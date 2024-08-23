Vuelta a España stage 7 Live - Hilly day in Andalusia likely to favour the sprinters

Live coverage

All the action from the seventh stage of La Vuelta where Ben O'Connor takes over the GC hot seat

There'll be some battles for best position in the bunch as the intermediate sprint comes into view.

The tempo has increased in the bunch, just 2:20 worth of a gap now.

Isasa is just 10km away from the sprint in Córdoba, he'll head down a gentle descent into town and should claim maximum points all being well.

53km to go

The likes of defending champion Sepp Kuss and Mikel Landa have had steady starts. 

Even though he lost the red jersey yesterday, Primož Roglič has started La Vuelta well with a win on stage 4. 

While it's not a GC day per se, we thought we'd look over some of the winners and losers of the red jersey battle so far.

The Castillo de Belmez, situated on a steep hill overlooking the town it's named after, makes for a stunning backdrop as the bunch storms towards Córdoba.

75km to go

A fun first morning in the maillot rojo for Ben O'Connor earlier.

It's not a pretty job for Isasa today, but he's giving his team plenty of screen time.

The last time La Vuelta visited Córdoba was in 2021 when Danish rider Magnus Cort Nielsen was the stage winner from a large bunch sprint.

Looking up the road, Córdoba is the destination. 

Just over 50km until the intermediate sprint.

The gap continues to slowly dwindle, even as the peloton takes on some lunch.

The gap is down to 5:20 as Isasa showers himself with a water bottle supplied by a supporter. 

105km to go

Now, we don't want to heap any more pressure on Ben O'Connor after yesterday's stage win.

Interesting comments from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe boss Nico Denz at today's start.

Lastly, the young rider's classification. Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) took over from Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain-Victorious) after his performance from the break yesterday.

120km to go

In the King of the Mountains classification, Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Dstny) leads the standings with 16 points.

Unsurprisingly, with the intermediate sprint the next obstacle on the road, Alpecin-Deceuninck and Visma-Lease a Bike are the teams pulling in the bunch.

There's not much separating them currently, but Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) leads Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in the points classification, with 158 points to the Australian's 145. Pavel Bittner (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) sits in third with 81.

130km to go

The last time Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale held a Grand Tour leader's jersey was at the 2009 Tour de France with Rinaldo Nocentini. The Italian held the jersey for a third of the race before eventually finishing 13th on GC.

8:16 for Isasa now. We wonder how long the peloton are going to give the 22-year-old.

Not only did Ben O'Connor put on a Grand Tour leader's jersey for the first time thanks to yesterday's win, but he also completed the set of Grand Tour stage wins.

145km to go

The pace has really gone out of the peloton, with Isasa now holding a five minute advantage.

Archidona, unsurprisingly, proved to be a tremendous setting for a stage start.

The ideal first day in the GC lead for Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale with a sole leader to chase down.

The gap has extended to two minutes for our lone leader, it could be a long day for the man from Urretxu.

170 km to go

Isasa was the last survivor from a four-rider break on stage three.

It's a familiar face to make the first move today as Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) accelerates from the bunch.

180km to go

It's marginally cooler so far today, just 33.2 °C.

The start town of Archidona is a picture-postcard destination in the region. 

And the riders are rolling out from the neutralised start!

There's plenty of Australian fans at the start in Archidona showing their support for Ben O'Connor on his first day in the red jersey.

It's Ben O'Connor's first-ever day in a Grand Tour leader's jersey today, so a fresh bike is only right!

When there are winners, there are typically losers too. Here's how the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe camp reacted after they let the maillot rojo slip yesterday.

Before we crack on with today's racing, here's a reminder of what happened yesterday!

Some news from the start this morning is that both Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny) and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) won't start in Archidona. 

La Vuelta a Espana 2024 stage 7 route

The neutralised start is approximately half an hour away, so let's take a look at today's route. 

Hola and bienvenidos to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the stage seven at La Vuelta a España 2024!

