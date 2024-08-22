Vuelta a España stage 6 Live - Tough mid-mountain stage suited to a breakaway battle
Primož Roglič defends red jersey on hilly 185.5km stage to Yunquera
158km to go
The gap between the two parts of the split peloton was up to 15 seconds there but it's all back together now.
That move is brought back.
Green jersey Wout van Aert is on the move at the front.
Riders now on the attack at the front as the split peloton comes back together.
167km to go
A split in the peloton! João Almeida is caught out.
It's all back together now as the peloton chases down the attackers.
Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) tries to make it across, as does Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck).
171km to go
Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep) joins the German on the attack.
Felix Engelhardt (Jayco-AlUla) is on the move solo now.
Stage 6 of the Vuelta rolls out of Carrefour.
Quinten Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Dstny) are among the early attackers.
Attacks from the start on this flat opening to the day. Plenty of hills to come, though.
185.5km to go
The flag has dropped and now racing is underway on stage 6 of the Vuelta!
Here's a shot of the riders lined up at the start today.
Bike race in a grocery store. What's not to love? #lavueta pic.twitter.com/OCpKTtn3IzAugust 22, 2024
Luis Angel Maté (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) are the local boys today.
Maté hails from Marbella, an hour south of today's finish.
The riders are rolling out in the Carrefour supermarket in Jerez de la Frontera to start the stage.
Vuelta a España 2024 stage 6 preview - Unique route from grocery store aisles leads to new summit finish
Four classified climbs across 181km end on top of Alto de las Abejas with GC shakeup possible
Here's a look at the current jersey holders.
Primož Roglič in red, Wout van Aert in green, Sylvain Moniquet in polka dots, and Antonio Tiberi in white.
🏆 Podium stage 5⃣ | Podio etapa 5⃣❤️ 🇸🇮 @rogla | @CarrefourES💚 🇧🇪 Wout van Aert | @skoda_es💙🇧🇪 @sylvainmoniquet | @loterias_es🤍 🇮🇹 Antonio Tiberi | #Plenitude #LaVuelta24 📸 @sprintcycling pic.twitter.com/V7GL9jVxVeAugust 21, 2024
Just over quarter of an hour before the riders set off to start the 8.4km neutral zone.
And here's a look at the stage map as the race heads east across the southern tip of Spain to Yunquera.
A look at the profile of today's stage 6 with five classified climbs filling the route.
Today's stage begins at a novel location – inside a Carrefour supermarket in Jerez de la Frontera!
Cash, card or bike, sir? Carrefour hypermarket to host latest Vuelta a España offbeat stage start
There was no change in the Vuelta GC standings after stage 5 but here's a look at the stage results and the current general classification.
Here's a look back at what happened yesterday on stage 5 in the sprint finish.
Vuelta a España: Pavel Bittner swipes stage 5 victory ahead of Van Aert and Groves
Just under an hour to go until the stage start today.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage of the Vuelta a España!
