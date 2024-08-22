Vuelta a España stage 6 Live - Tough mid-mountain stage suited to a breakaway battle

Refresh

158km to go The gap between the two parts of the split peloton was up to 15 seconds there but it's all back together now.

That move is brought back.

Green jersey Wout van Aert is on the move at the front.

Riders now on the attack at the front as the split peloton comes back together.

167km to go A split in the peloton! João Almeida is caught out.

It's all back together now as the peloton chases down the attackers.

Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) tries to make it across, as does Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

171km to go Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep) joins the German on the attack.

Felix Engelhardt (Jayco-AlUla) is on the move solo now.

Stage 6 of the Vuelta rolls out of Carrefour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinten Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Dstny) are among the early attackers.

Attacks from the start on this flat opening to the day. Plenty of hills to come, though.

185.5km to go The flag has dropped and now racing is underway on stage 6 of the Vuelta!

Here's a shot of the riders lined up at the start today. Bike race in a grocery store. What's not to love? #lavueta pic.twitter.com/OCpKTtn3IzAugust 22, 2024

Luis Angel Maté (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) are the local boys today. Maté hails from Marbella, an hour south of today's finish.

The riders are rolling out in the Carrefour supermarket in Jerez de la Frontera to start the stage.

Just over quarter of an hour before the riders set off to start the 8.4km neutral zone.

And here's a look at the stage map as the race heads east across the southern tip of Spain to Yunquera. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)

A look at the profile of today's stage 6 with five classified climbs filling the route. (Image credit: Lavuelta)

There was no change in the Vuelta GC standings after stage 5 but here's a look at the stage results and the current general classification.

Just under an hour to go until the stage start today.