Vuelta a España stage 9 Live - Showdown in Sierra Nevada

Roglic still has two teammates - Lipowitz and Vlasov. O'Connor is right up there with Felix Gall. Mas, Linda, Kuss, Tiberi, Van Eetvelt, Skjelmose, Cristian Rodriguez, all there.

Jack Haig dropped from the bunch, which is really thinning out now.

Into the final 3.5km of this brutal climb for Yates, who is 4:45 up on the GC bunch as things stand.

And Carapaz here the lone long-range chaser. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The front three a moment ago before Yates left them behind. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vine had been setting the tempo for Yates, with Gaudu on the back, but the British climber has decided to make an early move and has gone solo at the hear of the race.

Yates attacks!

A reminder that Carapaz started the day 18th overall at 6:44 down on O'Connor and just over two minutes off the podium.

The bunch is at 3:50 with Red Bull still in control and upping the tempo now.

Mixed messages on the time gap between Carapaz and the front three - flitting between 1:10 and 1:40.

Only three left out front now - Yates, Vine, and Gaudu. Harper, Castrillo, and Kung have also been distanced.

Carapaz blitzes through more breakaway remnants as he starts the climb

Soler is dropped and pedalling squares as soon as the climb starts. Traen is also dropped early. It's a brute of a start on double-digit gradients.

This is what it looks like (Image credit: ASO)

Hazallanas time! 61km to go and the leaders hit our central climb for the first time. It's a beast.

Rafferty pulls aside after a monster turn up the uncategorised climb to Guejar Sierra on behalf of Carapaz, who is now 1:45 shy of the front of the race and nearly three minutes ahead of the peloton. Big play but great work so far from EF.

Küng has started contributing in the break. A remarkable ride from the Swiss rouleur to stay up there and be able to now do this for Gaudu, who is the best-placed on GC in this break, starting 6:30 down on the race leader but two minutes off the podium.

Carapaz has already used up Shaw and is now with Rafferty, who has a huge role to play here ahead of Hazallanas.

The eight leaders have already ticked off the descent and are climbing again towards Guejar Sierra.

KOM results atop the Puerto de El Purche 1. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), 10 pts

2. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), 6 pts

3. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates), 4 pts

4. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), 2 pts

5. Pablo Castrillo (Kern Pharma), 1 pt

The situation at the summit of El Purche - 8 riders remain in the breakaway (Soler, Yates, Vine, Gaudu, Kung, Harper, Castrillo, Traen). - Numerous dropped breakaway riders are over a minute in arrears. - A rampaging Carapaz is at 2:30. - The Red Bull-led reduced peloton is at 4:50.

A long descent now, back down towards Granada. There's an uncategorised climb to Guejar Sierra that precedes the Hazallanas climb, which is tackled twice today as our centrepiece.

The reduced peloton is coming towards the top of the Purche now and Red Bull have done some damage numbers-wise but lost time to the one-man band Soler up front, while going two minutes slower than another lone ranger, Carapaz.

At the summit, Gaudu nips ahead of Soler to take the maximum mountains points. The breakaway started the climb as a 26-rider group but it's now down to eight.

Carapaz's teammate Rafferty is distanced from the back of that lead group as they come to the top of the Purche.

Carapaz is pretty much two minutes in front of the peloton now. He's deep in no-man's land but what an effort that is to move so far clear. He still has teammates up ahead who can be used but even so this feels like a hugely audacious gamble.

In the lead group are: Soler, Yates, Vine, Gaudu, Kung, Castillo, Harper, Rafferty, Traen.

Into the final kilometre of the climb and it's still Soler on the front, this lead group having moved back out to five minutes ahead of the bunch.

Dani Martinez is dropped after doing the first turn for Red Bull

Carapaz has already found a minute on the bunch

Gaudu is still there with Kung for company.

Up front, Soler is smashing it with Vine and Yates in tow - UAE truly taking command. Not many left with them now, Van Aert the latest to drop 5.5km from the top.

No one responds to the Carapaz attack. Red Bull stick to what they were doing, which was already doing a fair bit of damage to the bunch anyway.

A massive long-range play from the former Giro winner, who does have time to make up on GC. He has teammates up the road.

Carapaz attacks from the bunch!

The peloton is blowing apart as well!

A bomb has exploded in the breakaway, and UAE are shredding the 26-man group.

Red Bull have begun working on the approach and they look to be taking command as the peloton hits the climb at an arrears of just over four minutes.

UAE have taken things on from the very bottom of the Purche climb in this breakaway.

The gap has fallen back to 4:30 as we come into Granada. The climbing starts now!

In fact, here's a closer look at the climb. (Image credit: ASO)

Into the final 100km and we're getting pretty close to our first climb, El Purche, which measures 8.9km at 7.6%, though that average gradient is mitigated somewhat by a short descent near the the top.

Here's the man who kicked it all off earlier, Wout van Aert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That gap has risen towards the 5:30 mark after just over 60km.

Here was O'Connor's reaction yesterday, which includes some good quotes about (not) pulling the 'parachute' when it's known you're leaving a team. Vuelta a España leader Ben O’Connor defiant but troubled by Primož Roglič onslaught

O'Connor sits in the Decathlon train as his teammates control the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gap between break and bunch has stabilised at 4:45 as they take on an uncategorised short climb, ahead of a flat section of the course that will take them to the magnificent city of Granada to commence the climbing.

And this was O'Connor on the start line. A big day for the Australian, who built an unexpectedly large lead in this Vuelta but shipped nearly a minute to Roglič yesterday. Today's stage suits him better - longer climbs and multiple mountains are more his thing than explosive punchy one-off efforts, plus he knows Hazallanas very well indeed. However, his time loss yesterday on such a short climb was not a good sign, and not good for the confidence either. There's also the heat factor - O'Connor is from Perth but doesn't always go well in it, and we've got one more day in the southern Spanish furnace to endure before the rest-day transfer north to Galicia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A first shot of our breakaway, with Gaudu and Yates seen at the front. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A bizarre story from yesterday's stage. Wild deer wreak havoc at Vuelta a España, leaving riders injured, team car roof rack and bikes damaged

After 30km, the 26 escapees have built a lead of four minutes over the peloton.

Two more to add to the breakaway Poole and Leemreize make it across quite comfortably in the end. A sigh of relief from the DSM car.

Yates' Vuelta hasn't gone to plan so far and he's already 9:10 down on the leader. UAE have three in this move and look hungry for the stage win, while breakaway punts like this could yet fire someone like Yates back into the overall mix. In any case, UAE's plans have been ripped up with the overnight exit of Almeida, and suddenly the Grand Tour debutant neo-pro Isaac del Toro is their leading rider.

The best-placed rider on GC in this break is Gaudu, who's 16th overall, 6:30 down on O'Connor's lead but less than two minutes off the podium.

Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, team of race leader Ben O'Connor, are happy not to have anyone there and are controlling the peloton. Roglič's Red Bull team have not sent anyone into the break either.

DSM-Firmenich-PostNL have missed this and have sent Max Poole and Gijs Leemreize in a counter-attack.

The 24-man breakaway Adam Yates, Jay Vine, Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) Ruben Fernandez, Jesus Herrada, Jonathan Lastra (Cofidis) Patrick Konrad, Sam Oomen (Lidl-Trek) David Gaudu, Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) Darren Rafferty, James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost) Quinten Hermans, Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) Felix Engelhardt, Chris Harper (Jacyo-AlUla) Pablo Castrillo, Pau Miquel (Kern-Pharma) Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) Oscar Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) Kasper Asgreen (T-Rex-QuickStep) Torsten Traeen (Bahrain Victorious) Jonas Gregaard (Lotto Dstny) Nelson Oliveira (Movistar)



It looks like we have a breakaway, as that big group opens a lead of one minute. Full list of names shortly.

Suddenly we have around 25 riders up front and the gap is opening.

It's a full gas start so far. 10 up the road as things stand but the peloton is still close at hand and far from settled.

Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) are among those to bridge to Van Aert, but more and more are setting off.

We're off! The flag is waved and Wout van Aert immediately attacks. I told you this was going to be good.

For all of yesterday's action, including the full results and standings, now's the time. Vuelta a España: Primož Roglič powers to mountaintop win on stage 8 to cut into O'Connor's GC lead

The riders are on the move and the stage will soon be waved underway. We saw a big fight to get in the breakaway yesterday and it should be the same again today, with stage hunters and also GC teams looking to place pawns up the road to be used later on.

The big news coming out of the Vuelta this morning is that João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) is out of the race. He plummeted from 3rd to 26th yesterday and it turns out he has COVID-19. João Almeida abandons the Vuelta a España with COVID-19

For more depth and more insight on today's route, drawing on his encyclopaedic knowledge of Vuelta history, here's Alasdair Fotheringham's scene-setter. Vuelta a España stage 9 preview - Sierra Nevada mountains and heat signal 'the first real crunch moment'

Here's what's on the agenda We climb from the coast inland all the way to Granada, the base for the climbing-fest. First up it's the notorious Puerto de El Purche (8.9km at 7.6%), and then it's back around for the double dose of Hazallanas (7.1km at 9.5%), separated by the same tricky descent and the final dash into Granada. (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

The riders are coming towards of the sign-on process at the star in Motril on the southern coast, and they'll be on the move at 12:35 local time (in around 15 minutes), with the start proper set to come around 15 minutes after that.