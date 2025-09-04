Vuelta a España stage 12 Live: A stage that should suit a breakaway awaits the riders

Refresh

The weather looks a bit gloomy but the pace is anything but. Rapid racing so far with the average speed over 50kph.

The break of 22 riders has 15" on the peloton as they are about to start the first climb of the day.

Pickering (TBV), Guernalec (ARK), Denz (RBH) and Christen (Q36) join the leading group.

There's now 22 riders up the road with about 10" on the peloton.

Break: Soler (UAD)

Kragh (LTK)

Pedersen (LTK)

Canal (MOV)

Hessmann (MOV)

Sheffield (IGD)

Kwiatkowski (IGD)

Shaw (EFE)

De La Cruz (Q36)

Rolland (GFC)

Kung (GFC)

Nicolau (CJR)

O'Brien (JAY)

Herrada (COF)

Van Boven (IWA)

Koerdt (TPP)

De Buyst (LOT)

Segaert (LOT)

18 riders get a gap on the peloton.

Another move is made with a small gap once again. It is a tough ask to form this break as Lidl-Trek and Q36.5 may want to control for potential stage wins for Pidcock and Mads Pedersen.

The bunch is still intact after 20km of racing. It is a very intriguing start. If the break hasn't gone by the Alisas climb it could be a very tough ascent for some of the riders built more for flat.

130km to go A new move gets a gap. Just two riders going up the road but they, once again, get dragged back.

The start of the climb is only 20km away from the riders now. The Puerto de Alisas is 8.6km long with an average gradient of 5.8%.

After that brief flurry of attacks in the peloton it has all calmed down again with the bunch rolling along. Average speed so far is 55kph, so they are not hanging around.

Just 8km in and the break are caught yet again.

The group is brought back with a break of 16 riders getting a tiny gap on the pack.

Two riders have a small gap on the peloton.

It is a big chance for riders who may want to go into the day's break today, so the start is being rather cagey.

No moves going away early on.

The start was slightly delayed due to a mechanical for one of the riders.

144.9km to go The race begins on stage 12 of :a Vuelta 2025.

The riders will be in the neutralised section for around 13 minutes.

The weather is rather moody looking today in Laredo.

Yesterday was the first time that Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) has looked under pressure with Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) managing to distance the race leader. However, the red jersey was able to get back to the Yorkshireman both times. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The main talking point yesterday was, of course, the protests. The stage was cancelled with no stage winner. We have several news stories on our website with all the reaction and statements from riders, teams, the race and the UCI. Find one of the articles below... >>> Eyewitness: Post-stage interviews, police lines, demonstrators and no winner – How stage 11 of the Vuelta a España blurred into chaos (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Sign on is well underway with the neutral start coming in about 15 minutes in Laredo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The day starts in Laredo and makes it's way to Los Corrales de Buelna over a distance of 143.9km. It could be a reduced sprint from either the break or peloton. Perhaps a solo break can get away to victory.

Today's stage looks like an ideal day for the breakaway with two categorised climbs on the menu. However, they are around 70km apart on what is a largely flat stage aside from that.