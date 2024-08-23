Ineos Grenadiers sign Samuel Watson on two-year deal

22-year-old Briton makes the switch from Groupama-FDJ

Samuel Watson recently took his first professional victory on the final stage of the Tour de Wallonie
Samuel Watson recently took his first professional victory on the final stage of the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers have announced their fourth new signing for the 2025 season, with young British rider Samuel Watson joining from Groupama-FDJ on a two-year deal.

22-year-old Watson joins Bob Jungels (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Victor Langellotti (Burgos-BH), and Peter Øxenberg (ColoQuick) in signing for the British WorldTour team for next year and beyond. Meanwhile, 20-year-old US talent Artem Shmidt has already joined the team

