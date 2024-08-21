UAE Team Emirates: Adam Yates remains protected rider at Vuelta a España despite early time loss in heat

Briton nearly two minutes down on race leader Primoz Roglič but will continue as UAE co-leader

Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) has lost almost two minutes to race leader Primoz Roglic after stage 4
UAE Team Emirates say that GC contender Adam Yates will continue with protected rider status at the Vuelta a España despite losing nearly two minutes on GC in the opening stages.

Yates began the 2024 Vuelta a España as co-leader with Joao Almeida, and performed well in the stage 1 time trial, losing less than twenty seconds on Roglič. However, the Briton was one of the favourites who lost the most time in the opening mountain top stage finish at Pico Villuercas, finishing more than 90 seconds down on the Slovenian stage winner. Overall he is now at 1:56.

