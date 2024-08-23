Ineos Grenadiers sign Samuel Watson on two-year deal

Samuel Watson recently took his first professional victory on the final stage of the Tour de Wallonie

Ineos Grenadiers have announced their fourth new signing for the 2025 season, with young British rider Samuel Watson joining from Groupama-FDJ on a two-year deal.

22-year-old Watson joins Bob Jungels (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Victor Langellotti (Burgos-BH), and Peter Øxenberg (ColoQuick) in signing for the British WorldTour team for next year and beyond. Meanwhile, 20-year-old US talent Artem Shmidt has already joined the team

Watson turned professional with the French squad last season after moving up from the Groupama-FDJ Continental team.

Two years ago, he won Gent-Wevelgem U23, finished fifth at the elite Tro-Bro Léon, and took second behind Mark Cavendish at the British National Championships, while this season he scored his first professional victory with a late solo attack on the final stage of the Tour de Wallonie in July.

"Joining this team really is a dream come true and I'm beyond excited to start working together and see what we can achieve," Watson said upon signing for Ineos Grenadiers.

"As a young British kid watching other British riders in this team, it was really inspiring. To now join Ineos and ride alongside some of those big names - and to learn from them is really special.

"I truly believe this is the perfect environment to reach my full potential and learn from the amazing role models within the team. I can't wait to get stuck in."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ineos Grenadiers performance director Scott Drawer said that he sees Watson focussing on the Spring Classics and one-week races once he joins the team.

"It's great that another talented young British rider is joining our team. Sam's still young but he has already demonstrated his talent at the highest level," Drawer said. "We know that we'll be able to offer him the best possible platform to take the important next steps in his career, and together we are excited to unlock his future potential.

"Sam's profile and the range of capabilities will likely see him take a place in our Classics squad and feature in one-week races, where he has the skill to fight for wins in hard stages.

"In working closely with our world-class performance staff we'll be able to offer him the opportunities to challenge for results in the right events, while at the same time developing all of the other skills it takes to be a sustained success at this level."

Drawer praised the team's core of promising young riders, which includes Josh Tarling, Andrew August, and Magnus Sheffield. He said that the senior riders in the squad will be enlisted on mentorship duties to guide the younger group.

"Our squad for 2025 is really taking shape, with a balance being struck between some of the most exciting young talents in the pro peloton being guided and mentored by the likes of Geraint Thomas, Ben Swift, Salvatore Puccio, Jonathan Castroviejo, along with fellow new signing, Bob Jungels."