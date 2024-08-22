‘Things got out of hand’ - Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe regret time gap secured by Ben O’Connor at Vuelta a España

Top Vuelta favourite Primož Roglič cedes more than six and a half minutes to Australian GC threat

YUNQUERA SPAIN AUGUST 22 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull Bora hansgrohe Red Leader Jersey crosses the finish line during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 6 a 1855km stage from Jerez de la Frontera to Yunquera UCIWT on August 22 2024 in Yunquera Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe crosses the finish of stage 6 in the Red Leader Jersey, only to lose it as he was 6:31 behind stage winner Ben O'Connor (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Who would have thought it? Just two days after it seemed that Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) had moved into pole position to secure yet another Vuelta a España overall victory, the GC battle has abruptly yawned wide open, and the triple Vuelta winner will likely have a fight on his hands of major proportions in his bid to take a fourth.

The Vuelta is always good at producing unexpected developments - how many people would honestly have had Sepp Kuss as the overall winner before 2023, for example? But the events of stage 6 of the 2024 race were unexpected in anyone's book. A gutsy, long-distance break by Ben O’Connor - previously two minutes down on GC and trying for a stage win at least initially -  has now put the Australian into the overall lead as well. And by a considerable, potentially race-winning, margin to boot.

