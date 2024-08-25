João Almeida abandons the Vuelta a España with COVID-19

By
published

Portuguese rider was third overall but lost significant time on stage 8 uphill finish

Joãa Almeida in action at the 2024 Vuelta a España
Joãa Almeida in action at the 2024 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates have confirmed that João Almeida is out of the Vuelta a España with COVID-19.

Almeida, 26, will not start Sunday's stage 9 from Motril to Sierra Nevada. The Portuguese star, third in the 2023 Giro d’Italia, had already suffered a major time loss on stage 8, won by Primož Roglič (UAE Team Emirates).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.