:32 33 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:36 34 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 35 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:37 36 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 37 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:40 38 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:41 40 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 41 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:42 42 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 43 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:43 44 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 45 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 46 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 47 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:44 48 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 49 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:47 50 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 51 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:48 52 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 53 João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 54 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:51 55 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 56 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 57 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:54 58 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:00:55 59 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 60 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:56 61 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 62 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 63 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 64 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:57 65 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 66 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:00:59 67 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto 68 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 69 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 70 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 71 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:00 72 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:01:01 73 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 74 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:01:02 75 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:01:03 76 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05 77 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 78 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:06 79 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 80 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:07 81 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:01:08 83 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 84 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:01:10 86 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 87 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 88 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 89 Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:14 90 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 91 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:15 92 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 0:01:16 93 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:18 94 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:20 95 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 96 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:21 97 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:24 98 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:25 99 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:27 100 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 101 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:29 103 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:32 104 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:01:37 105 Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:01:39 106 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:01:42 108 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:44 109 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:45 110 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:47 111 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 112 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:01:54 113 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 114 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:58 115 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:06 116 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:07 117 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:02:12 118 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:02:32 119 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:36 120 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:13 121 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 0:09:52 122 Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:09:57 123 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:09 124 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:10:25 125 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:28 126 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:45 127 Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:12:11 128 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:12:29 129 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:46 130 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:12:52 131 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:08 132 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:23 133 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:13:24 134 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:13:25 135 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:13:27 136 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:13:36 137 Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data 0:13:38 138 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:13:40 139 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:13:41 140 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:43 141 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:13:51 142 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:14:02 143 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:14:07 144 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:14:14 145 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:14:18 146 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 147 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:14:31 148 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 149 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:14:35 150 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:14:43 151 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:14 152 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:16:47 153 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:50 154 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:51 155 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:56 156 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:14 157 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 158 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:17:25 159 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:17:29 160 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 0:17:31 161 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:17:39 162 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:17:43 163 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:17:49 164 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:18:44

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 12 pts 2 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 6 3 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 4 4 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 5 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 6 Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto 2 7 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 8 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 4:23:36 2 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:01 3 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:02 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:07 5 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:08 6 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:14 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 8 João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 9 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:22 10 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 0:00:24 11 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:00:26 12 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 13 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:27 14 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:28 16 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:37 17 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:38 18 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 0:00:39 19 Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:45 20 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:49 21 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:51 22 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:01:08 23 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:16 24 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:43 25 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 0:09:23 26 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:40 27 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:09:56 28 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:12:00 29 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:17 30 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:12:23 31 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:39 32 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:56 33 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:13:07 34 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:14 35 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:13:22 36 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:33 37 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:13:38 38 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:13:45 39 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:49 40 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 41 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:14:06 42 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:14:14 43 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:45 44 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:16:18 45 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:22 46 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 0:17:02 47 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:17:10 48 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:17:20 49 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:18:15