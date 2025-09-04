live

Vuelta a España stage 12 Live: A stage that should suit a breakaway awaits the riders

Laredo to Los Corrales de Buelna, 143km

The weather looks a bit gloomy but the pace is anything but. Rapid racing so far with the average speed over 50kph.

The break of 22 riders has 15" on the peloton as they are about to start the first climb of the day.

Pickering (TBV), Guernalec (ARK), Denz (RBH) and Christen (Q36) join the leading group.

There's now 22 riders up the road with about 10" on the peloton.

Break:

18 riders get a gap on the peloton.

Another move is made with a small gap once again. It is a tough ask to form this break as Lidl-Trek and Q36.5 may want to control for potential stage wins for Pidcock and Mads Pedersen.

The bunch is still intact after 20km of racing. It is a very intriguing start. If the break hasn't gone by the Alisas climb it could be a very tough ascent for some of the riders built more for flat.

130km to go

The start of the climb is only 20km away from the riders now. The Puerto de Alisas is 8.6km long with an average gradient of 5.8%.

After that brief flurry of attacks in the peloton it has all calmed down again with the bunch rolling along. Average speed so far is 55kph, so they are not hanging around.

Just 8km in and the break are caught yet again.

The group is brought back with a break of 16 riders getting a tiny gap on the pack.

Two riders have a small gap on the peloton.

It is a big chance for riders who may want to go into the day's break today, so the start is being rather cagey.

No moves going away early on.

The start was slightly delayed due to a mechanical for one of the riders.

144.9km to go

Neutral start

The weather is rather moody looking today in Laredo.

Yesterday was the first time that Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) has looked under pressure with Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) managing to distance the race leader. However, the red jersey was able to get back to the Yorkshireman both times.

BILBAO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 03: (L-R) Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Red Leader Jersey and Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling compete in the breakaway during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 11 a 157.4km stage from Bilbao to Bilbao / Due to incidents at the finish line, the official times for the GC were taken at 3km from the finish line, there was no stage winner / #UCIWT / on September 03, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The main talking point yesterday was, of course, the protests. The stage was cancelled with no stage winner. We have several news stories on our website with all the reaction and statements from riders, teams, the race and the UCI. Find one of the articles below...

>>> Eyewitness: Post-stage interviews, police lines, demonstrators and no winner – How stage 11 of the Vuelta a España blurred into chaos

BILBAO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 03: Riders redirected due to the presence of pro-Palestinian protesters at the finish line.during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 11 a 157.4km stage from Bilbao to Bilbao / Due to incidents at the finish line, the official times for the GC were taken at 3km from the finish line, there was no stage winner / #UCIWT / on September 03, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Sign on is well underway with the neutral start coming in about 15 minutes in Laredo.

Ineos Grenadiers at sign on for stage 12 of La Vuelta 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The day starts in Laredo and makes it's way to Los Corrales de Buelna over a distance of 143.9km. It could be a reduced sprint from either the break or peloton. Perhaps a solo break can get away to victory.

Today's stage looks like an ideal day for the breakaway with two categorised climbs on the menu. However, they are around 70km apart on what is a largely flat stage aside from that.

¡Hola! And welcome to the Cyclingnews' live report of stage 12 at La Vuelta 2025.

