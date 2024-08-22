Live coverage

Vuelta a España stage 6 Live - Tough mid-mountain stage suited to a breakaway battle

Primož Roglič defends red jersey on hilly 185.5km stage to Yunquera

158km to go

That move is brought back.

Green jersey Wout van Aert is on the move at the front.

Riders now on the attack at the front as the split peloton comes back together.

167km to go

It's all back together now as the peloton chases down the attackers.

Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) tries to make it across, as does Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

171km to go

Felix Engelhardt (Jayco-AlUla) is on the move solo now.

Stage 6 of the Vuelta rolls out of Carrefour.

Quinten Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Dstny) are among the early attackers.

Attacks from the start on this flat opening to the day. Plenty of hills to come, though.

185.5km to go

Here's a shot of the riders lined up at the start today.

Luis Angel Maté (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) are the local boys today.

The riders are rolling out in the Carrefour supermarket in Jerez de la Frontera to start the stage.

Here's a look at the current jersey holders.

Just over quarter of an hour before the riders set off to start the 8.4km neutral zone.

And here's a look at the stage map as the race heads east across the southern tip of Spain to Yunquera.

A look at the profile of today's stage 6 with five classified climbs filling the route.

Today's stage begins at a novel location – inside a Carrefour supermarket in Jerez de la Frontera!

There was no change in the Vuelta GC standings after stage 5 but here's a look at the stage results and the current general classification.

Here's a look back at what happened yesterday on stage 5 in the sprint finish.

Just under an hour to go until the stage start today.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage of the Vuelta a España!

