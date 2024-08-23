Vuelta a España stage 7 Live - Hilly day in Andalusia likely to favour the sprinters

Refresh

There'll be some battles for best position in the bunch as the intermediate sprint comes into view.

The tempo has increased in the bunch, just 2:20 worth of a gap now.

Isasa is just 10km away from the sprint in Córdoba, he'll head down a gentle descent into town and should claim maximum points all being well.

53km to go 15km until the intermediate sprint and Isasa still leads by three minutes.

The likes of defending champion Sepp Kuss and Mikel Landa have had steady starts. However, Ineos' Carlos Rodriguez and Thymen Arensman will be slightly underwhelmed with their displays so far.

Even though he lost the red jersey yesterday, Primož Roglič has started La Vuelta well with a win on stage 4. João Almeida and Enric Mas have also shown strong signs, while youngster Lennert Van Eetvelt battled well against Roglič on stage 4.

While it's not a GC day per se, we thought we'd look over some of the winners and losers of the red jersey battle so far.

If you're twiddling your thumbs while we wait for the Alto del 14% to arrive, why not take a look at one of our latest long-reads? A tale of two American Olympic champions 40 years apart (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Castillo de Belmez, situated on a steep hill overlooking the town it's named after, makes for a stunning backdrop as the bunch storms towards Córdoba.

75km to go The gap is down to 4:30 now as the riders roll through undulating terrain.

A fun first morning in the maillot rojo for Ben O'Connor earlier. 🇪🇸 @lavuelta - Étape 7En route pour une première étape en tant que leader du classement général 👊🏻First stage as GC leader 👊🏻#DECATHLONAG2RLAMONDIALETEAM pic.twitter.com/yOzHwXrfgyAugust 23, 2024

It's not a pretty job for Isasa today, but he's giving his team plenty of screen time. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The last time La Vuelta visited Córdoba was in 2021 when Danish rider Magnus Cort Nielsen was the stage winner from a large bunch sprint.

Looking up the road, Córdoba is the destination. Did you know that it is host to more UNESCO World Heritage Sites than any other city in the world? The Mezquita Catedral is a must-see if you're in the area.

Just over 50km until the intermediate sprint.

The gap continues to slowly dwindle, even as the peloton takes on some lunch.

The gap is down to 5:20 as Isasa showers himself with a water bottle supplied by a supporter.

105km to go There's 70km until our intermediate sprint in Córdoba. We'll then head back out of town to tackle the day's only categorised climb.

Now, we don't want to heap any more pressure on Ben O'Connor after yesterday's stage win. But, his win yesterday mirrors Sepp Kuss' performance last year, when the American won stage 6 - distancing rivals on the GC - and then went on to win the red jersey.

Interesting comments from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe boss Nico Denz at today's start. "Obviously, [Ben O’Connor] did a tremendous job. Really, really strong out there. Definitely, a big performance. Our goal was to give the jersey away, and now we’ll try and get it back. We’ll see, but not today.”

Lastly, the young rider's classification. Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) took over from Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain-Victorious) after his performance from the break yesterday. The German leads the Italian by 11 seconds, with Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) a further three seconds back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

120km to go Isasa's lead has been trimmed to 7:30. Fun fact: Xabier Isasa has been in breakaways for 28% of the Grand Tour stages he's raced in...which is a total of seven. It's a slow day, forgive us!

In the King of the Mountains classification, Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Dstny) leads the standings with 16 points. Filippo Zana (Team Jayco AlUla) isn't far behind with 11 points. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, with the intermediate sprint the next obstacle on the road, Alpecin-Deceuninck and Visma-Lease a Bike are the teams pulling in the bunch.

There's not much separating them currently, but Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) leads Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in the points classification, with 158 points to the Australian's 145. Pavel Bittner (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) sits in third with 81. (Image credit: Getty Images)

130km to go Still eight minutes between our sole leader and the bunch. Let's go through the classification leaders while the pace is low.

The last time Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale held a Grand Tour leader's jersey was at the 2009 Tour de France with Rinaldo Nocentini. The Italian held the jersey for a third of the race before eventually finishing 13th on GC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

8:16 for Isasa now. We wonder how long the peloton are going to give the 22-year-old.

Not only did Ben O'Connor put on a Grand Tour leader's jersey for the first time thanks to yesterday's win, but he also completed the set of Grand Tour stage wins. The Aussie won on stage 17 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia, then stage 9 of the following year's Tour de France. It means he's the 111th rider to complete the hat-trick. (Image credit: Getty Images)

145km to go The gap has really stretched out now. Isasa leads by over seven minutes.

And another British prospect has joined Ineos as they look to steady themselves amidst management changes. Ineos Grenadiers sign Samuel Watson on two-year deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Olympic road race silver medallist becomes the latest rider to move from Jumbo-Visma to Lidl-Trek. Anna Henderson switches Visma-Lease A Bike for Lidl-Trek in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

There might not have been many breakaway moves today in Andalusia but there's been plenty of transfer moves this Friday. We'll share two of the big ones shortly.

The pace has really gone out of the peloton, with Isasa now holding a five minute advantage.

Archidona, unsurprisingly, proved to be a tremendous setting for a stage start. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ideal first day in the GC lead for Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale with a sole leader to chase down. It looks set to be just Isasa out front for the day - he leads by 4:06 now.

The gap has extended to two minutes for our lone leader, it could be a long day for the man from Urretxu.

170 km to go Isasa's lead has stretched to 1:24. Surely someone will come and join him?

Isasa was the last survivor from a four-rider break on stage three. He holds a 0:38 gap to the bunch.

It's a familiar face to make the first move today as Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) accelerates from the bunch.

180km to go And the flag is dropped to give the official start for stage 7.

It's marginally cooler so far today, just 33.2 °C.

The start town of Archidona is a picture-postcard destination in the region. It is a Historical Artistic Complex with the Baroque style Plaza Ochavada, dating back to 1786, and the Al-Andalus castle.

And the riders are rolling out from the neutralised start!

There's plenty of Australian fans at the start in Archidona showing their support for Ben O'Connor on his first day in the red jersey.

It's Ben O'Connor's first-ever day in a Grand Tour leader's jersey today, so a fresh bike is only right! All in on red! 🔴🤜❤️ ¡Todo al rojo!@ben_oconnor95 @decathlonAG2RLM #LaVuelta24 pic.twitter.com/CMat1KRrqTAugust 23, 2024

When there are winners, there are typically losers too. Here's how the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe camp reacted after they let the maillot rojo slip yesterday. 'Things got out of hand' - Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe regret time gap secured by Ben O’Connor at Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Before we crack on with today's racing, here's a reminder of what happened yesterday! Ben O'Connor wins stage 6 and takes race lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some news from the start this morning is that both Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny) and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) won't start in Archidona. The Dane, who this morning was confirmed to be joining Uno-X Mobility for 2025 and 2026, is out of the race on concussion protocols.

(Image credit: La Vuelta) A 180.5km-long route from Archidona, just north of Malaga and the Alboran sea, will head inland towards the city of Córdoba. The route isn't too arduous but the aptly named 'Alto del 14%' climb at 25km to go, named after its 14% pinches on its upper slopes, could be the perfect place for a late attack from a GC contender keen to recoup time.

The neutralised start is approximately half an hour away, so let's take a look at today's route.